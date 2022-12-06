FOXBOROUGH — As far as legendary feats of toughness in Patriots lore go, Logan Mankins’ 2011 season is near the top of the list. The guard tore his ACL in the season opener — and still didn’t miss a game, save for the season finale when starters were rested because the Patriots already had the AFC East locked up. Mankins was voted to the Pro Bowl, named an All-Pro, and New England went to the Super Bowl; onlookers had no idea how banged up he really was.

