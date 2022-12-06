Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Human Rights, A Cherokee Christmas Follow UpCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
Are Residents Being Scammed? Plus, Pearl Harbor!Charleston News BreakCharleston, TN
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
Severe Weather in CharlestonCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
Related
WDEF
Cleveland Police trying to identify remains found near I 75
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police now confirm that the remains discovered on Sunday were, in fact, human. The remains were found in a wooded area off of APD 40 near I 75. Police processed two locations at the site throughout Sunday night into Monday morning. They are still...
WDEF
Deputies arrest suspect after search at East Brainerd fatal stabbing
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal stabbing Wednesday evening in East Brainerd. Deputies responded to a neighborhood on Safari Drive around 5PM. Officers found a dead victim inside, but are not releasing further details at this point. They say a suspect...
WTVC
Jasmine Pace's remains found inside trash bags stuffed in suitcase, officer testifies
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Warning: The details in this story are disturbing. Jason Chen's bond hearing revealed gruesome new details in the Jasmine Pace's death, including that she was stabbed a total of 60 times, according to Hamilton County's medical examiner. First, how the hearing ended: A judge set...
freightwaves.com
Mysterious fog caused one of Tennessee’s deadliest crash 32 years ago
On Dec. 11, 1990, an unusual weather event caused one the deadliest crashes in Tennessee history when a dense fog fell near Calhoun, Tennessee. The 99-vehicle pileup caused 12 deaths and 42 injuries, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 when an unusually dense fog fell rapidly, reducing visibility to almost nothing in a very short time.
eastridgenewsonline.com
One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd
One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
WBIR
Father seeks answers after his son's body was found in a blue tote in Roane County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It has been nearly a year since Joshua Bateman was located in a blue tote in a remote area of Roane County. A year, and still no answers. That's the part Joshua's father, Anthony, is so frustrated about. Joshua Bateman was found dead on January 2,...
WTVC
Man charged with criminal homicide for deadly stabbing in East Brainerd, says HCSO
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A man is facing charges for a deadly stabbing that happened on Safari Drive in East Brainerd Wednesday, HCSO says. When deputies arrived, HCSO says the suspect involved in the incident ran out of the back of the home into the woods to evade law enforcement.
North Georgia man found guilty of stabbing woman he was staying with, officials say
DALTON, Ga. — A man was convicted after being found guilty of stabbing a woman in the neck in July 2021. District Attorney Bert Poston said on July 13, 2021, 29-year-old Shaquae Divine Robinson got into an argument with Tracy Almaraz-Martinez, who had let him stay at her home on Straight Street in Whitfield County.
WTVC
Dade County deputies searching for man who stole patrol car while under arrest
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — While in handcuffs and under arrest, a man stole a Dade County patrol car and evaded deputies, according to the Dade County Sheriff's Office. They say they're still looking for him. DCSO deputies placed the man under arrest on a warrant. While the deputy was...
New details in Jasmine Pace’s murder revealed during accused killer’s bond hearing
In a Hamilton County courtroom, the family of Jasmine Pace came face-to-face with her accused killer and learned haunting details about how her body was discovered.
Tennessee couple charged after baby tests positive for meth and fentanyl
Investigators in Tennessee have arrested a couple after a 4-month-old was exposed to both methamphetamine and fentanyl.
mymix1041.com
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms one dead, one in custody in fatal stabbing
UAS (Drone) Unit. Deputies say one individual was found deceased at the scene. After a ground search lasting approximately 1.5 hours, the suspect who ran from the residence was captured by HCSO personnel. The suspect, Sean Little (Born 1984), has been arrested in connection to the incident and charged with...
WATE
Sheriff responds to lawsuit
The McMinn County sheriff is responding after his office was named in a lawsuit claiming deputies wrongful entered a home. The McMinn County sheriff is responding after his office was named in a lawsuit claiming deputies wrongful entered a home. Nominations for Orchids Awards now accepted. Keep Knoxville Beautiful is...
Tennessee man charged with murder in connection with toddler’s death
A Putnam County man has been charged with murder after a toddler was found dead.
WDEF
Chen Bond Hearing Paints Events that Led to Pace’s Death
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The man accused of murdering 22 year old Jasmine Pace had his bond hearing today in Chattanooga. Prosecutors outlined how they say Jason Chen murdered 22 year old Jasmine Pace. Testimony from witnesses detailed startling evidence from the crime scene at Chen’s apartment on Tremont Street and Pace’s autopsy.
WTVC
Driver trapped after leaf-blowing truck overturns in Hixson Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The driver of a private leaf-blowing truck is recovering after an accident left him pinned to his steering wheel Thursday morning, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. A release says at about 10 a.m., the truck struck a pole and then overturned on its side in...
mymix1041.com
Lawsuit filed against McMinn County deputy accused of killing dogs while searching home
From Local 3 News: A federal lawsuit has been filed against McMinn County, Sheriff Joe Guy, and Deputy Dalton Townsend. The lawsuit claims Deputy Townsend killed two dogs while searching the home of Erin Johnson, Adriana Wilkins, and Matthew Able. The lawsuit says the sheriff’s office was acting on a...
WDEF
Suspect arrested in Fatal Hit and Run in Fort Oglethorpe
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit and run last week in Fort Oglethorpe. 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended him on his motorcycle on Battlefield Parkway last Tuesday night. Georgia State...
WTVC
Chattanooga businesses asking why remnants from Motor Car Festival yet to be cleaned up
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's been almost two months since Chattanooga held the Motor Car Festival and some surrounding businesses are asking why the clean up process is taking so long. "There were some jersey barriers, a few things that were left in the right of way, not blocking traffic...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for December 8
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016688 – 4222 Ringgold Rd- Criminal Trespassing- Police were called back to Speedway regarding Quincy Lattimore after an employee saw him entering her vehicle. Lattimore, who was just criminally trespassed the night before, was then arrested for Criminal Trespassing.
Comments / 0