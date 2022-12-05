Read full article on original website
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Clorox a Buy?
The name Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is beyond well known; it is iconic and virtually synonymous with bleach. However, the company has expanded well beyond that one category. That's good news, but Clorox is still dealing with the decline of enhanced cleaning driven by the pandemic, a negative trend compounded by raging inflation. That is why the stock has fallen roughly 36% since early 2020.
Why Apple Stock Eked Out a Market Beat Today
There wasn't much new or exciting reported with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock on Friday, save for a fresh development in the legal sphere. Apple enthusiasts tend to get excited about the stock when the company announces a flashy new product or some positivefinancial news not so much when the latest is about the law.
Is Fiverr Stock a Buy?
Shares of Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) stock have been crushed in the last few months as investors bail on work-from-home stocks, but the company may be in better shape than investors think. Fiverr is still a critical part of the freelance market, and its margins are incredible. Travis Hoium thinks the lower valuation makes this a compelling investment.
Why Shares of SolarEdge Technologies Climbed 29.9% in November
The days grew shorter throughout November, but shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) remained a bright spot for investors throughout the month. While the S&P 500 shot 5.4% higher, SolarEdge's stock roared 29.9% higher, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Besides the company's report of a record-breaking third...
Why Johnson Outdoors Stock Was Jumping Today
Shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) were surging today after the outdoor recreation company posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report. As of 1:24 p.m. ET, the stock was up 18.9%. So what. Johnson, which is best known for making fishing equipment, boats, and watercraft under brand names like Old Town,...
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
Why Leonardo DRS Stock Climbed This Week
An Italian-owned mid-tier defense contractor hit public markets in late November, and investors appear to be quickly warming to the stock as an investment opportunity. Shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ: DRS) climbed as much as 15% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, following the company's merger with Israeli defense specialist RADA Electronics Industries.
Why Shares of Webster Financial, Triumph Financial, and Stellar Bancorp Are Falling This Week
Shares of several bank stocks are falling this week, along with the broader market, concerns over a recession, and investor concerns about compressing bank margins. For the week, shares of the regional bank Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) traded nearly 12% lower as of 1:02 p.m. ET Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Why Is Omega Healthcare's Dividend So High?
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) has a huge yield of more than 9%. That's generous by just about any standard. It is large on both an absolute level and relative to the broader market (the S&P 500 index has a roughly 1.6% yield) and the average real estate company (3.7%, using Vanguard Real Estate Index ETF as a proxy). Omega's yield is so disproportionately high for two important reasons.
Time to Buy These 3 REITs for 2023?
Inflation has been very strenuous on the housing industry with mortgage rates soaring this year. Rates have started to simmer down lately, and those that have the patience to wait out the fed’s tightening cycle may reap hefty long-term rewards. Short-term opportunities may be approaching as well with many...
Murphy USA (MUSA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Murphy USA (MUSA) closed the most recent trading day at $290.77, moving -1.83% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the gasoline...
SL Green Cuts Its Dividend as the Manhattan Office Market Suffers From Long COVID
The COVID-19 pandemic cast a dark cloud over the office real estate investment trust (REIT) sector as it proved that companies could continue operations in a 100% remote environment. With a tight labor market, many companies are struggling to bring workers back to the office. Rising inflation is causing companies...
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Shares Near 52-Week Low - Market Mover
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) shares closed today at 1.7% above its 52 week low of $7.07, giving the company a market cap of $4B. The stock is currently down 47.8% year-to-date, down 45.6% over the past 12 months, and down 17.6% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.7%.
Why Shares of Cano Health Are Slumping This Week
Shares of Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) were down as much as 35.6% this week and were still down 31.2% for the week as of late Thursday afternoon, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock closed at $2.02 last Friday and then opened this week at $2.01. The company's...
Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Lakeland Industries (LAKE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -26.92%. A quarter...
Is Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 06/23/2005, smart beta exchange traded fund Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) provides investors broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific...
NFE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.51, changing hands as low as $45.16 per share. New Fortress Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
DocuSign (DOCU) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
DocuSign (DOCU) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 39.02%. A quarter ago,...
PII Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.62, changing hands as low as $104.84 per share. Polaris Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
KLA Corp. (KLAC) Grows Portfolio With X-ray Metrology System
KLA Corporation KLAC has been consistently introducing new technological systems to provide advanced solutions to customers. This is evident from the fact that the company recently launched the Axion T2000 X-ray metrology system. The X-ray metrology system features patented technologies to measure high aspect ratio and deliver greater resolution, accuracy,...
