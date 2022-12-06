Read full article on original website
Attorney: Kidnap plot leader should not get life sentence
The attorney for the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says his client should not be sentenced to life in prison because prosecutors overstated his role in the plot and have created a “false narrative of a terrifying para-military leader." Attorney Christopher Gibbons said Friday in Adam Fox's sentencing memorandum that the government had employed “histrionic descriptions” of Fox to overstate “his actual intentions or his actual capabilities.” The filing came after prosecutors told the court Monday that a life prison sentence would be justified for Fox, who was convicted in August along with co-defendant Barry Croft Jr. of conspiring to kidnap Whitmer.
No food in 9 days for 19 Nevada prisoners on hunger strike
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman says her son and dozens of other prisoners are on hunger strike over inhumane living conditions at Nevada's Ely State Prison. Nina Fernandez says her son, 35-year-old Sean Harvell, alleges abuse by prison staff and excessive periods of solitary confinement. That's in contrast to what state prison officials say caused the strike, which began Dec. 1. The Nevada Department of Corrections has said it was fueled by complaints over small meal portions from a new food vendor. The agency said at least 24 prisoners were on hunger strike Friday. Of those, it said 19 have refused food for nine straight days.
Louisiana Public Service Commission incumbent faces runoff
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lambert Boissiere III faces a runoff Saturday in his reelection bid for Louisiana’s Public Service Commission. Boissiere’s challenger is Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old progressive policy advocate. Both candidates are Democrats with similar views and priorities, including expanding Louisiana’s renewable energy. The winner will serve a six-year term representing a district that stretches from Baton Rouge to New Orleans. The five-member commission has regulatory jurisdiction over public utilities providing electric, water, wastewater, natural gas and certain telecommunications services in Louisiana.
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs. She's asking a court to throw out certified results from the state’s most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor’s election in that county. Her lawsuit centers on long lines and other difficulties that people experienced while voting on Election Day in Maricopa County. It alleged hundreds of thousands of ballots were illegally cast, but there’s no evidence that it's true. Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes.
Storm packing high winds, heavy snow blows into the Sierra
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A winter storm packing high winds and potentially several feet of snow is blowing into the Sierra Nevada. It's already triggered thousands of power outages in California, closed a mountain highway at Lake Tahoe and prompted an avalanche warning in the backcountry. The storm is expected to bring as much as 4 feet of snow to the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe by Monday morning. A 250-mile (400-kilometer) stretch of the Sierra from north of Reno to south of Yosemite National Park is under a winter storm warning at least until Sunday. A flood advisory was in effect Saturday from Sacramento to the California coast near San Francisco.
Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds is moving into the Sierra Nevada. As much as 4 feet of snow has been forecast in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for a 250-mile stretch of the Sierra beginning late Friday and lasting until Monday in some areas. The U.S. Forest Service activated a backcountry avalanche watch late Friday in the central Sierra including Tahoe and warned of high avalanche danger into the weekend. Winds gusts over mountain tops could reach 100 mph. Authorities are urging motorists to say off the roads.
No. 5 UConn tops LIU, is unbeaten ahead of Big East play
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Donovan Clingan had a career-high 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 5 UConn over Long Island University 114-61. Clingan was one of five players for the undefeated Huskies who scored in double digits. Sophomore Jordan Hawkins had a team-high 22 points. UConn scored the most it had since beating Morehead State 129-61 during the 2005-06 season. Jacob Johnson scored 19 points for the Sharks and R.J. Greene added 17.
