Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Gov. Kemp and legislative leaders extend gas tax suspension, inflation-fighting measures
Atlanta, Ga. (WGXA) -- Governor Brian Kemp along with legislative officials has extended the temporary suspension of motor fuel, locomotive fuel tax, and the supply chain state of emergency. State leaders reaffirmed their support of a second tax refund equivalent to this year's refund, and an extension of the homestead...
WTVC
Georgia runoff elections: Are they worth the cost to taxpayers?
After back-to-back costly runoff elections, some lawmakers are questioning the need for the special election process in Georgia. But, one local representative says strong voter turnout is discouraging changes at the state level. Tuesday was another race, another runoff, and another overtime victory for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock. "After a...
WTVC
Tennessee state leaders continue to push for Gov. Lee to address DCS issues faster
Governor Bill Lee said they’re working on how to fix the problems surrounding Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services (DCS). Members of both parties said the governor's plan to wait months for a new budget simply won't work. State leaders said the budget goes into effect in July,...
WTVC
Inflation Woes: Average Tennessee household paying $616 more monthly than last year
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans are paying an average of $616 more for the same goods and services compared to last year according to a federal inflation tracker. The U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee Republican's inflation report uses data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Census Bureau and a host of other agencies to compile the data.
WTVC
Show me the money: High school athletes in Tennessee can be compensated, rules TSSAA
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — High school athletes in Tennessee can be compensated for their name, image and likeness, according to a recent ruling from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA). The ruling from Murfreesboro on Friday means that while an athlete still can't be paid for an image of...
WTVC
'Explosion of absences': More schools go remote as tripledemic slams students, staff
WASHINGTON (TND) — The “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 is filling hospitals and now, emptying classrooms. Some schools have temporarily shut down in a number of states, including Oklahoma, where the Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified school district has gone virtual. In recent weeks, the school district in Oklahoma has seen an extraordinary number of employees and students calling out sick.
WTVC
Two kayakers rescued in North Chickamauga Creek Wednesday night
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — The Mowbray Mountain Volunteer Fire Department along with Tennessee State Parks rescued two kayakers reported missing on the North Chickamauga Creek Wednesday night. The fire department says the boaters had been kayaking and lost their paddle and was unable to continue. At that point, fire officials...
Comments / 0