Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Poll of the Day: Jackson Plaza plans
The City of Jackson recently announced their planned purchase of Jackson Plaza, a nearly 21 acre lot off of Old Hickory Boulevard that houses a mostly-abandoned strip mall and the former Service Merchandise location. City officials say they plan to demolish the buildings with the intent to potentially build a new event center/arena to provide more space for events in the city. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
WBBJ
In last meeting of 2022, city council discusses recycling, eminent domain
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson held their last council meeting for 2022. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, they discussed a variety of topics, including a location for recycling and consideration of eminent domain for a greenway project. The land that will be used for the greenway...
wnbjtv.com
City Council Approves new recycling center in Jackson
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- The city of Jackson has never had a recycling center- today, city leaders voted to fund one. For years the city has relied on drop-off locations for recycling but the problem is many people drop off contaminated items or even just trash that forces the city to throw them away instead of being able to recycle them.
wnbjtv.com
"30-Minute Parking" and "2-Hour Parking" to be enforced starting in January in Downtown Jackson
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- "30 Minute" and "Two Hour" parking haven't been enforced in downtown since 2018, but that's all going to change come the start of the new year. Starting January first you’ll get a ticket from the Jackson Police Department if you go over the parking time limits for on-street parking in downtown Jackson.
Chester County Independent
Medical building demolition is underway
Demolition began Monday, Dec. 5, on the Medical Building at the corner of Hart St. and North Ave. near downtown Henderson. According to Chester County Property Assessor Beverly Morton, property records show the property was purchased March 6, 1959 by Dr. O.M. McCallum and Dr. R.L. Wilson, from James L. and Ethel May Holland McHaney. The lot at that time reportedly included a two-story home, according to Chester County resident Neil Smith.
Mason officials pay off town's debt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The small town of Mason, Tennessee has announced it's now debt free. Earlier this year, the state comptroller intervened when he learned Mason's finances were handled so poorly that $550,000 were unaccounted for. The town's vice mayor said not only is that debt paid off, but...
radionwtn.com
Arrests Made In Three Separate Burglaries At Same Union City Business
Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests following three separate burglaries at Final Flight Outfitters in Union City this week. On Monday, December 5th, Final Flight Outfitters reported a Burglary and Theft of several boxes of duck decoys from a storage trailer behind the store.
Ford's BlueOval City creating opportunities for West Tennessee workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the electric truck and battery manufacturing plant Ford BlueOval City rises in Haywood County, about 40 miles north of Memphis, the company is also zeroing in and educating the public around the region about job opportunities. Thursday, Project Director Ermal Faulkner spoke with students at...
radionwtn.com
Jackson State Part Of $2.2M Pilot Program
Jackson State Community College (JSCC) is in the process of implementing a pilot plan for Reimagining the Community College Experience – a Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) initiative to improve student success through extensive career exploration, career advising and a workforce-focused certificate in a student’s first semester. A Jackson State branch campus is located in Paris.
WBBJ
JTA to hold Customer Appreciation Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Customer Appreciation Day is coming up for the Jackson Transit Authority!. On December 16, no fares will be taken on fixed bus routes for the special day. The day is sponsored by Cadence Bank, and regular fares will return on December 17. You can reach...
WBBJ
Wanted man may be in Dyer, Obion, Lake County area
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man may by in the Dyer, Obion or Lake County area. The sheriff’s office says that Tommy Griffin is wanted by US Marshals for violation of probation. They say he may be driving a faded red 1980s Ford F-150.
radionwtn.com
Union City Shop With A Cop Great Success
Union City, Tenn.–Shop with a Cop 2022 was a great success for the Union City Police, volunteers and kids who were served. Chief of Police Ben Yates (shown in photo) said, “Thank you to all the businesses and citizens that made donations! We could not have done this without you! We are truly blessed to work in a community that cares and supports their neighbors!” (UC Police photo).
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fayette County (Fayette County, TN)
The Police department reports a motor vehicle crash in Memphis on Wednesday early morning. The accident happened on Interstate 40 in Fayette County. The collision involves only one vehicle. According to the police.
WBBJ
Local photography clubs hosts reception
JACKSON, Tenn.–Photography lovers stopped by the old City Hall building at ‘The Ned’ to see what the Jackson photography club has to offer. All the photos featured are taken by different club members. Many of the photos captured the essence of the great outdoors such as nature,...
WBBJ
JPD seizes over 30 pounds of marijuana
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared via Facebook their seizure of marijuana. The department says that investigators with the Metro Narcotics unit seized over 30 pounds of marijuana from a local shipping company. The department says if they did not find it, it would have “been in...
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Gibson County area high school basketball box scores for Week 4
Here is what happened during Week 4 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:. Gibson County (51) — Kylan Finch 12, Matthew Reynolds 19, Ethan Turner 12, Bradberry 3, Leke 5, Deberry 2. South Gibson (45) — Ashton England 18, Camden Lockett 15, Clouse 2,...
WBBJ
Jackson man to serve 78 years for murder, weapon charges
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced to 78 years in prison, according to a news release from District Attorney General Jody Pickens. According to the release, Ambreia Washington was found to be the person responsible for a shooting at the North Royal apartments in east Jackson on June 10, 2021.
WBBJ
Local organization takes Jackson youth on a shopping spree
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Fraternal Order of Police is hosting its annual “Shop with a Cop,” giving youth with the Boys and Girls Club the chance to shop until they drop. “I cannot say enough about the Boys and Girls Club and it’s the one thing you can put your hand on really, that you can show that it reduces crime cause it gives kids something to do in the afternoon when school lets out it’s just a great organization,” says Jeff Shepard, President of Jackson Fraternal Order of Police.
WBBJ
List of Christmas events to begin in Lexington
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A range of Christmas events is beginning Thursday night in Lexington. Thursday at 5 p.m., there will be a Lighting of the Tree at the Henderson County Courthouse!. Then on Monday, December 12, there will be a grand opening for a 2,000 square foot ice...
WBBJ
Savannah resident among winners in statewide photo contest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A West Tennessean is among the winners of a statewide contest!. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, after a record number of entries into the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife magazine photo contest, their staff narrowed it down to 13 photos. Winners were:. Frank Snyder of Athens.
Comments / 0