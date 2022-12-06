ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO: 2 suspects traveling on I-10 charged with drug trafficking

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office reports two men traveling on Interstate 10 were arrested Thursday on drug trafficking charges. The MCSO and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security arrested two males, Nester Armando Alvarado and Efren Fabian Flores Rodreguez, on charges of trafficking of controlled substance (fentanyl), attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting arrest.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: Citronelle PD arrests shooting suspect deemed ‘armed and dangerous’

UPDATE: Russell Robinson was arrested Thursday afternoon in Citronelle, according to police. He is being taken to Mobile County Metro Jail for one charge of attempted murder. Around 3:10 p.m., the Citronelle Police Department received a 911 call back at the residence on Gay Lane advising that the suspect was behind the residence attempting to break into the house. Officers arrived on the scene and was able to take the suspect into custody when he attempted to flee the scene. The arrest went without incident and no one was injured, according to police.
CITRONELLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police make an arrest in downtown Fairhope shooting

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Police have made an arrest in a weekend shooting that injured one person. It happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 3, 2022 in an alleyway off Church Street. Investigators still don’t know why the shooting happened, but said it started with two men arguing inside a local night club and ended outside with one of them shot.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police identify man found dead along Battleship Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have identified a man they found floating in the water on Dec. 4 as Decisco Tillman, 30, and are currently conducting a homicide investigation. Police said on Dec. 4 at approximately 4:14 p.m., they responded to a call about a possible deceased man in the water.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Driver robbed after being flagged down

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a driver said he was flagged down then robbed. Police responded to Wellington Street near Wealth Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding the incident. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving on Wellington Street when an unknown male subject...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

E.A. Roberts Center with Jaleesa Foster

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Infirmary Health’s E.A. Roberts center is designed to help people with Alzheimer’s and other form of dementia. Jaleesa Foster, the manager of the center, came by to talk about how they help people and what people can do to get involved or enroll someone they know.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle man dies from injuries in Dec. 5 wreck

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Citronelle, Ala., man died due to his injuries in a Dec. 5 wreck that also injured a Macon, Miss., man. 63-year-old Mark. S. Stricker, of Citronelle, was critically injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon.
CITRONELLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Fire-Rescue fights trailer fire on Butternut Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Breaking news tonight in West Mobile, Mobile Fire-Rescue battling a trailer fire on Butternut Drive. According to Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue the call came to Fire-rescue before 9 p.m. tonight. There were no injuries but three pets in the trailer have not been located. ---
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

I-10 West reopens near Loxley following multiple-vehicle crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. today and has caused a lane closure on Interstate 10. ALEA reports the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the 57 mile marker in the Loxley area of Baldwin County are currently blocked and will be so for an undetermined amount of time.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County Public School System to upgrade security measures in several schools across the county

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Mobile County Public School System has several security measures in place for its schools. Back in 2021, the school system introduced the crisis alert system to its high schools. Director of Safety and Security Andy Gatewood says it can be used to notify staff of a medical emergency, a fight or if the school needs to go into lockdown.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ShotSpotter’s Data for Good program launches in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Since going live in July, Mobile Police say ShotSpotter has detected more than 3,000 gunshots and led to 17 arrests. For them, they say that is already a success. “It’s a partnership that brings technology to boots on the ground that allows boots on the ground to...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD launches safe driving campaign ahead of the holidays

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With the holidays upon us and many people on the roads around this time of year, the Mobile Police Department launched a new campaign to remind everyone to practice safe driving. The Mobile Police Traffic Safety Unit kicked off a holiday safe driving campaign on Dec....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pascagoula cracking down on properties deemed to be “public menaces”

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - When the city designates a blighted property as a “public menace,” it doesn’t mess around when it comes to picking up the mess. “The public menace route is the option of last resort to finally get these properties cleaned up,” said Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman.
PASCAGOULA, MS

