Las Cruces attorney comments on how NMSU officials responded to deadly UNM shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces attorney shared her perspective on how New Mexico State University officials responded to a deadly shootout and the events that followed at the University of New Mexico. Attorney Amy Orlando with The Justice Legal Team spoke about the team leaving their...
KOAT 7
NMSU athletic officials called NMSU police chief while state police was trying to gather evidence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State athletic officials called the police to tell them the whereabouts of Aggie forward Michael Peake's gun, tablet and phone following a deadly self-defense shooting that occurred last month on the UNM Campus. But, school administrators didn't call the detectives actually investigating the killing....
cbs4local.com
Fight at NMSU that was precursor to deadly UNM shooting was over a girl, student says
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An Oct. 15 fight at a University of New Mexico versus New Mexico State University football game in Las Cruces was over a girl, UNM student Eli'sha Upshaw told police during an interrogation. The fight at Aggie Memorial Stadium was a precursor to a...
KRQE News 13
Police served New Mexico State search warrants in hours before Battle of I-10
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – On the morning of New Mexico State men’s basketball’s game against UTEP in the Battle of I-10 in Las Cruces on November 30, State Police went to the Pan American Center to serve search warrants to members of the basketball program, according to law enforcement body camera footage obtained by […]
“Nobody was supposed to die” witness reveals details into shooting involving NMSU basketball player
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police body camera footage, interviews with witnesses and surveillance video revealing more details into the deadly shooting in Albuquerque that left University of New Mexico Student Brandon Travis dead and New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake with a gun shot wound. In body camera footage Mike Peake can […]
KFOX 14
KRQE News 13
KOAT 7
What we know about the shooting involving a New Mexico State University basketball player
In November, New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake shot and killed University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis in an altercation on the UNM campus. Since then, KOAT has uncovered many details in the investigation and our reporting has prompted NMSU to open its own investigation along with an investigation by New Mexico State Police.
KVIA
KVIA
KVIA
New Mexico State University admits first statement about player involvement was unclear
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – On Wednesday, New Mexico State men’s basketball played its fifth game since the deadly Nov. 19 shooting in Albuquerque that left NMSU forward Mike Peake injured and UNM student Brandon Travis dead. The Aggies played on the road in California at Santa Clara, losing 66-65. Before the game, for the first […]
KVIA
KFOX 14
rrobserver.com
NMSU benches 3 basketball players involved in aftermath of teammate’s shooting on UNM campus
Three New Mexico State Aggies basketball players seen in video footage interacting with teammate Mike Peake moments after he was involved in the Nov. 19 fatal shooting on the University of New Mexico campus have been suspended for one game. An NMSU spokesman confirmed Wednesday evening, not long before the...
