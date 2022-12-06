Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Murder suspect accused of throwing woman off bridge in October had arraignment hearing Friday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man accused of throwing a woman off a bridge and killing her had an arraignment hearing on Monday. Jessie Williams, 32, is accused of pushing Kaylen Schmit off the Highway 63 bridge near Clark Lane and killing her on Oct. 4. Schmit, 24, fell 38 feet into a wooded area and died hours later at a The post Murder suspect accused of throwing woman off bridge in October had arraignment hearing Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Man Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Residents With Shotgun
On Monday evening, Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Carroll Road in La Monte in reference to a disturbance. Reports stated an intoxicated male was threatening to shoot the residents with a shotgun. Upon arrival, Deputies spoke with the reporting party, who stated a male known to him showed up intoxicated and began threatening the residents.
kwos.com
Man charged is Cole County shooting is out on bond
The Cole County man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend bonds out of jail. 23 – year old Joshua Wilbers face manslaughter charges in the death of 20 – year old Hallie Phillips at a trailer home near Taos last month. Wilbers told investigators he accidentally shot Phillips with a .22 rifle.
Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The man accused in a 1984 rape and attempted murder in Columbia could challenge his arrest, according to a North Carolina district attorney. In October, the Columbia Police Department announced DNA findings connected 59-year-old James Wilson to the crime. Wilson is held in the Iredell County Jail on a $1 million bond The post Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Investigators search for missing Ashland girl
A fifteen-year-old girl has been reported missing for several days, prompting a local search and investigation into her disappearance. Emilee Dubes went missing from Ashland on December 4, according to a Facebook post from Missouri Missing. She's described as being 5'4", 130 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimples.
Sedalia Woman Charged With Burglary, Domestic Assault
Early Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 25000 block of Van Natta Road (west of Sedalia) in reference to a burglary in progress. Pettis County Joint Communications advised the reporting party stated he was sprayed in the face with pepper spray. Also inside the residence was an...
Columbia man accused of killing two people pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man who was accused of killing two people in 2020 has pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Iseah Jackson, 19, will appear in court for his sentencing hearing at 4 p.m. Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. He is currently being held at the Boone County Jail. Jackson The post Columbia man accused of killing two people pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
Police: Macon man facing charges for dumping puppies on roadside
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man has been arrested for animal neglect after deputies say he dumped five puppies along a roadway. A Macon County deputy on Tuesday responded to Southwest Boulevard just outside of the Macon City limits regarding a litter of puppies that were abandoned along a roadside. A deputy rescued the puppies and took them to the Linn County Animal Shelter for care, according to the Macon County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.
krcgtv.com
Wallet found in St. Louis offers no clues in Osage Beach man's death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The wallet of a man found dead in Miller County Wednesday was found in St. Louis recently, but detectives say it offers no clue as to the events that led to Ralph Toby Pannier's death and subsequent discovery in a wooded area near Tuscumbia. A person...
Man found dead in woods; no foul play reported, Miller County Sheriff says
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Miller County Sheriff’s deputies responded Wednesday to the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside of Tuscumbia, where a dead man was found in the woods, a press release stated. Deputies identified the body as Ralph Pannier, of Osage Beach. He was 58. The press release stated there were no apparent injuries or The post Man found dead in woods; no foul play reported, Miller County Sheriff says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police identify Columbia man killed in pedestrian-involved crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have identified the Columbia man killed Wednesday night in a pedestrian-involved crash. According to the Columbia Police Department, the crash happened in the 3200 block of Clark Lane around 7:15 p.m. Police said Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, tried to cross Clark Lane when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit him. Estrada The post Police identify Columbia man killed in pedestrian-involved crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Fulton man arrested with 33 grams of methamphetamine
A Fulton man is arrested on drug charges during proactive patrol operations in Callaway County. Gerald Wolfe, 36, was arrested Wednesday after he was stopped by a deputy on Route C. The sheriff reports deputies found 33 grams of methamphetamine and other controlled substances in Wolfe’s possession. He’s been...
krcgtv.com
Victim in deadly Columbia pedestrian crash identified, driver not charged
COLUMBIA — UPDATE: Columbia Police have identified the victim of the pedestrian crash as Louis F. Estrada, 63, of Columbia. In a Facebook post, police say Estrada was declared dead at the scene, after an investigation says he attempted to cross Clark Lane, entering the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver of that vehicle has worked with officers in the investigation, and no charges have been filed, according to CPD.
Miller County Sheriff’s office identifies Saline Valley body
TUSCUMBIA, Mo. – Miller County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify a body that was found in a wooded area in the Saline Valley Conservation Area. Deputies were able to identify the deceased male as Ralph Toby Pannier, 58, of Osage Beach. According to a press release, on November 7, deputies responded to the Saline […]
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies
A 27-year-old prisoner at the Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) was pronounced dead on Thursday. In a press release from the Department of Corrections, officials said Colton Smith was pronounced dead at 1:14 am at Capital Region Medical Center. Smith had been in JCCC since 2017. He was serving a...
krcgtv.com
Bland man hurt in Gasconade County crash in car stolen from Jefferson City
A Bland man was injured when his car crashed after a police chase. According to a Facebook post, a Gasconade County Sheriff's deputy was parked at the intersection of Fourth Street and Price Road near Owensville when he spotted a speeding Mercedes Benz. The deputy tried to pull the car...
Columbia police investigate deadly pedestrian crash on Clark Lane
Part of Clark Lane in east Columbia is closed for a "police incident," according to a notification from Boone County Joint Communications. The post Columbia police investigate deadly pedestrian crash on Clark Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
KRMS Radio
Richland Woman Facing Numerous Charges
A Richland woman wanted on warrants for not showing up to court on several driving-related charges in Miller County is taken into custody in Pulaski County. The highway patrol says 29-year-old Erika Parsley had been wanted on the cases which include charges of DWI, driving revoked, driving without insurance and failing to comply with ignition interlock device.
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man charged with assaulting girlfriend in town just east of Hermann
A Franklin County man is charged with hitting his girlfriend, causing injuries to her face. Boston Inman, 26, of Gerald, is charged with one count of third-degree domestic assault. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called Saturday to a home in Berger to investigate a domestic assault. When...
