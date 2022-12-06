Read full article on original website
WBBJ
In last meeting of 2022, city council discusses recycling, eminent domain
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson held their last council meeting for 2022. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, they discussed a variety of topics, including a location for recycling and consideration of eminent domain for a greenway project. The land that will be used for the greenway...
wnbjtv.com
"30-Minute Parking" and "2-Hour Parking" to be enforced starting in January in Downtown Jackson
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- "30 Minute" and "Two Hour" parking haven't been enforced in downtown since 2018, but that's all going to change come the start of the new year. Starting January first you’ll get a ticket from the Jackson Police Department if you go over the parking time limits for on-street parking in downtown Jackson.
WBBJ
Poll of the Day: Jackson Plaza plans
The City of Jackson recently announced their planned purchase of Jackson Plaza, a nearly 21 acre lot off of Old Hickory Boulevard that houses a mostly-abandoned strip mall and the former Service Merchandise location. City officials say they plan to demolish the buildings with the intent to potentially build a new event center/arena to provide more space for events in the city. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
wnbjtv.com
Richard Donnell elected by the City Council to fill the vacant seat for District Three
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Richard Donnell was elected by the City Council to fill the vacant seat of Ernest Brooks for district 3. Mr. Donnell serves as senior advisor to the president of Lane College. Prior to accepting the position at Lane, he practiced law for 15 years. Donnell says he...
Chester County Independent
Medical building demolition is underway
Demolition began Monday, Dec. 5, on the Medical Building at the corner of Hart St. and North Ave. near downtown Henderson. According to Chester County Property Assessor Beverly Morton, property records show the property was purchased March 6, 1959 by Dr. O.M. McCallum and Dr. R.L. Wilson, from James L. and Ethel May Holland McHaney. The lot at that time reportedly included a two-story home, according to Chester County resident Neil Smith.
Ford's BlueOval City creating opportunities for West Tennessee workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the electric truck and battery manufacturing plant Ford BlueOval City rises in Haywood County, about 40 miles north of Memphis, the company is also zeroing in and educating the public around the region about job opportunities. Thursday, Project Director Ermal Faulkner spoke with students at...
WBBJ
Jill Taylor, Alyson Fite named Hub City Heroes
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has named Jill Taylor and Alyson Fite as joint Hub City Heroes for November 2022. Taylor is the current Keep Jackson Beautiful Interim Chair, and Fite is the Board Chair for Jackson Recreation and Parks. According to their nominator, the two “give...
WBBJ
JTA to hold Customer Appreciation Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Customer Appreciation Day is coming up for the Jackson Transit Authority!. On December 16, no fares will be taken on fixed bus routes for the special day. The day is sponsored by Cadence Bank, and regular fares will return on December 17. You can reach...
WBBJ
Local family receives a Christmas shopping spree
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Thursday evening, one family got the opportunity to spend more than $200 on anything they wanted at a local Walmart. “We are partnering together to take a family Christmas shopping for the holidays. So the fire department came out to help the kids shop and we provided the funds and we’re just going to let the kids buy some toys,” says Tasha Hart, President of WoodmenLife chapter 179.
WBBJ
JMCSS rolls out bonuses for support staff
WEST JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School system is rolling out its winter bonuses for support staff this upcoming week. In September, Superintendent Dr. Marlon King announced a 6.2 million dollar investment for school employees. Specifically for support staff, it was announced that they’ll be receiving bonuses broken...
WBBJ
Local organization takes Jackson youth on a shopping spree
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Fraternal Order of Police is hosting its annual “Shop with a Cop,” giving youth with the Boys and Girls Club the chance to shop until they drop. “I cannot say enough about the Boys and Girls Club and it’s the one thing you can put your hand on really, that you can show that it reduces crime cause it gives kids something to do in the afternoon when school lets out it’s just a great organization,” says Jeff Shepard, President of Jackson Fraternal Order of Police.
Mason officials pay off town's debt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The small town of Mason, Tennessee has announced it's now debt free. Earlier this year, the state comptroller intervened when he learned Mason's finances were handled so poorly that $550,000 were unaccounted for. The town's vice mayor said not only is that debt paid off, but...
WBBJ
Wanted man may be in Dyer, Obion, Lake County area
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man may by in the Dyer, Obion or Lake County area. The sheriff’s office says that Tommy Griffin is wanted by US Marshals for violation of probation. They say he may be driving a faded red 1980s Ford F-150.
WBBJ
JPD seizes over 30 pounds of marijuana
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared via Facebook their seizure of marijuana. The department says that investigators with the Metro Narcotics unit seized over 30 pounds of marijuana from a local shipping company. The department says if they did not find it, it would have “been in...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fayette County (Fayette County, TN)
The Police department reports a motor vehicle crash in Memphis on Wednesday early morning. The accident happened on Interstate 40 in Fayette County. The collision involves only one vehicle. According to the police.
WBBJ
List of Christmas events to begin in Lexington
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A range of Christmas events is beginning Thursday night in Lexington. Thursday at 5 p.m., there will be a Lighting of the Tree at the Henderson County Courthouse!. Then on Monday, December 12, there will be a grand opening for a 2,000 square foot ice...
WBBJ
UPDATE: Carroll County missing man found
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. The sheriff’s office says that around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Erik J. Allen, 40, walked away from his home on Maytown Road in Huntingdon. The sheriff’s office says that...
wtva.com
New info released about Tippah County homicide
PINE GROVE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tippah County Sheriff’s Department shared some new information about a weekend homicide. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded Friday, Dec. 2 to a home on County Road 600 in the Dry Creek community. They found a shooting victim — identified as...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/07/22 – 12/08/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/07/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/08/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Blessing boxes, giving at its best
Food scarcity is a true epidemic in this country. Millions of people are finding themselves without the proper resources to feed themselves, practice proper hygiene or clothe themselves appropriately for the seasonal temperature changes. Helping people who are either already homeless or just a paycheck away from homelessness is hard, especially around the holidays. There are ways to help anonymously, though, in Gibson County.
