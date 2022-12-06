Read full article on original website
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Africa finally has a team in the World Cup semifinals, and so does the Arab world. Morocco delivered a seminal moment in the nearly 100-year history of soccer’s biggest tournament, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team 1-0 Saturday in another shocking result in the first World Cup staged in the Middle East. While a tearful Ronaldo headed right down the tunnel — and maybe into international retirement — after the final whistle, Morocco’s players tossed their coach in the air and waved their country’s flag as they linked arms in front of celebrating fans. “Pinch me, I’m dreaming,” Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou said. “Morocco is ready to face anyone in the world. We have changed the mentality of the generation coming after us. They’ll know Moroccan players can create miracles.”
England are out of the World Cup after Harry Kane missed a late penalty in a heartbreaking defeat to defending champions France.England were offered a lifeline to cancel out Olivier Giroud's header when Theo Hernandez barged into Mason Mount in the box but Kane, who had already beaten Hugo Lloris from the spot, blazed his effort over the bar.In an absorbing contest, France had taken the lead after 17 minutes when Aurelien Tchouameni's brilliant strike from 25 yards beat England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.England responded well to going behind and Tchouameni left referee Wilton Sampaio with no choice after he...
