Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign former Bronx bullpen piece
The New York Yankees have made their second move during this week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. On Monday, the club announced a new four-year deal for general manager Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Cashman went to work and found a new piece for the bullpen. The Athletic’s...
Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea
The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
Agent slams Yankees in selling the ‘rebirth’ of Gary Sanchez
Gary Sanchez’s agent is really selling his client. Sanchez made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2015 and was traded in March 2022 to the Minnesota Twins. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. His agent, Francisco Marquez is sticking up for him. Per The...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge ‘appears headed’ to Giants? (UPDATE)
UPDATE (Wednesday, 9:24 a.m.): The Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge. Read more about that here. UPDATE (Tuesday, 5:23 p.m.): The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Aaron Judge appears headed to Giants. ... Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun.”. San...
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing
The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract
Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Andrew Benintendi
When the Yankees traded for Andrew Benintendi at the 2022 deadline, the general consensus was that he was a pure rental and that the team would look in another direction to fill left field in 2023 and beyond. Much has changed since that time, however. At that point, Aaron Hicks...
Tom Brady’s message to Aaron Judge, revealed
Before Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took to the field and battled against the New Orleans Saints Monday night, the future Hall of Famer quarterback met with free agent baseball superstar Aaron Judge. The record-setting outfielder who hit 62 home runs in the 2022 MLB season, wore a Mike Evans Buccaneers jersey to the game, with some speculating whether it’s a hint on which team Judge is leaning on to sign with in the offseason.
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
What's next for Yankees after re-signing Aaron Judge? Three more items on offseason to-do list
In the end, Aaron Judge wanted to finish his career with the New York Yankees more than join his hometown-ish San Francisco Giants. Judge has agreed to remain with the Yankees on a massive nine-year, $360 million contract. He reportedly turned down a similar offer from the Giants, and the San Diego Padres were a late entrant in the Judge sweepstakes as well.
José Quintana joins Mets after brief stint with Cardinals
NEW YORK – Veteran southpaw José Quintana will join the New York Mets after a brief stint with the St. Louis Cardinals last season. Quintana has agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal with the Mets, according to The Atheltic beat writers Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon. The contract is pending a physical.
Hal Steinbrenner’s negotiation with Aaron Judge was surprisingly simple
Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Aaron Judge. His tactics were remarkably simple, but they worked. Aaron Judge is the next New York Yankees captain. As he should be. Following him and the Yankees agreeing to a massive, nine-year $360 million deal that averages at $40 million per year, Judge is back with New York despite it initially looking like San Francisco or even San Diego were realistic possibilities.
New York Mets pursuing another star pitcher in MLB free agency
While the New York Mets made one of the biggest splashes so far in MLB free agency, they reportedly “aren’t
Yankees fans react to Jon Heyman’s ‘Arson Judge’ tweet
You can’t blame New York Yankees fans if they’re a bit on edge at the moment. Their team didn’t come to an agreement with Aaron Judge before the 2022 MLB season and he went on to have one of the most impressive offensive seasons in recent history, sparking a free agency free-for-all that could mean he leaves town.
Offseason Plan to Fix the Yankees
Today I got a little bored and decided to try my hand at fixing our Yankees. Full disclosure...I do not care about going over the tax, but I tried to be mindful of it as we know the lack of spending done in recent years. Most of us on here keep up with the league fairly well, so I will be using only last names/nicknames. This plan has two trades and two signings. My hope would also be to dump Hicks and Donaldson, but that will be hard to do and even in this exercise I kept rejecting my own trades for them. Both of the trades below were validated by MLB Trade Value (best tool for this simulation, but not perfect of course). The goal was to balance the lineup with good hitters, get another SP, provide some stability for the next 3-5 years, and give us a legit three year championship window now. The plan is as follows:
Yankees sign reliever Tommy Kahnle to two-year contract
The Yankees have made their first official move of the Winter Meetings, and while Aaron Judge remains on the market, they have brought back another old friend. Right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle is rejoining New York on a two-year, $11.5 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Although the move was...
Rule 5 Draft Results: Yankees Lose Another Pitcher to Mets
New York lost a total of eight prospects in Wednesday's Rule 5 Draft
Changeup specialist Tommy Kahnle’s return meshes nicely with the Yankees
I do so enjoy free agency. Every time my phone buzzes, I wonder whether this time it is a push notification that the Yankees have signed someone. And this morning, I was not betrayed, with Brian Cashman inking Tommy Kahnle, bringing him back for a second tour of duty in the Yankee bullpen (and third in the organization as a whole). Ken Rosenthal and Jeff Passan combined to break the news a little while ago, and Andrew briefly discussed the signing here.
Yankees add bullpen upside by reuniting with Tommy Kahnle
Tommy Kahnle quickly became a fan favorite during his previous stint with the Yankees, and a full year recovered from Tommy John surgery finds himself back in the Bronx, signing a two-year, $11.5 million deal with New York today. The 33-year-old posted a 2.84 ERA, 2.39 xERA and 4.38 FIP, the latter number dragged by some bad home run luck in just 12 innings in 2022.
Yankees’ current standing in Aaron Judge sweepstakes
SAN DIEGO — Imagine what Aaron Judge is like in front of a diner menu. As of Tuesday night, the American League home run king still hadn’t decided whether he was going to sign what’s sure to be a blockbuster contract with either the Yankees or the Giants.
