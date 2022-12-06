ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Murder suspect accused of throwing woman off bridge in October had arraignment hearing Friday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man accused of throwing a woman off a bridge and killing her had an arraignment hearing on Monday. Jessie Williams, 32, is accused of pushing Kaylen Schmit off the Highway 63 bridge near Clark Lane and killing her on Oct. 4. Schmit, 24, fell 38 feet into a wooded area and died hours later at a The post Murder suspect accused of throwing woman off bridge in October had arraignment hearing Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Man charged is Cole County shooting is out on bond

The Cole County man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend bonds out of jail. 23 – year old Joshua Wilbers face manslaughter charges in the death of 20 – year old Hallie Phillips at a trailer home near Taos last month. Wilbers told investigators he accidentally shot Phillips with a .22 rifle.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The man accused in a 1984 rape and attempted murder in Columbia could challenge his arrest, according to a North Carolina district attorney. In October, the Columbia Police Department announced DNA findings connected 59-year-old James Wilson to the crime. Wilson is held in the Iredell County Jail on a $1 million bond The post Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Investigators search for missing Ashland girl

A fifteen-year-old girl has been reported missing for several days, prompting a local search and investigation into her disappearance. Emilee Dubes went missing from Ashland on December 4, according to a Facebook post from Missouri Missing. She's described as being 5'4", 130 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimples.
ASHLAND, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Charged With Burglary, Domestic Assault

Early Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 25000 block of Van Natta Road (west of Sedalia) in reference to a burglary in progress. Pettis County Joint Communications advised the reporting party stated he was sprayed in the face with pepper spray. Also inside the residence was an...
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man accused of killing two people pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man who was accused of killing two people in 2020 has pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Iseah Jackson, 19, will appear in court for his sentencing hearing at 4 p.m. Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. He is currently being held at the Boone County Jail. Jackson The post Columbia man accused of killing two people pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
khqa.com

Police: Macon man facing charges for dumping puppies on roadside

MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man has been arrested for animal neglect after deputies say he dumped five puppies along a roadway. A Macon County deputy on Tuesday responded to Southwest Boulevard just outside of the Macon City limits regarding a litter of puppies that were abandoned along a roadside. A deputy rescued the puppies and took them to the Linn County Animal Shelter for care, according to the Macon County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.
MACON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man found dead in woods; no foul play reported, Miller County Sheriff says

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Miller County Sheriff’s deputies responded Wednesday to the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside of Tuscumbia, where a dead man was found in the woods, a press release stated. Deputies identified the body as Ralph Pannier, of Osage Beach. He was 58. The press release stated there were no apparent injuries or The post Man found dead in woods; no foul play reported, Miller County Sheriff says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police identify Columbia man killed in pedestrian-involved crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have identified the Columbia man killed Wednesday night in a pedestrian-involved crash. According to the Columbia Police Department, the crash happened in the 3200 block of Clark Lane around 7:15 p.m. Police said Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, tried to cross Clark Lane when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit him. Estrada The post Police identify Columbia man killed in pedestrian-involved crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Fulton man arrested with 33 grams of methamphetamine

A Fulton man is arrested on drug charges during proactive patrol operations in Callaway County. Gerald Wolfe, 36, was arrested Wednesday after he was stopped by a deputy on Route C. The sheriff reports deputies found 33 grams of methamphetamine and other controlled substances in Wolfe’s possession. He’s been...
FULTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Victim in deadly Columbia pedestrian crash identified, driver not charged

COLUMBIA — UPDATE: Columbia Police have identified the victim of the pedestrian crash as Louis F. Estrada, 63, of Columbia. In a Facebook post, police say Estrada was declared dead at the scene, after an investigation says he attempted to cross Clark Lane, entering the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver of that vehicle has worked with officers in the investigation, and no charges have been filed, according to CPD.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies

A 27-year-old prisoner at the Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) was pronounced dead on Thursday. In a press release from the Department of Corrections, officials said Colton Smith was pronounced dead at 1:14 am at Capital Region Medical Center. Smith had been in JCCC since 2017. He was serving a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Richland Woman Facing Numerous Charges

A Richland woman wanted on warrants for not showing up to court on several driving-related charges in Miller County is taken into custody in Pulaski County. The highway patrol says 29-year-old Erika Parsley had been wanted on the cases which include charges of DWI, driving revoked, driving without insurance and failing to comply with ignition interlock device.
RICHLAND, MO

