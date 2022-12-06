Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Holiday Boat Parade Celebrations In South Florida
The Pompano Beach Boat Parade being held tonight, The Winterfest Boat Parade is being held tomorrow.
tamaractalk.com
Annual Light Up Tamarac Grand Chanukah Festival Includes LED Robots and 9-foot Menorah
The annual Light Up Tamarac Grand Chanukah Celebration is an event not to be missed, with giant LED robots, 9-foot menorah lighting, and complimentary latkes and donuts on the agenda. Held on Sunday, December 18, at 5.30 p.m. at the Tamarac Recreation Center, the event is free and open to...
Popular ‘Bethlehem Revisited’ Returns to Coral Springs this Weekend
First Church Coral Springs invites residents to experience Bethlehem Revisited, back after the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19. For over 25 years, Bethlehem Revisited tells the tale of the first Christmas over 2000 years ago. Bethlehem Revisited is a hands-on, interactive walk-through experience giving Christians...
South Florida’s Craft Show Returns to Coral Springs Dec. 17
South Florida’s Craft Show returns to Coral Springs with its last event of the year. The Christmas Party is held on Saturday, December 17, from 11 to 4 p.m., and includes a toy distribution event, with drinks served and music by DJ Elite. Visitors are encouraged to come in...
Christmas Lights in the Acres expected to attract 40,000 to 50,000 people
PLANTATION - Lights shine bright, bringing merriment to all within sight. Whether you're enjoying the view from the sky or dancing at the North Pole in the snow, everyone in attendance enjoys the annual Christmas lights in the Acres show in Plantation.Christmas isn't a season. It's a year-long passion for event organizer Joey Callahan, who starts preparing every June."I start listening to Christmas songs in June, so I get in the spirit to start working on this stuff," Callahan said with a smile.His parents inspired his joy for Christmas sparkle."When I was a kid, my mom and dad were always...
WSVN-TV
Cruisin’ Tikis prepares to ride in style at Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tiki bar is getting set to sail as part of a South Florida holiday tradition. The folks with Cruisin’ Tikis are getting their boat ready to float down the annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade. “This took many months of planning, as...
Fusion Lounge Looks to Be Opening in Pompano Beach
Little is known yet about the lounge that appears to be opening on East Sample Road
Pubbelly Sushi to Open on Restaurant Row in Boca Raton
The chain is also expecting a new location in West Palm Beach
WSVN-TV
7News previews Seminole Hardrock Winterfest Boat Parade
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As preparations finish up the day before the Seminole Hardrock Winterfest Boat Parade, 7’s Vivian Gonzalez asked organizers of the event what the public is to expect. The boat parade has been an annual event for 51 years and more than one million people...
Coral Springs Businesswoman’s Pitch Wins $15K Prize
A business pitch by a Coral Springs entrepreneur earned her the $15,000 grand prize at a summit celebrating South Florida businesswomen. Ivelices Thomas, the owner of HR & Beyond, made the winning pitch at the second annual BankUnited Small Business Big Dreams Women in Business Summit, BankUnited announced Thursday. Thomas...
Kimbop to Expand to Second Location in Pompano Beach
At Kimbop guests "Eat like Kings and Queens"
Now Open: Vicky Bakery Welcomes Customers to Coral Springs Location
It’s a dream crumb true for Vicky Bakery fans after opening its 20th franchise in Coral Springs on Wednesday. Known for its delicious sandwiches, croquettes, and Cuban Pastelitos, a homemade pastry recipe passed down for generations. The Coral Springs location continues this tradition at its newest location at 2528...
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Fort Lauderdale
The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Fort Lauderdale. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Fort Lauderdale for the holidays, or even if you already live here in FTL, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
franchising.com
Great American Cookies Fort Lauderdale Area Opening
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES - Great American Cookies announces the opening of a new location in Oakland Park, FL. The opening provides the Fort Lauderdale market with a new sweet spot to indulge in fresh-baked cookie and brownie treats. “We are excited to officially open our...
El Camino Heads to Boca Raton for Fourth Location
El Camino Mezcal and Tequila Bar will open at Restaurant Row this spring
newpelican.com
After nearly five decades, Lotus Chinese Kitchen prepares to leave Wilton Manors
Wilton Manors – After nearly 50 years, Lotus Chinese Kitchen is leaving Wilton Manors. Opened in 1975, owner John Yang said he plans to relocate to 3020 N. Federal Hwy. in Fort Lauderdale, previously occupied by Toast restaurant, a little over one mile from Lotus’ current location on Northeast 26 Street.
secretmiami.com
This Little Havana Spot Was Named One Of The Best Decorated Restaurants In The U.S. For The Holidays
With sunny blue skies and 85-degree temps in the middle of December, it’s not easy getting into the Christmas spirit in Miami. But Casa Juancho on Calle Ocho manages to provide an escape and make it feel “more North Pole than South Beach,” according to OpenTable. And we totally agree.
floridapolitics.com
Political stuntman lampoons Ron DeSantis in Deerfield Beach’s holiday display
A 7-foot likeness of the Governor is an homage to 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.'. Broward County might be one of a handful one counties that did not prefer Gov. Ron DeSantis in last month’s election, but the Governor is starring in the latest installation from the area’s perennial political stunt artist.
Joseph Kittinger, who set longtime parachute record, dies
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger, whose 1960 parachute jump from almost 20 miles (32 kilometers) above the Earth stood as a world record for more than 50 years, died Friday in Florida. He was 94. His death was announced by former...
WSVN-TV
Versailles restaurant founder Felipe Valls Sr. laid to rest
MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to bid a final farewell to the founder of a Little Havana staple. Felipe Valls Sr. was laid to rest Friday. He was the man behind Versailles Cuban restaurant, which opened in 1971. Mourners on Friday lined up along Southwest Eighth Street, near...
Comments / 0