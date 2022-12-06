ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

Poll of the Day: Jackson Plaza plans

The City of Jackson recently announced their planned purchase of Jackson Plaza, a nearly 21 acre lot off of Old Hickory Boulevard that houses a mostly-abandoned strip mall and the former Service Merchandise location. City officials say they plan to demolish the buildings with the intent to potentially build a new event center/arena to provide more space for events in the city. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
Chester County Independent

Medical building demolition is underway

Demolition began Monday, Dec. 5, on the Medical Building at the corner of Hart St. and North Ave. near downtown Henderson. According to Chester County Property Assessor Beverly Morton, property records show the property was purchased March 6, 1959 by Dr. O.M. McCallum and Dr. R.L. Wilson, from James L. and Ethel May Holland McHaney. The lot at that time reportedly included a two-story home, according to Chester County resident Neil Smith.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jill Taylor, Alyson Fite named Hub City Heroes

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has named Jill Taylor and Alyson Fite as joint Hub City Heroes for November 2022. Taylor is the current Keep Jackson Beautiful Interim Chair, and Fite is the Board Chair for Jackson Recreation and Parks. According to their nominator, the two “give...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

JTA to hold Customer Appreciation Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Customer Appreciation Day is coming up for the Jackson Transit Authority!. On December 16, no fares will be taken on fixed bus routes for the special day. The day is sponsored by Cadence Bank, and regular fares will return on December 17. You can reach...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Local family receives a Christmas shopping spree

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Thursday evening, one family got the opportunity to spend more than $200 on anything they wanted at a local Walmart. “We are partnering together to take a family Christmas shopping for the holidays. So the fire department came out to help the kids shop and we provided the funds and we’re just going to let the kids buy some toys,” says Tasha Hart, President of WoodmenLife chapter 179.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

JMCSS rolls out bonuses for support staff

WEST JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School system is rolling out its winter bonuses for support staff this upcoming week. In September, Superintendent Dr. Marlon King announced a 6.2 million dollar investment for school employees. Specifically for support staff, it was announced that they’ll be receiving bonuses broken...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Local organization takes Jackson youth on a shopping spree

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Fraternal Order of Police is hosting its annual “Shop with a Cop,” giving youth with the Boys and Girls Club the chance to shop until they drop. “I cannot say enough about the Boys and Girls Club and it’s the one thing you can put your hand on really, that you can show that it reduces crime cause it gives kids something to do in the afternoon when school lets out it’s just a great organization,” says Jeff Shepard, President of Jackson Fraternal Order of Police.
JACKSON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Mason officials pay off town's debt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The small town of Mason, Tennessee has announced it's now debt free. Earlier this year, the state comptroller intervened when he learned Mason's finances were handled so poorly that $550,000 were unaccounted for. The town's vice mayor said not only is that debt paid off, but...
MASON, TN
WBBJ

Wanted man may be in Dyer, Obion, Lake County area

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man may by in the Dyer, Obion or Lake County area. The sheriff’s office says that Tommy Griffin is wanted by US Marshals for violation of probation. They say he may be driving a faded red 1980s Ford F-150.
DYER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

JPD seizes over 30 pounds of marijuana

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared via Facebook their seizure of marijuana. The department says that investigators with the Metro Narcotics unit seized over 30 pounds of marijuana from a local shipping company. The department says if they did not find it, it would have “been in...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

List of Christmas events to begin in Lexington

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A range of Christmas events is beginning Thursday night in Lexington. Thursday at 5 p.m., there will be a Lighting of the Tree at the Henderson County Courthouse!. Then on Monday, December 12, there will be a grand opening for a 2,000 square foot ice...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

UPDATE: Carroll County missing man found

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. The sheriff’s office says that around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Erik J. Allen, 40, walked away from his home on Maytown Road in Huntingdon. The sheriff’s office says that...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

New info released about Tippah County homicide

PINE GROVE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tippah County Sheriff’s Department shared some new information about a weekend homicide. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded Friday, Dec. 2 to a home on County Road 600 in the Dry Creek community. They found a shooting victim — identified as...
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
Milan Mirror-Exchange

Blessing boxes, giving at its best

Food scarcity is a true epidemic in this country. Millions of people are finding themselves without the proper resources to feed themselves, practice proper hygiene or clothe themselves appropriately for the seasonal temperature changes. Helping people who are either already homeless or just a paycheck away from homelessness is hard, especially around the holidays. There are ways to help anonymously, though, in Gibson County.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy