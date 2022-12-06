ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KRQE News 13

Hobbs students getting new middle school

Former Catron County sheriff accused of stealing …. A former New Mexico sheriff is facing criminal charges. The attorney general said he stole thousands of dollars meant for fighting wildfires. Clovis juveniles reportedly robbed 2 Allsup’s stores. Clovis police said juveniles robbed two Allsup's stores. One is even accused...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Dental company offering free services in late December

If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

City of El Paso names 24-year veteran as new fire chief

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has announced the appointment of Jonathan Killings as the city’s fire chief. Killings has been serving as Interim Fire Chief since May 2022. He graduated from the El Paso Fire Academy in 1998 and has served all ranks within the fire department. Killings was promoted to […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

More details released on the El Paso man seen openly carrying a rifle in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 has obtained the affidavit for the arrest of Mario Fernando Diaz, who was spotted openly carrying a rifle and dressed in tactical gear while walking down the Joe Battle Area in Far East El Paso. According to the affidavit, the El Paso County Sheriff's Department received 27 calls reporting Diaz, The post More details released on the El Paso man seen openly carrying a rifle in Far East El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Two men accused of stabbing man at homeless shelter

EL PASO, Texas -- A 34-year-old man was attacked at a homeless shelter in south-central El Paso Thursday, according to El Paso police. It happened at the Corner of Hope Resource Center for Homeless at 130 N. Cotton. According to police, the unidentified victim was taken to the hospital, where...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash involving police unit reported in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a Las Cruces Police Department unit was reported Thursday morning. The crash involved a Hyundai Elentra and the police unit. The incident happened at the intersection of Amador Avenue and Mesquite Street around 9:30 a.m. The officer was en route to...
LAS CRUCES, NM

