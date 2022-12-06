WASHINGTON (TND) — The “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 is filling hospitals and now, emptying classrooms. Some schools have temporarily shut down in a number of states, including Oklahoma, where the Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified school district has gone virtual. In recent weeks, the school district in Oklahoma has seen an extraordinary number of employees and students calling out sick.

