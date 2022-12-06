Read full article on original website
Related
wtmj.com
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
wtmj.com
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
wtmj.com
Vos wants ‘significantly’ more than $3 billion in tax cuts
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he wants to cut taxes by “significantly” more than $3.4 billion in the next state budget, while remaining coy about how he wants to address major issues like funding for schools and local governments. Vos discussed how he would like to see the Legislature handle the state’s projected $6.6 billion budget surplus during a virtual event Friday hosted by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum. Vos and Republicans for months have said they want to cut taxes, with an emphases on further flattening the state’s income tax rates. Gov. Tony Evers will release his budget on Feb. 15 and the Legislature will rewrite it in the months after that.
wtmj.com
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a...
wtmj.com
Judge unseals docs in gay bar shooting suspect’s past case
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge unsealed a dropped bomb threat case Thursday against the Colorado gay bar shooting suspect who threatened to become the “next mass killer” over a year before allegedly killing five people and wounding seventeen others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q.
wtmj.com
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world’s largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday...
wtmj.com
Man given 2 days to go to jail accused of attacking in-laws
MILWAUKEE — A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window. WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Michael Liu on battery and other charges Nov. 30. The Will County Sheriff’s Department says he traveled the next day to Crete, Illinois. There he allegedly fired shots into the home of the in-laws, broke in and stabbed them both. They are expected to recover. Dorow is one of four candidates in the race for the state’s high court.
wtmj.com
Mayville RB Schraufnagel named Wis. AP player of the year
Mayville running back Blake Schraufnagel is Wisconsin Associated Press Player of the Year for high school football in 2022. Schraufnagel finished third in the state in rushing with 2,610 yards and had 40 rushing touchdowns. He averaged 10.8 yards per carry for Mayville, which was 13-1 this season. Mayville coach Scott Hilber called Schraufnagel “incredibly coachable” and noted he’s a letter winner in four sports as well as No. 1 in his class academically. Schraufnagel was earlier named Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s Small School offensive player of the year.
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs
Wisconsin chefs and restauranteurs thrive on treating diners to an excellent meal, whether it’s walleye fried to perfection at a supper club or a fresh spin on a culinary classic. Here’s to treating your taste buds. Discover Bavarian specialties at Feil’s Supper Club outside Randolph (Dodge County)
wtmj.com
Extra Points: Hop On The Volleyball Bandwagon
Perhaps your only interaction with the sport of volleyball is playing a pickup game during a picnic in your backyard. It’s casual, it’s fun and the stakes are low…maybe the losing team gets the postgame keg pumped. But take a look around you on the competitive stage,...
wtmj.com
Winter Weather Advisory for SE Wisconsin
***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR DODGE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, RACINE, WALWORTH, AND WAUKESHA COUNTINES UNTIL 6 P.M. FRIDAY. 1-3″ OF SNOW COULD CAUSE SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELLING***. A messy day Friday as a winter storm brings rain, sleet, and snow across...
Comments / 0