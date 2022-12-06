ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle and Brush Fire Off Highway 1

A vehicle collision sparked a brush fire off Highway 1 near Lompoc Thursday. At 12:07 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 700 block of Highway 1 near Constellation Road. Captain Scott Safechuck reports a sedan crashed about fifty feet over the side of the roadway. The female driver...
LOMPOC, CA
KEYT

Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Pier Untouched

I needed a break and stopped at Goleta Beach on Sunday evening. This is one of the photos that I took and is kind of dramatic.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Historic Downtown Hacienda in Santa Barbara

While walking through the property for sale at 835 Laguna Street, it’s easy to daydream about the almost 200 years of history that this home has experienced. I was doing exactly that as I strolled the length of the covered brick veranda and admired the sun-dappled back courtyard. The thick adobe walls and hand-painted tiles carry the legacy of this masterpiece, conjuring up images of the lively fiestas it must have seen over the years.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Eastside Community Paseos Construction Update

Construction of a bike-friendly route along Alisos Street (between De La Guerra and Cacique Streets) and on Cota Street (between Milpas and Alisos Streets) has been delayed. The water main along Alisos Street must be replaced prior to construction, but due to material shortages, the water main replacement has been deferred. The City anticipates construction of the bike-friendly route to resume in early fall of 2023. The bike- friendly route will include landscaped peninsulas and traffic diverters on Alisos Street and a new bike lane and parking pockets on Cota Street.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Names New Director of Sustainability and Resilience Department

The City of Santa Barbara has named Alelia Parenteau as Director of the Sustainability and Resilience Department. Ms. Parenteau has been the Acting Sustainability and Resilience Director since September 2021. “Ms. Parenteau has been an asset to the City and to the Santa Barbara community with her passion and dedication....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sand Berms Created at Leadbetter Beach

Sand berms are going up at Leadbetter Beach and East Beach at Mission Creek starting today. These temporary berms are erected before the winter storm season to protect property and access. Previous storms have flooded the harbor business area and caused significant damage.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Allan Hancock and Cuesta College receive a $50,000 donation from PG&E for promise programs that make college affordable

Pacific Gas and Electric Company donated $50,000 each to the Cuesta College Promise program and Allan Hancock College Promise program to further fund scholarships for central coast students. The post Allan Hancock and Cuesta College receive a $50,000 donation from PG&E for promise programs that make college affordable appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Two convicted for parking structure shooting

AVentura County jury spent more than six days deliberating the fate of two gang members charged with a deadly shooting on the top floor of the parking structure at Ventura’s beachfront promenade before finding them guilty on all but one of the charges on Dec. 1. Ventura resident Alejandro...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Body Found Near Santa Cruz Island Identified as Missing Diver

The body found near Santa Cruz Island last month has been identified as a Port Hueneme diver missing for two years. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau reported the body of a diver was recovered from the waters near the Painted Cave Preserve in the Channel Islands on November 11. The location of the recovery matched to a missing diver investigation from 2020 but further analysis was needed to confirm the identity.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Drunk-Driving Related Traffic Collisions in Santa Maria

On 12/6/22 at 2110 hours, Santa Maria Police Officers responded to a call of a traffic collision near Broadway and Morrison. During the investigation they discovered two separate collisions had occurred. Initially, two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision at Broadway and Morrison. After the collision, two occupants of...
SANTA MARIA, CA

