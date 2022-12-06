Read full article on original website
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team
Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update
It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
Tom Brady Explains Why He Hates The 49ers
Pick Tom Brady or get picked apart by Tom Brady. All 32 NFL clubs know that now, especially the San Francisco 49ers. Brady said on Thursday he loved the 49ers growing up until they skipped over him for Hofstra's Giovanni Carmazzi with the 65th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. The New ...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
New Rumor Hints at Broncos GM George Paton's True Job Security
Is the Denver Broncos' general manager on as much notice as Nathaniel Hackett?
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
Pete Carroll: Seahawks Looking for 'Hard to Get' Win Over Panthers
While the Seahawks are favorites over the Raiders, Pete Carroll is making sure they avoid another upset loss.
49ers-Buccaneers Injury Report: Nick Bosa doesn't practice; Several Niners stars limited
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 14 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice, obviously. The quarterback suffered a broken foot on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers expect his recovery to be about seven to eight weeks.
Saints fined more than $500,000 for player believed to be faking injury
The apparent cost of allegedly faking an injury in the NFL: More than $500,000. The NFL slapped fines on the Saints’ organization, two coaches and defensive end Cameron Jordan, ESPN reported Saturday, after the league determined Jordan faked an injury Monday night. According to the report, the Saints were fined $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen was docked $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and Jordan $50,000 for an apparent attempt to delay the game in the fourth quarter during a loss to the Bucs. The Saints will be appealing the fines and “deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game,” the team...
Packers say they don’t need to see more from Jordan Love to decide on fifth-year option
Even if Aaron Rodgers returns to the Packers for 2023, there’s no guarantee that he’ll be back for 2024. And there’s one specific way the Packers need to plan for that. The team believes it already has everything it needs to make that decision. By May 3,...
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
Sean McVay: It was a lot of fun watching Baker Mayfield go to work tonight
Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams somehow got Baker Mayfield ready to play for Thursday night — and the quarterback excelled. Despite getting to Southern California on Tuesday night and going through just one brief practice on Wednesday, Mayfield was able to engineer a game-winning, 98-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
Pete Carroll: Seahawks S Jamal Adams Needs 'Whole Offseason' to Rehab Quad Injury
Though he's making steady progress in his return from a torn quad suffered in the Seattle Seahawks season opener, Jamal Adams won't have any shot to return even if the team earns a playoff spot winning the NFC West or as a wild card.
Report: Raiders are cutting John Simpson
The Raiders are waiving offensive guard John Simpson, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Simpson, 25, played 56 offensive snaps on Thursday night after right guard Alex Bars injured his knee four plays into the game. His only other action on offense this season came in the first two games...
Five Vikings miss practice with illness
Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars
Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness
The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
