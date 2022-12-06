Read full article on original website
Man shot to death in Seeley by deputies
A man was shot to death today by deputies in Seeley, California. The post Man shot to death in Seeley by deputies appeared first on KYMA.
CBS News
Man shot after bar argument arrested at U.S. border for attempted murder
Thirty-seven-year-old Francisco Saenz is sitting in a southern California jail awaiting his transfer to Colorado to face a charge of attempted murder. Saenz was arrested last month at the U.S. border with Mexico. The charge relates to a bizarre altercation in downtown Fort Collins in mid-September. An argument at a...
kyma.com
San Luis councilmember trial setting pushed back once again
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis councilmember accused of leaving the scene of a crash will have another chance to decide on accepting a plea offer or going to trial. 50-year-old Africa Luna Carrasco was set for a change of plea or trial setting last Thursday,...
thedesertreview.com
City of El Centro announces Scott Avenue closures December 12-13
EL CENTRO — Eastbound and Westbound traffic lanes will be closed at Scott Avenue near the intersection of Scott Avenue and Imperial Avenue for roadwork in the area on Monday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 13, according to a press release. Imperial Avenue will be opened for northbound and...
Imperial County AAA cancels December meeting
The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging has released a statement, saying they have canceled this month's Advisory Council meeting. The post Imperial County AAA cancels December meeting appeared first on KYMA.
Highlights from El Centro Christmas parade
The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce had its Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3. The post Highlights from El Centro Christmas parade appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County Treasurer-Tax Collector issues reminder
The Imperial County Treasurer-Tax Collector, Karen Vogel, issues a reminder to all taxpayers. The post Imperial County Treasurer-Tax Collector issues reminder appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Potential for storms in the Imperial Valley over the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A weak weather system will pass through the region today and Wednesday with chances for light showers focused over the high terrain north and east of Phoenix. By Wednesday night into Thursday, a gradual drying trend will begin and last through the rest of the week, while temperatures stay slightly below normal through the upcoming weekend.
holtvilletribune.com
Christmas Tree Takes Root in Calexico Promenade
CALEXICO – As part of a longstanding tradition, Calexico resident Laura Talamantes and her family like to attend Christmas holiday events the city sponsors. The tradition dates back to when Talamantes’ mother would watch her perform in the Calexico High School Mighty Bulldog Marching Band during its participation in the city’s annual Christmas parade.
thedesertreview.com
Private nursing school opens doors in El Centro
EL CENTRO — Members of the community attended the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Honor Health Sciences (HHS) private nursing school on Tuesday, December 6. Located at 968 N Imperial Ave, the event was hosted by Dr. Jeffrey Chan, the president of HHS, alongside the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (IVRCC).
thedesertreview.com
IID swears in new directors
EL CENTRO — The room was packed with supporters and members of the community for one returning Imperial Irrigation District (IID) director and two new IID directors in El Centro at an IID special meeting Friday, December 2. Newly re-elected Director of Division 1 Alex Cardenas kicked off the...
thedesertreview.com
Land advisory group brokers sale of industrial property in Holtville
101,665-square-foot facility on ±21.3 acres sold for $4.2M. Cushman & Wakefield announced Tuesday, Dec.6, in a press release that the firm had brokered the sale of a 21.3 acre industrial site in Holtville. Currently a cooler facility, the property consists of 101,665 square feet of industrial building improvements, comprising 57,310 square feet of cooler space, two shop buildings, and office space.
thedesertreview.com
El Centro holds holiday parade and festival, ushers in the holiday season
EL CENTRO — The 76th Annual El Centro Christmas Parade & Festival drew in a noticeable larger crowd than in previous years. Parade fans watched along the parade route on both sides of Main Street and into southbound 8th Street ending at Bucklin Park Saturday, December 3. “We had...
