The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team

Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Explains Why He Hates The 49ers

Pick Tom Brady or get picked apart by Tom Brady. All 32 NFL clubs know that now, especially the San Francisco 49ers. Brady said on Thursday he loved the 49ers growing up until they skipped over him for Hofstra's Giovanni Carmazzi with the 65th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. The New ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
New York Post

Saints fined more than $500,000 for player believed to be faking injury

The apparent cost of allegedly faking an injury in the NFL: More than $500,000. The NFL slapped fines on the Saints’ organization, two coaches and defensive end Cameron Jordan, ESPN reported Saturday, after the league determined Jordan faked an injury Monday night. According to the report, the Saints were fined $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen was docked $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and Jordan $50,000 for an apparent attempt to delay the game in the fourth quarter during a loss to the Bucs. The Saints will be appealing the fines and “deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game,” the team...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag

And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
NBC Sports

Sean McVay: It was a lot of fun watching Baker Mayfield go to work tonight

Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams somehow got Baker Mayfield ready to play for Thursday night — and the quarterback excelled. Despite getting to Southern California on Tuesday night and going through just one brief practice on Wednesday, Mayfield was able to engineer a game-winning, 98-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
NBC Sports

Report: Raiders are cutting John Simpson

The Raiders are waiving offensive guard John Simpson, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Simpson, 25, played 56 offensive snaps on Thursday night after right guard Alex Bars injured his knee four plays into the game. His only other action on offense this season came in the first two games...
NBC Sports

Five Vikings miss practice with illness

Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars

Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness

The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....

