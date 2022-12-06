As some of you are aware the Lake Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission has been asked to review and approve an amendment to a city ordinance (405.100) that would allow for homeowners within the city limits to make their residential property available to the general public for “nightly or weekly” rentals. More specifically this would be a change of a “prohibited” use to a “permissible” use for properties in the residential areas zoned R-1 and R-2. Nightly or weekly rentals in these areas are not allowed by present city ordinance 405.100 so the effort being pursued would not necessarily change the ordinance in it’s entirety but rather alter the ordinance language from making nightly and/or weekly rentals a “prohibited” use to a “permissible” use.

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO