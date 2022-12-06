ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Christmas Lights in the Acres expected to attract 40,000 to 50,000 people

PLANTATION - Lights shine bright, bringing merriment to all within sight. Whether you're enjoying the view from the sky or dancing at the North Pole in the snow, everyone in attendance enjoys the annual Christmas lights in the Acres show in Plantation.Christmas isn't a season. It's a year-long passion for event organizer Joey Callahan, who starts preparing every June."I start listening to Christmas songs in June, so I get in the spirit to start working on this stuff," Callahan said with a smile.His parents inspired his joy for Christmas sparkle."When I was a kid, my mom and dad were always...
PLANTATION, FL
WSVN-TV

7News previews Seminole Hardrock Winterfest Boat Parade

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As preparations finish up the day before the Seminole Hardrock Winterfest Boat Parade, 7’s Vivian Gonzalez asked organizers of the event what the public is to expect. The boat parade has been an annual event for 51 years and more than one million people...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Businesswoman’s Pitch Wins $15K Prize

A business pitch by a Coral Springs entrepreneur earned her the $15,000 grand prize at a summit celebrating South Florida businesswomen. Ivelices Thomas, the owner of HR & Beyond, made the winning pitch at the second annual BankUnited Small Business Big Dreams Women in Business Summit, BankUnited announced Thursday. Thomas...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Fort Lauderdale

The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Fort Lauderdale. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Fort Lauderdale for the holidays, or even if you already live here in FTL, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
franchising.com

Great American Cookies Fort Lauderdale Area Opening

December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES - Great American Cookies announces the opening of a new location in Oakland Park, FL. The opening provides the Fort Lauderdale market with a new sweet spot to indulge in fresh-baked cookie and brownie treats. “We are excited to officially open our...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Versailles restaurant founder Felipe Valls Sr. laid to rest

MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to bid a final farewell to the founder of a Little Havana staple. Felipe Valls Sr. was laid to rest Friday. He was the man behind Versailles Cuban restaurant, which opened in 1971. Mourners on Friday lined up along Southwest Eighth Street, near...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy