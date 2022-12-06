Read full article on original website
Related
The government failed to help Black farmers. These women created a fund for them.
Rather than reach out to agencies and lenders, many Black farmers turn to neighbors - including the Black Farmer Fund - in times of need.
Phys.org
Boosted by government programs, cover cropping is increasing across the US Midwest
Cover crops, with their ability to reduce erosion and promote soil health, are being planted across more U.S. Midwestern land than ever. That's according to new University of Illinois research showing that cover crop adoption reached 7.2% in 2021, up from just 1.8% a decade prior. The finding is the result of sophisticated satellite-based remote sensing efforts that accurately detected cover crops across 140 million acres of cropland and tracked their expansion over 20 years.
The food emissions ‘solutions’ alarming experts after Cop27
In some ways, this year’s UN climate summit held in Egypt was all about food. In the context of crop failures and food insecurity, due to extreme weather and dwindling diversity, as well as rising food prices exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the tight grip of corporate monopolies – Cop27 included the first ever day dedicated to food and climate.
Industry lobbies against biodiversity goals: research
Lobbyists for pesticide and fertiliser producers are pushing "behind the scenes" against stronger protection for species and ecosystems at the COP15 biodiversity conference, research showed Thursday. "We've tracked efforts from industry associations representing some of the world's biggest pesticide and fertiliser producers... strongly resisting global and EU targets for reducing the use of biodiversity-harming agrichemicals."
BBC
Northumberland farming under acute pressure, report finds
Growing financial pressure may mean fewer farms and less food production, a report into the future of agriculture in Northumberland found. The sector is under "particularly acute" pressure, according to the county council-commissioned study. Upland farms are particularly reliant on subsidies, which are being reformed. About half of farms are...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owner in Indiana
If you have ever driven through Indiana, you have probably seen enormous corn and soybean fields and wide cattle pastures. Maybe you have passed grain bins, equipment shacks, as well as dairy, hogs, and poultry barns. Farming significantly contributes to Indiana’s economy, accounting for an estimated $31.2 billion. Land is a potential cash cow for Indiana farmers, with plenty of opportunities for those seeking to capitalize on the rising property values.
Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs
After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries.
U.S. senators introduce bill to expand E15 gasoline sales, with support from oil group
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. senators from Nebraska and Minnesota introduced legislation on Tuesday that would expand nationwide sales of E15, a gasoline with a higher blend of ethanol, after gaining support for the bill from an oil industry trade group for the first time, Senator Deb Fischer from Nebraska told Reuters.
Power package: $3 billion for 'targeted and temporary' relief on bills
The federal government will provide up to $1.5 billion – to be matched by states and territories – for “targeted and temporary” relief on power bills for low and middle income households and small businesses. Under a four-part package announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after Friday’s national cabinet, the assistance will be built into households’ bills rather than being a cash handout. Albanese said this was so it was deflationary, rather than inflationary. The help, lasting a year, will be delivered by states and territories. It will go to people receiving Commonwealth income support, pensioners, Commonwealth Seniors Health Card...
Phys.org
How pastoral farming can help to avoid a biodiversity crisis
The world is losing its biodiversity. An estimated 41,000 animal species are now threatened with extinction. World leaders will convene at the UN COP15 biodiversity conference in Montreal this month to discuss ways of reversing this decline. Participants are expected to adopt a global framework that sets out measures to...
POLITICO
Latest cloud for U.S. solar industry
President Joe Biden’s clean-energy agenda is dealing with yet another headache — an investigation by his own Commerce Department that found rampant cheating in solar imports from Asia. The probe, which much of the industry has been dreading for months, found that four Chinese solar manufacturers are dodging...
Just four meatpackers control 85% of the market. Cattlemen like me need a voice.
In the past two decades, hundreds of thousands of U.S. cattle producers have gone out of business, and we are currently losing 40 operations per day by some estimates. Just in the past two years, around 1,700 small feedlots run by independent family farmers were put out of business because of corporate consolidation.
Republican lawmakers criticize U.S. grant to battery company with China ties
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Two senior Republican lawmakers on Wednesday were highly critical of the decision by the U.S. Energy Department to award $200 million to Microvast Holdings (MVST.O) over the lithium battery company's ties to the Chinese government.
Interactive graphic: See how impacts from NC poultry farms may extend for miles
Poultry farms can have effects beyond their property lines. Odors, dust particles and negative effects on property values can spread for miles, research says.
beefmagazine.com
Ceres Tag appoints Australian distributor
Ceres Tag, creator of the world’s first direct to satellite livestock smart ear tag, has announced that it has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Australia’s largest online seller of livestock ear tags and ag tech solutions, 4Tags.com.au. 4Tags have signed to distribute the world leading Ceres Tag...
agupdate.com
Rural veterinary shortages create risks for food system, report says
The U.S. is facing an alarming shortfall of veterinarians to treat livestock and poultry in rural areas, threatening public health, food safety, and economic growth in communities that depend on agriculture, according to a new report commissioned by Farm Journal Foundation. More than 500 counties across the U.S. have shortages...
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, December 5, 2022
Max Armstrong shares that USDA’s net farm income up 14%, which was higher than earlier projections by the agency. Income numbers are up in several categories, but farm expenses saw the largest increase on record – 19%. Livestock production rose 31%, but a lot of that is chicken eggs, broilers and dairy products. Max digs into some of the stats in greater detail, and highlights some of the roadblocks ahead. And he shares information about the rise in costs for fertilizer, crop protection products and fuel.
Companies Can Improve Sustainability by Finding Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Across Their Supply Chains, Accenture Report Shows
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050. However, that visibility is challenged by the fact that nearly two-thirds of upstream Scope 3 [1] emissions in supply chains come from suppliers that companies don’t deal with directly, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005008/en/ Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050, says Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
coloradopolitics.com
'We have no time to waste': Bennet urges feds to quickly distribute rural clean energy funds
Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet sent a letter to federal officials on Tuesday, calling for the quick distribution of clean energy funding to rural communities. With Congress's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, the federal government designated nearly $14 billion for rural clean energy programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, Bennet said rural Coloradans told him they previously faced difficulties accessing USDA programs and rural development funds.
FDA's Food Safety Program Needs a Revamp: Panel
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s foods program is in “constant turmoil” and needs stronger leadership, a panel said Thursday. The Reagan-Udall Foundation, a group with close ties to the FDA, released a 51-page report Tuesday noting the need for a clear mission in the program and more urgency to prevent illness outbreaks. FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf first sought the review in July. ...
Comments / 0