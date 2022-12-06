ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WTVC

Georgia runoff elections: Are they worth the cost to taxpayers?

After back-to-back costly runoff elections, some lawmakers are questioning the need for the special election process in Georgia. But, one local representative says strong voter turnout is discouraging changes at the state level. Tuesday was another race, another runoff, and another overtime victory for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock. "After a...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVC

Inflation Woes: Average Tennessee household paying $616 more monthly than last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans are paying an average of $616 more for the same goods and services compared to last year according to a federal inflation tracker. The U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee Republican's inflation report uses data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Census Bureau and a host of other agencies to compile the data.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

'Explosion of absences': More schools go remote as tripledemic slams students, staff

WASHINGTON (TND) — The “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 is filling hospitals and now, emptying classrooms. Some schools have temporarily shut down in a number of states, including Oklahoma, where the Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified school district has gone virtual. In recent weeks, the school district in Oklahoma has seen an extraordinary number of employees and students calling out sick.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WTVC

Two kayakers rescued in North Chickamauga Creek Wednesday night

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — The Mowbray Mountain Volunteer Fire Department along with Tennessee State Parks rescued two kayakers reported missing on the North Chickamauga Creek Wednesday night. The fire department says the boaters had been kayaking and lost their paddle and was unable to continue. At that point, fire officials...

