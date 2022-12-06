Read full article on original website
Possible plea change in South Dakota murder case
New court documents show a man charged with murdering three people in the town of Scotland is considering changing his plea.
City of Mitchell declares snow emergency; plowing of streets to begin at 7 AM Friday
The City of Mitchell has declared a snow emergency. All vehicles shall be removed from Snow Emergency Routes or they will be subject to ticket and towing. No parking will be allowed on Snow Emergency Routes until after the storm is over and the streets have been plowed curb to curb.
City of Mitchell reminds residents of snow and ice removal policy
As the beginning of winter is upon us, the City of Mitchell Code Enforcement would like to remind everyone of the ordinances on snow and ice removal. Everyone should have safe access to our sidewalks during winter. That’s why the City of Mitchell requires that snow and ice be removed from public sidewalks within forty-eight (48) hours after snowfall ceases.
Michael Heisinger, 72, Mitchell
Michael Heisinger, 72, of Mitchell, SD, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. A Celebration of Life will be 5-7:00 PM Friday, December 9, at Bittner Funeral Chapel.
‘You Betcha Guy’ visits Corn Palace, Mitchell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In his latest ‘Ohh You Betcha’ video, Myles Montplaisir of Fargo, North Dakota, paid a visit to the World’s Only Corn Palace and the town of Mitchell. Montplaisir is a YouTube, social media personality and he stopped by the Scoreboard Pub...
Martin Haase, 91 Mitchell
Martin Haase, 91, of Mitchell, SD, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, December 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mitchell. A private family graveside service will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in rural Dimock. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Boys Basketball: Kernels dominate in home opener
HURON — Led by 22 points off the bench by freshman Colton Smith, the Mitchell Kernels defeated Huron 75-57 on the road to open the season on Friday. Steele Morgan chipped in 12 points and Dylan Soulek added 10. Blake Ellwein led Huron with 14 points. The Kernels are next in action on Dec. 13 on the road against Watertown.
James Hallman, 93, Kimball
James Hallman, 93, of Kimball, SD, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Platte Health Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, December 9, at Kimball Protestant Parish in Kimball. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7:00 PM at Kimball Protestant Parish. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Mitchell Middle School student struck by car at school
A Mitchell Middle School student was struck by a car this morning at the school. The incident happened at around 7:30. Police and ambulance services were requested and responded quickly. The student, who left in an ambulance, was alert and responsive. The driver of the vehicle remained on site and spoke with police.
SD Budget Delivered to Legislators
A number of incoming legislators, including District 18 Representative-elect Julie Auch of Lesterville were in attendance for the Governor’s budget address Tuesday in Pierre. She says there were some items that caught her attention…. Auch says the Governor laid out a good plan to cut the state sales...
