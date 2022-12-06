ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Trent Brown upgraded on Patriots injury report, Jakobi Meyers still in concussion protocol

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots got a bit of good news on Friday afternoon’s injury report. After missing back-to-back practices will an illness that had lingered since the Buffalo game, Trent Brown was back on Friday and participated in a limited capacity. The hulking tackle wasn’t moving a ton during the media window, so it’s encouraging that he was upgraded to a limited participant and not just listed as a DNP.
DeAndre Hopkins appreciates Bill Belichick, but doesn’t love playing the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH – Bill Belichick thinks the world of DeAndre Hopkins. The All-Pro receiver has similar feelings about the legendary Patriots coach. That being said, life against Belichick and the Patriots hasn’t always been fun for Hopkins, who’s in his tenth NFL season. Monday marks the eighth time Hopkins will play the Patriots. His teams are just 1-7 against Belichick when you include the playoffs.
Patriots offense takes hit as four key players miss practice

FOXBOROUGH – If the Patriots struggling offense is going to get back on track, they might have to do it without several key players. The Patriots were missing five players from practice on Thursday. That included both starting tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn and their leading receiver Jakobi Meyers to go with running back Damien Harris and cornerback Jalen Mills. Practice squad quarterback Garrett Gilbert was also absent.
Patriots list 5 starters as DNP on injury report, Conor McDermott is only healthy tackle

FOXBOROUGH — Tackle depth could be a major issue for the Patriots offensive line once again on Monday night. As it stands, Conor McDermott — recently poached from the Jets practice squad — is the only healthy tackle on New England’s active roster. Trent Brown (illness) and Isaiah Wynn (foot) both missed practice once again Thursday, while swing tackle Yodny Cajuste was listed as a limited participant with both calf and back injuries; it’s not pretty.
Logan Mankins explains how he played entire Patriots season with torn ACL

FOXBOROUGH — As far as legendary feats of toughness in Patriots lore go, Logan Mankins’ 2011 season is near the top of the list. The guard tore his ACL in the season opener — and still didn’t miss a game, save for the season finale when starters were rested because the Patriots already had the AFC East locked up. Mankins was voted to the Pro Bowl, named an All-Pro, and New England went to the Super Bowl; onlookers had no idea how banged up he really was.
Locker mates with Mac Jones, Patriots practice squad WR Lynn Bowden stands out

FOXBOROUGH – When the season started, Lynn Bowden’s place in the locker room was with the rest of the practice squad players. There’s a back corner of the Patriots locker room that hosts most scout team players. It’s not a prime locker location, tucked away near a small hall that leads to an exit. A couple weeks ago, however, Bowden arrived at Gillette Stadium and his locker location was changed.
