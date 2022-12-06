Read full article on original website
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Mid-Missouri cities consider local sales taxes on recreational marijuana
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two prominent Mid-Missouri cities, Columbia and Jefferson City, are planning to discuss the possibility of adding a 3% local sales tax for recreational marijuana at their next City Council meetings. Amendment 3 was approved by Missouri voters during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. Missouri residents The post Mid-Missouri cities consider local sales taxes on recreational marijuana appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL AMEND CITY MARIJUANA CODE
The Sedalia City Council passed an ordinance amending the city ordinance regarding marijuana during its meeting on Monday, December 5. Voters voted on a Missouri Constitutional Amendment to make recreational marijuana legal during the 2022 November election. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the ordinance will update the city code to make it comply with the State of Missouri.
Personal property taxpayers see higher bills for vehicles due to shortages
COLUMBIA — Missouri personal property taxpayers saw higher tax bills for vehicles Friday compared to last year. Low supplies and high demands increased the values of used cars and trucks. Even if you weren’t looking to buy a new vehicle, rising car and truck prices still impacted your wallet...
University of Missouri alerts students, faculty and staff that marijuana is prohibited on university property
As of Thursday, the recreational use of marijuana is no longer illegal in Missouri. But there are still some places where it remains a crime, and that includes Mizzou and all other campuses within the University of Missouri System. Doctor Laura Bierut, who studies addiction, is worried that use among...
Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council
Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies
A 27-year-old prisoner at the Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) was pronounced dead on Thursday. In a press release from the Department of Corrections, officials said Colton Smith was pronounced dead at 1:14 am at Capital Region Medical Center. Smith had been in JCCC since 2017. He was serving a...
Flu cases close Randolph County school district
A Randolph County school district is closed this week because too many students are sick. The post Flu cases close Randolph County school district appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MACC in Columbia closed due to threat
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
To The Editor: Legalizing Vacation Rentals In Lake Ozark Is About The Mayor's Agenda, Not The Constitution
As some of you are aware the Lake Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission has been asked to review and approve an amendment to a city ordinance (405.100) that would allow for homeowners within the city limits to make their residential property available to the general public for “nightly or weekly” rentals. More specifically this would be a change of a “prohibited” use to a “permissible” use for properties in the residential areas zoned R-1 and R-2. Nightly or weekly rentals in these areas are not allowed by present city ordinance 405.100 so the effort being pursued would not necessarily change the ordinance in it’s entirety but rather alter the ordinance language from making nightly and/or weekly rentals a “prohibited” use to a “permissible” use.
Photographer sues Gannett over use of photo; lawsuit lists more than 220 affiliated papers, including Columbia Daily Tribune
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Missouri photographer is suing a major media company over the use of her photo. Stephanie Campbell sued Gannett Media and more than 220 of its affiliated newspapers – including the Columbia Daily Tribune – Friday in Federal Court. The lawsuit is over Gannett's use of a photo Campbell took of The post Photographer sues Gannett over use of photo; lawsuit lists more than 220 affiliated papers, including Columbia Daily Tribune appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Black Dems in Jeff City jump into action early
While outnumbered, Missouri Black legislators are primed take on the super majority of Republicans in Jefferson City. With several GOP members pre-filing bills that would strip the city of St. Louis of control of its police force, state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, on Tuesday condemned the legal assaults on self-governance.
Jefferson City gets probation for firing gun at McClung Park, damaging several vehicles
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to probation for firing a gun at a city park last year. Michael James pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm. As a convicted felon he’s prohibited from having a firearm. In exchange for his plea, one count of drug possession was dropped. James was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
Veterans United’s holiday lights display opens tonight in Columbia
More than 1,000 visitors are expected to be at Veterans United’s main south Columbia campus tonight for VU’s third drive-through holiday light display. More than one-million lights have been put up. VU event manager Kylee Lawhead tells 939 the Eagle that this is the third year they’ve done this.
Traffic crash disrupts morning commute on west side of Jefferson City
A car crash caused a traffic diversion during the morning rush in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police said that the crash was on West Edgewood Drive at South Country Club Drive at 6:52 am Thursday. Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, MO, was driving a Nissan Sentra east. A crash report...
Missouri City Named Among 'Fastest Growing Cities' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the fastest growing big cities across the country.
Cole County Historical Society to put up new marker for Wells home
The Cole County Historical Society will erect a new marker for a historical site in Jefferson City this week. The home of former federal Judge Robert Wells was known as Maple Terrace. It has since been torn down, but it used to stand at the site where the Missouri River Regional Library now sits. Historical Society Board Member Michelle Brooks says the home was built in the 1800’s and was unique.
Lake Ozark Looks To Legalize Vacation Rentals; Planning & Zoning Will Deliberate On Wednesday
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Short-term vacation rentals are a major component of the Lake of the Ozarks economy, but in one of the region's largest cities, Lake Ozark, it's illegal to rent your home to vacationers. The city is considering repealing the ordinance prohibiting vacation rentals in R-1 and...
Investigators search for missing Ashland girl
A fifteen-year-old girl has been reported missing for several days, prompting a local search and investigation into her disappearance. Emilee Dubes went missing from Ashland on December 4, according to a Facebook post from Missouri Missing. She's described as being 5'4", 130 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimples.
Howard County building destroyed in fire
HOWARD COUNTY - A Howard County building was destroyed Friday after a fire. Fire crews arrived to the building in the the 300 block of Highway 40 around 12:37 p.m. Friday. According to Anthony Martin, the Station 2 captain for the Howard County Fire Protection District, the fire began in the attic of the building. Martin guessed the flue of a wood stove was not properly cleaned.
