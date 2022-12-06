ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends

E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
msn.com

7 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love

Now is as good a time as ever to start collecting cheap stocks. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date total return of 14.81% through Dec. 6. It is projected to be the index’s worst yearly performance since 2008 and the third worst of the 21st century. But it could have been much worse. So, while it’s not easy putting money into the markets when the sentiment is so negative, there are still cheap stocks that analysts love.
msn.com

7 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout

Cheap is a relative term, but for those on the lookout for cheap tech stocks, 2022’s bear market has certainly made things easier. The Nasdaq is down 28.2% year to date, significantly outpacing the 14.6% decline in the broader S&P 500. A tech-led downturn is not unusual, though. And, of course, neither is a tech-led rebound.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
TheStreet

Stocks Steady, TSMC, PepsiCo, Microsoft And Fox - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday December 6:. 1. -- Stock Futures Steady As Inflation Focus Resumes. U.S. equity futures nudged lower Tuesday, while the dollar held onto yesterday's rally and Treasury yields stabilized, as investors continue to worry that inflation risks remain imbedded in the domestic economy.
ARIZONA STATE
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December

Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business. You’re...
ARIZONA STATE
NASDAQ

Devon Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DVN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.35, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $65.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 12/9/22.
NASDAQ

Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?

Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
NASDAQ

Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why China Automotive Systems (CAAS) is a Great Choice

Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ

Why Gilead Sciences is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (GILD)

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.3% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ

PSO vs. DIS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Media Conglomerates stocks have likely encountered both Pearson (PSO) and Walt Disney (DIS). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy