Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Salvation Army Kettlethon underway in Biloxi
The Swetman family Red Kettlethon is underway at the Biloxi Visitors Center. The Swetman family started this Kettlethon ten years ago and it has become a holiday tradition. Each year, Windy Swetman, the chairman for the Salvation Army’s Swetman Kettlethon, rings the bell from dawn to dusk, standing on the side of the road encouraging people to donate to the Salvation Army.
wxxv25.com
7th annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon takes place this weekend
The 7th annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon runs this weekend with races Saturday and Sunday. The long races offer a unique opportunity to run on Beach Boulevard, starting in Pass Christian and ending at MGM Park in Biloxi. The course is scenic, flat, and fast. There’s a post-race party featuring...
stjohnsource.com
Hurricane Hunters from Mississippi Return to Queen Louise Home Bearing Toys
Queen Louise Home was blessed with a highly anticipated visit from the Hurricane Hunters (403 Maintenance Group) on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Queen Louise Home has received support and resources from this wonderful group for over 12 years. Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Gulfport, Miss., held a toy drive to ensure that Christmas at Queen Louise Home is nothing short of magical! Master Sergeant Alejandro Negron, Master Sergeant Jay Homerbocker and Chief Master Sergeant Jeremy Lemieux all came bearing toys that encompassed the entire back wall of the home’s auditorium.
WLOX
Patrons leave tip of thousands at Gulfport cafe
Selfies with Black Santa and Mrs. Claus, breakfast, games, prizes and entertainment fill the 100 Men Hall this Saturday in Bay St. Louis for their "A Soulful Christmas" event. First Baptist Biloxi shares "The Miracle of Christmas" harmonic concert. Updated: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST. |. Biloxi's First...
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs aldermen vote to move forward with annexation plans
City officials in Ocean Springs are moving forward with plans to annex two parcels of land. The City of Ocean Springs is bringing back a reoccurring topic which is plans of possibly annexing the city. The properties in question include the west side of Highway 57 to match Gautier’s boundary...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Gulfport, MS
Gulfport's sun, sand, and sea are only some of the best assets of this city. The heart of Gulfport is its waterfront recreation opportunities, including its world-renowned casinos and water parks. Within the Gulf Coast, this city is the second largest within Mississippi in Harrison County. If you're an outdoor...
WLOX
Putting the lid on garbage issues in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Literally cleaning up the streets of Gulfport is exactly what city leaders, nonprofit organizations and others are tackling as garbage and debris pile up in the city. In fact, Mayor Billy Hewes talked about this issue in his State of the City address last week. “People...
wxxv25.com
Festival of Trees at the Claiborne in Gulfport
There’s a best dressed Christmas tree contest at the Claiborne in Gulfport. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf is at the competition with more.
wxxv25.com
CASA supporting children through the end of the year giving campaign
As the end of the year and the holidays approach, there are too many children who aren’t home for the holidays. CASA is trying to make their holiday a little brighter. CASA is a nonprofit organization that provides abused and neglected children a safe, permanent, and nurturing home for them by recruiting, training, and supporting a diverse network of court appointed special advocate volunteers.
wxxv25.com
A pair of Port City Cafe waitresses tipped big by the Christmas elves
A pair of hard-working servers will have a brighter holiday this season — thanks to a group of Christmas elves. Our media partner the Sun Herald said the elves — a group of 30 or so Coast friends — enjoyed breakfast this morning at Port City Cafe in Biloxi.
WLOX
Christmas on the Bayou cruises through Gulfport this weekend
Selfies with Black Santa and Mrs. Claus, breakfast, games, prizes and entertainment fill the 100 Men Hall this Saturday in Bay St. Louis for their "A Soulful Christmas" event. Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday morning. First Baptist Biloxi shares...
WLOX
Pascagoula cracking down on properties deemed to be “public menaces”
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - When the city designates a blighted property as a “public menace,” it doesn’t mess around when it comes to picking up the mess. “The public menace route is the option of last resort to finally get these properties cleaned up,” said Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman.
21 George County linemen graduate from MGCCC apprentice program
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A new group of electrical linemen are out in the field throughout the state after graduating in George County on Thursday, Dec. 8. This year’s class joins a long line of graduates to be trained in the county. The Apprentice Electric Lineman program at the George County Center of Mississippi Gulf […]
wxxv25.com
Crosspoint Church hosting Holly Jolly Community Block Party
It’s time for the second annual Holly Jolly Block Party at Crosspoint Church in Gulfport. Here to tell us more about this family-fun event are Carol Moraway and Emily Cain.
WLOX
Patrons leave tip of thousands at Biloxi cafe, just in time for the holidays
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday morning. The Port City Cafe waitresses, Sidney Searles and Lexi Green, say they were catering a group for breakfast. When it came time to cash out, the customer put a stack of money on the counter... $3,200, coming just in time for the holidays.
Two Mississippi waitresses receive holiday surprise with pile of cash for tip
Two Mississippi waitresses received a holiday surprise when they found a sizable tip left on one of their table Wednesday. The two waitresses from the Port City Cafe in Biloxi found a pile of cash — more than $3,000 worth — after they catered a group for the breakfast at the restaurant.
wxxv25.com
Coast Young Professionals host holiday soiree
Mississippi’s Coast Young Professional’s network in a winter wonderland. Their annual holiday soiree is the group’s final social event of the year. Catered food, a selfie station, and holiday decorated bar create the perfect atmosphere for a final networking event. Themed ‘Winter Wonderland,’ Magnolia Hall in Gulfport...
wxxv25.com
2022 International Christmas Pastry sale
Do you have a sweet tooth? The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Biloxi is having their International Christmas Pastry Sale this weekend. Every holiday season for the past 40 years, Greek pastries, Greek bread, tiropita (cheese pies) and spanakopita (spinach pies) have been sold along the Gulf Coast. Normally,...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport teen sentenced to 30 years for gun violence
Gulfport, Mississippi – District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced that Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18 years-old now, but 16 years-old at the time of the crime, of Gulfport, pled guilty on Monday to killing 17-year-old Caleb Mosley. After accepting the plea, Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced Hanzy to 30...
Utility says service restored in part of George Co., low water pressure still possible
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A local utility service says water pressure is restored in George County’s Agricola community after reported outages throughout the day Thursday, Dec. 8. Combined Utilities, Inc. gave notice on its Facebook page Tuesday of scheduled maintenance at the Agricola well beginning that evening and lasting up to a week with […]
Comments / 0