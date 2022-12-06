ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mid-Missouri cities consider local sales taxes on recreational marijuana

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two prominent Mid-Missouri cities, Columbia and Jefferson City, are planning to discuss the possibility of adding a 3% local sales tax for recreational marijuana at their next City Council meetings. Amendment 3 was approved by Missouri voters during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. Missouri residents The post Mid-Missouri cities consider local sales taxes on recreational marijuana appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL AMEND CITY MARIJUANA CODE

The Sedalia City Council passed an ordinance amending the city ordinance regarding marijuana during its meeting on Monday, December 5. Voters voted on a Missouri Constitutional Amendment to make recreational marijuana legal during the 2022 November election. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the ordinance will update the city code to make it comply with the State of Missouri.
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council

Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies

A 27-year-old prisoner at the Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) was pronounced dead on Thursday. In a press release from the Department of Corrections, officials said Colton Smith was pronounced dead at 1:14 am at Capital Region Medical Center. Smith had been in JCCC since 2017. He was serving a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

MACC in Columbia closed due to threat

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

To The Editor: Legalizing Vacation Rentals In Lake Ozark Is About The Mayor's Agenda, Not The Constitution

As some of you are aware the Lake Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission has been asked to review and approve an amendment to a city ordinance (405.100) that would allow for homeowners within the city limits to make their residential property available to the general public for “nightly or weekly” rentals. More specifically this would be a change of a “prohibited” use to a “permissible” use for properties in the residential areas zoned R-1 and R-2. Nightly or weekly rentals in these areas are not allowed by present city ordinance 405.100 so the effort being pursued would not necessarily change the ordinance in it’s entirety but rather alter the ordinance language from making nightly and/or weekly rentals a “prohibited” use to a “permissible” use.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Photographer sues Gannett over use of photo; lawsuit lists more than 220 affiliated papers, including Columbia Daily Tribune

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Missouri photographer is suing a major media company over the use of her photo. Stephanie Campbell sued Gannett Media and more than 220 of its affiliated newspapers – including the Columbia Daily Tribune – Friday in Federal Court. The lawsuit is over Gannett's use of a photo Campbell took of The post Photographer sues Gannett over use of photo; lawsuit lists more than 220 affiliated papers, including Columbia Daily Tribune appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Black Dems in Jeff City jump into action early

While outnumbered, Missouri Black legislators are primed take on the super majority of Republicans in Jefferson City. With several GOP members pre-filing bills that would strip the city of St. Louis of control of its police force, state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, on Tuesday condemned the legal assaults on self-governance.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Veterans United’s holiday lights display opens tonight in Columbia

More than 1,000 visitors are expected to be at Veterans United’s main south Columbia campus tonight for VU’s third drive-through holiday light display. More than one-million lights have been put up. VU event manager Kylee Lawhead tells 939 the Eagle that this is the third year they’ve done this.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Cole County Historical Society to put up new marker for Wells home

The Cole County Historical Society will erect a new marker for a historical site in Jefferson City this week. The home of former federal Judge Robert Wells was known as Maple Terrace. It has since been torn down, but it used to stand at the site where the Missouri River Regional Library now sits. Historical Society Board Member Michelle Brooks says the home was built in the 1800’s and was unique.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Investigators search for missing Ashland girl

A fifteen-year-old girl has been reported missing for several days, prompting a local search and investigation into her disappearance. Emilee Dubes went missing from Ashland on December 4, according to a Facebook post from Missouri Missing. She's described as being 5'4", 130 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimples.
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Howard County building destroyed in fire

HOWARD COUNTY - A Howard County building was destroyed Friday after a fire. Fire crews arrived to the building in the the 300 block of Highway 40 around 12:37 p.m. Friday. According to Anthony Martin, the Station 2 captain for the Howard County Fire Protection District, the fire began in the attic of the building. Martin guessed the flue of a wood stove was not properly cleaned.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy