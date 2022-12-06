ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Poll of the Day: Jackson Plaza plans

The City of Jackson recently announced their planned purchase of Jackson Plaza, a nearly 21 acre lot off of Old Hickory Boulevard that houses a mostly-abandoned strip mall and the former Service Merchandise location. City officials say they plan to demolish the buildings with the intent to potentially build a new event center/arena to provide more space for events in the city. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
wnbjtv.com

City Council Approves new recycling center in Jackson

JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- The city of Jackson has never had a recycling center- today, city leaders voted to fund one. For years the city has relied on drop-off locations for recycling but the problem is many people drop off contaminated items or even just trash that forces the city to throw them away instead of being able to recycle them.
JACKSON, TN
Chester County Independent

Medical building demolition is underway

Demolition began Monday, Dec. 5, on the Medical Building at the corner of Hart St. and North Ave. near downtown Henderson. According to Chester County Property Assessor Beverly Morton, property records show the property was purchased March 6, 1959 by Dr. O.M. McCallum and Dr. R.L. Wilson, from James L. and Ethel May Holland McHaney. The lot at that time reportedly included a two-story home, according to Chester County resident Neil Smith.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Mason officials pay off town's debt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The small town of Mason, Tennessee has announced it's now debt free. Earlier this year, the state comptroller intervened when he learned Mason's finances were handled so poorly that $550,000 were unaccounted for. The town's vice mayor said not only is that debt paid off, but...
MASON, TN
radionwtn.com

Arrests Made In Three Separate Burglaries At Same Union City Business

Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests following three separate burglaries at Final Flight Outfitters in Union City this week. On Monday, December 5th, Final Flight Outfitters reported a Burglary and Theft of several boxes of duck decoys from a storage trailer behind the store.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Jackson State Part Of $2.2M Pilot Program

Jackson State Community College (JSCC) is in the process of implementing a pilot plan for Reimagining the Community College Experience – a Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) initiative to improve student success through extensive career exploration, career advising and a workforce-focused certificate in a student’s first semester. A Jackson State branch campus is located in Paris.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

JTA to hold Customer Appreciation Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Customer Appreciation Day is coming up for the Jackson Transit Authority!. On December 16, no fares will be taken on fixed bus routes for the special day. The day is sponsored by Cadence Bank, and regular fares will return on December 17. You can reach...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Wanted man may be in Dyer, Obion, Lake County area

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man may by in the Dyer, Obion or Lake County area. The sheriff’s office says that Tommy Griffin is wanted by US Marshals for violation of probation. They say he may be driving a faded red 1980s Ford F-150.
DYER COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Union City Shop With A Cop Great Success

Union City, Tenn.–Shop with a Cop 2022 was a great success for the Union City Police, volunteers and kids who were served. Chief of Police Ben Yates (shown in photo) said, “Thank you to all the businesses and citizens that made donations! We could not have done this without you! We are truly blessed to work in a community that cares and supports their neighbors!” (UC Police photo).
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Local photography clubs hosts reception

JACKSON, Tenn.–Photography lovers stopped by the old City Hall building at ‘The Ned’ to see what the Jackson photography club has to offer. All the photos featured are taken by different club members. Many of the photos captured the essence of the great outdoors such as nature,...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

JPD seizes over 30 pounds of marijuana

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared via Facebook their seizure of marijuana. The department says that investigators with the Metro Narcotics unit seized over 30 pounds of marijuana from a local shipping company. The department says if they did not find it, it would have “been in...
JACKSON, TN
Milan Mirror-Exchange

Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 4

Here is what happened during Week 4 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:. Gibson County (51) — Kylan Finch 12, Matthew Reynolds 19, Ethan Turner 12, Bradberry 3, Leke 5, Deberry 2. South Gibson (45) — Ashton England 18, Camden Lockett 15, Clouse 2,...
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson man to serve 78 years for murder, weapon charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced to 78 years in prison, according to a news release from District Attorney General Jody Pickens. According to the release, Ambreia Washington was found to be the person responsible for a shooting at the North Royal apartments in east Jackson on June 10, 2021.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Local organization takes Jackson youth on a shopping spree

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Fraternal Order of Police is hosting its annual “Shop with a Cop,” giving youth with the Boys and Girls Club the chance to shop until they drop. “I cannot say enough about the Boys and Girls Club and it’s the one thing you can put your hand on really, that you can show that it reduces crime cause it gives kids something to do in the afternoon when school lets out it’s just a great organization,” says Jeff Shepard, President of Jackson Fraternal Order of Police.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

List of Christmas events to begin in Lexington

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A range of Christmas events is beginning Thursday night in Lexington. Thursday at 5 p.m., there will be a Lighting of the Tree at the Henderson County Courthouse!. Then on Monday, December 12, there will be a grand opening for a 2,000 square foot ice...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Savannah resident among winners in statewide photo contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A West Tennessean is among the winners of a statewide contest!. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, after a record number of entries into the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife magazine photo contest, their staff narrowed it down to 13 photos. Winners were:. Frank Snyder of Athens.
TENNESSEE STATE

