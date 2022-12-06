ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeley, CA

kyma.com

San Luis councilmember trial setting pushed back once again

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis councilmember accused of leaving the scene of a crash will have another chance to decide on accepting a plea offer or going to trial. 50-year-old Africa Luna Carrasco was set for a change of plea or trial setting last Thursday,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
thedesertreview.com

City of El Centro announces Scott Avenue closures December 12-13

EL CENTRO — Eastbound and Westbound traffic lanes will be closed at Scott Avenue near the intersection of Scott Avenue and Imperial Avenue for roadwork in the area on Monday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 13, according to a press release. Imperial Avenue will be opened for northbound and...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Potential for storms in the Imperial Valley over the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A weak weather system will pass through the region today and Wednesday with chances for light showers focused over the high terrain north and east of Phoenix. By Wednesday night into Thursday, a gradual drying trend will begin and last through the rest of the week, while temperatures stay slightly below normal through the upcoming weekend.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Christmas Tree Takes Root in Calexico Promenade

CALEXICO – As part of a longstanding tradition, Calexico resident Laura Talamantes and her family like to attend Christmas holiday events the city sponsors. The tradition dates back to when Talamantes’ mother would watch her perform in the Calexico High School Mighty Bulldog Marching Band during its participation in the city’s annual Christmas parade.
CALEXICO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Private nursing school opens doors in El Centro

EL CENTRO — Members of the community attended the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Honor Health Sciences (HHS) private nursing school on Tuesday, December 6. Located at 968 N Imperial Ave, the event was hosted by Dr. Jeffrey Chan, the president of HHS, alongside the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (IVRCC).
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

IID swears in new directors

EL CENTRO — The room was packed with supporters and members of the community for one returning Imperial Irrigation District (IID) director and two new IID directors in El Centro at an IID special meeting Friday, December 2. Newly re-elected Director of Division 1 Alex Cardenas kicked off the...
IMPERIAL, CA
thedesertreview.com

Land advisory group brokers sale of industrial property in Holtville

101,665-square-foot facility on ±21.3 acres sold for $4.2M. Cushman & Wakefield announced Tuesday, Dec.6, in a press release that the firm had brokered the sale of a 21.3 acre industrial site in Holtville. Currently a cooler facility, the property consists of 101,665 square feet of industrial building improvements, comprising 57,310 square feet of cooler space, two shop buildings, and office space.
HOLTVILLE, CA

