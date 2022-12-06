Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Review: This badass sidecar electric bike is the coolest e-bike I’ve tested in a long time
One of the coolest things about electric bikes is just how diverse the industry has grown, with so many different types and styles of e-bikes. But even with over a decade in the industry, nothing could have prepared me for just how awesome it would be to test out the Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike from Mod Bikes.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
electrek.co
This guy built a six-seater electric bike for $150, and it absolutely rips
I’ve always enjoyed multi-seater electric bikes, which bring passenger-carrying utility to small-format, easy-to-produce vehicles. But I never thought I’d see the concept taken this far. At least not until I stumbled upon a six-seater electric bike that has me all kinds of jealous. It’s no surprise where this...
nationaltoday.com
The Best Hybrid Bike for 2022
You don’t need to be in limbo when choosing your preferred bike. No matter your bike preference, a hybrid bike also known as a fitness bike is designed to stand up to your cycling needs. This bike creatively and beautifully combines the functionality of a road bike and a mountain bike so you won’t miss out on the riding fun. Whether you are a cycling beginner, or your cycling purpose is purely recreational, this bike is guaranteed to suit your needs at the time.
Bike maintenance essentials deals: Savings on consumables that every cyclist needs
Great deals on essential consumables that are always useful to have around or to get you out of trouble on a ride
US-based startup claims its VTOL will have Mach 0.66 cruise speed and over 11,000 miles of range
The company claims the aerial vehicle can top any regular airliner.
insideevs.com
Polestar Is Working With Allebike To Develop Its First Electric Bicycle
At this point, we’ve pretty much accepted that electric vehicles are the only way to achieve sustainable mobility. Electric cars stand the chance to offer us the same, if not better means of transport than their internal-combustion predecessors. However, electric cars aren’t the only answer. All over the world, urban cities are gradually making the move towards smaller means of transport such as electric motorbikes, scooters, and e-bikes.
Top Speed
The Best Street-Legal MotoGP Bikes Ranked By Top Speed
Not all of us have the opportunity to hop on a superbike and take it for a cruise around the world’s MotoGP tracks. Instead, riders head to the local track day with their street bike and live out their dreams of being a MotoGP contender. Unfortunately, many riders find themselves limited by the mechanical ability of their bike. One option is to spend thousands of dollars and countless hours modifying the bike to be faster and more powerful. However, another option is to buy a street-legal MotoGP bike. These motorcycles are either race bikes with the necessary components added to qualify as legal or street bikes inspired by their track counterparts. Here's a list of the 10 best street-legal MotoGP bikes along with their top speeds.
UK to host first elite gravel race in May 2023
The Gralloch will be part of the UCI Gravel World Series, the sport's highest tier of racing
Top Speed
Kawasaki's Master-Plan For A Sustainable Future Is Wild
Over the past few years, electric vehicles have skyrocketed in popularity, and many of the biggest names in automobiles have introduced EVs of their own. In just the third quarter of 2022, over 200,000 electric vehicles were sold. Tesla remains at the front of the pack when it comes to the electric vehicle market. In the United States, Tesla holds a 65% share of the market, a number that, although very impressive, has begun to diminish in recent years as more electric vehicles from legacy automakers such as Ford, Hyundai, and Chevy hit the market.
Top Speed
TopSpeed Insights: How Motorcycle Anti-Wheelie Systems Work
Motorcycles are getting faster, swifter, and more powerful with each passing year. Now, this is a great thing for folks like Marq Marquez who chase lap times day in and day out, but the story is the opposite for road riders who’re less experienced. A faster, swifter, and super-powerful motorcycle accelerates hard, and it can easily throw off or surprise you in a not-so-pleasant way. Luckily, motorcycle rider aids are progressing at the same speed too, and we’ll talk about one such lifesaver - an anti-wheelie or wheelie control system.
TechCrunch
Roadtripping with (and camping in) the Rivian R1S
In spite of competing in last year’s Rebelle Rally and spending a full 10 days completely off the grid, camping, competing, navigating and driving offroad in the Nevada and California deserts with 150 other women, I still dislike it. Add in a harrowing 60-mile-per-hour haboob or two, heat that won’t quit, random scorpions in your gear and little sleep, and I’ve had all the “fun” that a desert can throw at you.
bikepacking.com
2022 Bikepacking Gear of the Year
Kicking off our 2022 Bikepacking Awards series, we recognize the products that have most impressed us throughout the past year. Dig into the Bikepacking Gear of the Year with 49 awards in 11 categories, including our Top Six Bikes, Best New Components, Best Tools & Gadgets, and more. Plus, find a list of bikes that are already on our radar for 2023…
Autoblog
Honda announces a hydrogen-powered CR-V is coming in 2024
Honda just announced that it will be making a hydrogen-powered CR-V in 2024. Where the hydrogen CR-V is being produced, though, is arguably just as interesting as the vehicle’s presence. If you had Honda’s Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) on your bingo card, congrats!. We’ve long wondered what Honda...
Comments / 0