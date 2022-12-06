Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle and Brush Fire Off Highway 1
A vehicle collision sparked a brush fire off Highway 1 near Lompoc Thursday. At 12:07 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 700 block of Highway 1 near Constellation Road. Captain Scott Safechuck reports a sedan crashed about fifty feet over the side of the roadway. The female driver...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Carpinteria Pot Wars: A Dutch Clean-Air Technology Gives Residents Some Hope
Paul Ekstrom, a retired firefighter in Carpinteria, says he and his wife, Linda, have been living a happier life for the past few months, largely free from the pungent smell of pot that drove them indoors with the windows shut every day. That’s because earlier this year, Ed Van Wingerden,...
KEYT
Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Pier Untouched
I needed a break and stopped at Goleta Beach on Sunday evening. This is one of the photos that I took and is kind of dramatic.
Santa Barbara Independent
Historic Downtown Hacienda in Santa Barbara
While walking through the property for sale at 835 Laguna Street, it’s easy to daydream about the almost 200 years of history that this home has experienced. I was doing exactly that as I strolled the length of the covered brick veranda and admired the sun-dappled back courtyard. The thick adobe walls and hand-painted tiles carry the legacy of this masterpiece, conjuring up images of the lively fiestas it must have seen over the years.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department on sight of possible dryer fire at Tajiguas Land Fill
Santa Barbara County Fire is on the scene of an active exterior dryer fire at Tajiguas Land Fill sorting center. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department on sight of possible dryer fire at Tajiguas Land Fill appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Start up clothing designer sees results with Santa Barbara logo sales
Alexis Flores has taken a street start-up apparel idea in Santa Barbara and watched it grow. He is selling outside on State Street downtown. The post Start up clothing designer sees results with Santa Barbara logo sales appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Eastside Community Paseos Construction Update
Construction of a bike-friendly route along Alisos Street (between De La Guerra and Cacique Streets) and on Cota Street (between Milpas and Alisos Streets) has been delayed. The water main along Alisos Street must be replaced prior to construction, but due to material shortages, the water main replacement has been deferred. The City anticipates construction of the bike-friendly route to resume in early fall of 2023. The bike- friendly route will include landscaped peninsulas and traffic diverters on Alisos Street and a new bike lane and parking pockets on Cota Street.
Lompoc reintroduces late fees and service disconnections for city utilities
After a unanimous vote at the Lompoc City Council, fees will be reinstated for late payments on city utility bills beginning April 2023. The post Lompoc reintroduces late fees and service disconnections for city utilities appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Condos spared from morning vehicle fire
A work van erupted in flames Tuesday morning near a Santa Barbara condo. No one was hurt. The post Condos spared from morning vehicle fire appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Names New Director of Sustainability and Resilience Department
The City of Santa Barbara has named Alelia Parenteau as Director of the Sustainability and Resilience Department. Ms. Parenteau has been the Acting Sustainability and Resilience Director since September 2021. “Ms. Parenteau has been an asset to the City and to the Santa Barbara community with her passion and dedication....
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sand Berms Created at Leadbetter Beach
Sand berms are going up at Leadbetter Beach and East Beach at Mission Creek starting today. These temporary berms are erected before the winter storm season to protect property and access. Previous storms have flooded the harbor business area and caused significant damage.
Allan Hancock and Cuesta College receive a $50,000 donation from PG&E for promise programs that make college affordable
Pacific Gas and Electric Company donated $50,000 each to the Cuesta College Promise program and Allan Hancock College Promise program to further fund scholarships for central coast students. The post Allan Hancock and Cuesta College receive a $50,000 donation from PG&E for promise programs that make college affordable appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTLA.com
Coordinated animal poaching crew in Ventura County busted by Fish and Wildlife
Six people are in custody and a seventh is being sought by authorities after California Fish and Wildlife game wardens busted an alleged poaching ring that spanned several years and involved the cooperation of a local grocery market. They’re called the E-Bike Crew, a group of six men who are...
Ventura County Reporter
Two convicted for parking structure shooting
AVentura County jury spent more than six days deliberating the fate of two gang members charged with a deadly shooting on the top floor of the parking structure at Ventura’s beachfront promenade before finding them guilty on all but one of the charges on Dec. 1. Ventura resident Alejandro...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Laura Capps Takes County Supervisor Seat, Gregg Hart Sworn Into State Assembly
Gregg Hart has officially left the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors for the State Assembly as Laura Capps takes the open Supervisors seat. Hart was sworn in as the Assemblymember for District 37, representing Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County, on Monday at the State Capitol in Sacramento.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Body Found Near Santa Cruz Island Identified as Missing Diver
The body found near Santa Cruz Island last month has been identified as a Port Hueneme diver missing for two years. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau reported the body of a diver was recovered from the waters near the Painted Cave Preserve in the Channel Islands on November 11. The location of the recovery matched to a missing diver investigation from 2020 but further analysis was needed to confirm the identity.
State Route 1 closure for Annual Christmas Parade in Guadalupe
The public will encounter road closures for Guadalupe’s Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Drunk-Driving Related Traffic Collisions in Santa Maria
On 12/6/22 at 2110 hours, Santa Maria Police Officers responded to a call of a traffic collision near Broadway and Morrison. During the investigation they discovered two separate collisions had occurred. Initially, two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision at Broadway and Morrison. After the collision, two occupants of...
Comments / 0