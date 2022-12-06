Read full article on original website
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Related
247Sports
Maryland basketball: Kevin Willard on Turgeon's advice, bringing his own refs, biggest surprise about UMD fans
During an interview Thursday with JP Finlay and Brian Mitchell on 106.7 The Fan, Kevin Willard was asked what he learned from Maryland's first defeat of the season, a road loss at Wisconsin during which the Badgers played their usual physical style of basketball. "You know, maybe bring our own...
247Sports
National analysts on Turgeon years, Kevin Willard's quickly reviving Maryland fans' East Coast brashness
Among all of the national media covering college basketball, few observers were as in-tune with the Maryland fanbases's shaky relationship with Mark Turgeon as Tate Frazier and Mark Titus, who host the popular college basketball podcast Titus and Tate. The two spent a while talking about the Terps and Kevin Willard's hot start on their episode Tuesday. (Note: it was published before Maryland took its first loss of the season at Wisconsin).
Fairfax Times
Warhawks best Fairfax, head to ODU for state final
One year ago, S.B. Ballard Stadium was the site of disappointment for the James Madison Warhawks. A 42-17 defeat at the hands of the Oscar Smith Tigers at Old Dominion University left the black and red Warhawk Nation bruised and disappointed. Following an 0-3 start to the year, it seemed like a chance at redemption would slip away.
severnaparkvoice.com
From Worst To First
Last spring, only 20 Severn School students attended new head football coach Demetrius Ballard’s first meeting. After the meeting, he questioned if he would be able to field a competitive team with a meager number of players. The Admirals were coming off of a 0-10 season and the student...
Wbaltv.com
'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland
A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
Hilltop
Members of Howard Community Reflect on the Life of Alumnus After His Recent Death
The Howard community and beyond are grieving and commemorating the life of Sultan-Diego Abdullah Sulayman, an undergraduate alumnus and prospective Bayan Islamic Graduate School candidate, who died at 26-years-old in his sleep. The cause of his death is currently unknown upon autopsy. After Sulayman’s death on Oct. 30, a memorial...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Hospital Employee is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
Prince George’s County man wins second-tier Mega Millions. Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerballjackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win? For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
popville.com
“Tom’s Watch Bar, the new gameday headquarters, is now open” Have a look inside
781 7th Street, NW (previously home to Circa and Zengo before them) via Tom’s Watch Bar. “With an elevated, 360°-degree viewing room complete with personalized audio at every table, and more than 120 high-definition screens, the new Chinatown location of Tom’s Watch Bar is set to transform how Washingtonians watch their favorite professional, collegiate, international sports teams as well as UFC and other special sporting events. Tom’s Watch Bar is now open at 781 Seventh St., NW, steps from the action at Capital One Arena.
Final farewell for RFK Stadium: Orange wooden seats on sale
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s the end of an era. D.C. is saying a final goodbye to the iconic RFK Stadium. The stadium will be demolished and used for future projects such as housing. It opened back in 1961 as the D.C. stadium and was later renamed to honor Senator Robert F. Kennedy in […]
AdWeek
WRC Veteran Reporter Pat Collins to Retire at End of Year
Another veteran reporter for an NBC owned station is retiring at the end of the year. WRC reporter Pat Collins has announced his retirement after 36 years at the station. The Washington, D.C. native joined WRC in 1986 after working as a newspaper reporter, an Army medic in Vietnam, and later as a reporter at WJLA in Washington, D.C. and at WLS in Chicago. He also spent seven years as a general assignment, investigative and feature reporter for WDVM (now WUSA) in Washington, D.C.
WTOP
Maryland court upholds murder conviction in 2017 stabbing of Black student
The man sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 stabbing of Army 2nd Lt. Richard Collins III on the campus of University of Maryland in College Park will stay in prison. Sean Urbanski’s first-degree murder conviction was upheld by Maryland’s Court of Special Appeals, in an opinion issued Wednesday.
Political notes: Alsobrooks’ party, Black Caucus’ new leader, Brown’s town hall and personnel news
Other county executives had parties this week, but none was as packed or as fancy as Alsobrooks' black-tie affair. The post Political notes: Alsobrooks’ party, Black Caucus’ new leader, Brown’s town hall and personnel news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland
If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
NBC Washington
News4's Pat Collins to Retire at End of 2022
"My career has morphed into two things," longtime News4 reporter Pat Collins is fond of quipping. "I cover murders, and I measure snow." But Collins — who announced he will retire from News4 at the end of the year — has done so much more than that. And to the D.C. area, he is an institution.
Prince George’s school board may soon choose new leadership
Former and current board members have accused board chair Juanita Miller of misconduct in office, and other infractions. The post Prince George’s school board may soon choose new leadership appeared first on Maryland Matters.
ggwash.org
The legacy of Arthur Wilmer Park
Entertainment venues such as The Howard Theatre, Evan’s Grill, and Arthur Wilmer “Wilmer’s” Park opened the door to a world that existed separately and unequally, a world where Black patrons could hear and see live performances from groups that would have been out of reach and inaccessible if not for these places, a world where touring artists could not only perform but also eat in public and get a few hours of rest before moving on to their next stop.
popville.com
TJ Maxx closing in Friendship Heights
Thanks to Noah for sending: “Friendship Heights T.J. maxx closing Dec. 24th. Everything is 20% off this week!”
mocoshow.com
Eleven Defendants Facing Federal Charges Relating to Unemployment Insurance Fraud Scheme with More Than $1.6 Million in Losses
The Defendants Allegedly Submitted over 200 Fraudulent Unemployment Insurance Claims Using the Personal Identifying Information of Victims. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: – A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment adding two new defendants to the nine defendants previously charged in relation to a Maryland and California unemployment insurance scheme. The superseding indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and stealing a post office key. The superseding indictment was returned on November 30, 2022. Charged in the superseding indictment are:
Fairfax Times
School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’
Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
