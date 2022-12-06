The federal government will provide up to $1.5 billion – to be matched by states and territories – for “targeted and temporary” relief on power bills for low and middle income households and small businesses. Under a four-part package announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after Friday’s national cabinet, the assistance will be built into households’ bills rather than being a cash handout. Albanese said this was so it was deflationary, rather than inflationary. The help, lasting a year, will be delivered by states and territories. It will go to people receiving Commonwealth income support, pensioners, Commonwealth Seniors Health Card...

