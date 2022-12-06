Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Catholic Charities opens new office in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A group providing services to people all across our area has a new office. People gathered to cut the ribbon and open the new office along West Chew Street in Allentown Friday afternoon. Catholic Charities helps people facing a variety of issues in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown allocates $1M for redevelopment of former Allentown Metal Works
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday to adopt its 2023 allocations for American Rescue Plan Act funding. As part of the ARPA approval, council voted 4-2 to give $1 million to a project proposed by Marcon Properties LLC to redevelop the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th St.
WFMZ-TV Online
AG: 2 Allentown businesses charged in auto title fraud scheme
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Attorney General says a pair of Allentown businesses were involved in a massive auto title fraud scheme involving stolen vehicles. J&J Car and Truck Sales on South 4th Street and MP Notary and Tags on Hamilton Street are among 21 businesses in Lehigh, Philadelphia and Lebanon counties being charged.
WFMZ-TV Online
Renovated baseball training center to celebrate reopening
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Rip It batting cages have been around for generations, but they recently underwent some changes. "It used to have four automated batting cages and then two turf tunnels," Stephen Thomas, the director of Baseballtown Charities and Rip It. "We recently removed those batting cages and replaced them with additional turf tunnels."
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks fire community feels impact of 2 firefighters' deaths
READING, Pa. — Fire companies in Berks County are joining their colleagues from near and far in expressing sadness over the loss of two firefighters on the job in neighboring Schuylkill County. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and 1st Asst. Chief Zach Paris, 36, of the New Tripoli Fire Company...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved teacher 'Mrs. Sickels' Room' will forever live on at Phillipsburg Town Hall
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg is remembering a beloved teacher who, decades ago, launched the town's kindergarten program. Mrs. Joyce Sickels taught for 34 and a half years, though students say the positive impacts she's made will last forever. "We're here today to honor her dedication and spirit forever here at...
WFMZ-TV Online
New gastropub, featuring sushi, hibachi and steel-making nostalgia, set to sizzle in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem. Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 44 W. Walnut St., partner Rob Lewis said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Former professional soccer player opening fitness and sports training facility in Coopersburg
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Resolving to lead a more active lifestyle in 2023? A new fitness facility in Coopersburg may be just the ticket. Perfect Touch Sports, offering a variety of sports training and fitness programs, is nearing completion of a 2,400-square-foot venue at 112 Springfield St., near the Saucon Rail Trail.
WFMZ-TV Online
NASD holds hearing for new $73.4M elementary school on Route 329
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District hosted a hearing on a proposed elementary school project Thursday night at the Northampton Area Middle School cafeteria. The hearing, officially known as Act 34, is required by law. The $73.4 million, 113,238-square-foot project is slated for Route 329 and Seemsville...
WFMZ-TV Online
New warehouse planned for former Bethlehem Steel land
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a land development plan that could put a new warehouse and industrial/manufacturing facility on former Bethlehem Steel land. The plan, offered by Majestic Bethlehem Center/Bethlehem Commerce Center LLC, calls for a 195,494-square-foot facility at 3677 Commerce Blvd. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Grand reopening at the batting cages
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Baseballtown Charities' Rip It Batting Cages in Bern Township underwent a major upgrade. The center will hold its grand reopening today. Four automated batting cages have been replaced with turf tunnels. The renovations allow athletes more versatility in their training.. and they can do it...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Executive McClure's vetoes stand at last council meeting of 2022
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure won out Thursday at County Council's last meeting of the year, as his budget vetoes were sustained. His 2023 operating budget of $544.8 million, with no tax cut, was approved by Council last week with minor changes that accounted for little more than a tenth of a percent of the total. He vetoed the changes and garnered enough votes Thursday to prevail.
WFMZ-TV Online
Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
WFMZ-TV Online
NJ school holds special celebration for teen returning after battling cancer
You might take being at work or school for granted, but for one New Jersey teen, there's no place she'd rather be right now. At 13, Lucy Morgan has been through a lot. She was diagnosed with bone cancer last year and wasn't able to be in school with her friends for most of seventh grade. She had surgeries and treatments throughout the year, and finally in October, Lucy had her last cancer treatment.
WFMZ-TV Online
Shop with a cop in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Dozens of kids will get the chance to "Shop with a cop" in Easton Saturday. The Easton Area School District Police will escort the kids on a shopping spree at the city's Walmart. They will help them pick out stuff on their Christmas wish lists. This is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Incoming Scranton City Councilman Gerald Smurl discusses goals, 2023 budget
SCRANTON — Gerald Smurl’s city council tenure will begin Tuesday when he’s sworn in and assumes the seat formerly held by Kyle Donahue — bringing a new voice and background to the five-member body. Council voted 4-0 this week to appoint Smurl, 61, a contractor by...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nephew of fallen firefighter speaks out
Police in Schuylkill County tell us they won't have any updates until Monday on the fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County that happened Wednesday. Three people, including two firefighters from Lehigh County, died. The scene of the house fire on Clamtown Road was still roped off with police tape...
WFMZ-TV Online
Free flights for kids at the Reading Regional Airport
READING, Pa. - Christmas in the Air at Reading Regional Airport. Free flights are being provided for kids ages 8 to 17. All flights will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents or guardians must sign a waiver for their kids. It's through the Young Eagles program provided by the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police hold 'Stuff the Trunk' event in Lower Macungie
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are doing their part to spread some cheer this holiday season. They're holding a "Stuff the Trunk" event at the Walmart on Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Friday afternoon. PSP asked people to stop by with a new toy that will be...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire stations, other agencies across region express condolences after 2 firefighters die
Fire departments and other agencies are expressing their condolences after two firefighters died in Schuylkill County Wednesday. The firefighters died after responding to a house fire in West Penn Township. Another person who was not a firefighter was also found dead at the scene of the fire. Below are statements...
Comments / 0