COLUMBIA — UPDATE: Columbia Police have identified the victim of the pedestrian crash as Louis F. Estrada, 63, of Columbia. In a Facebook post, police say Estrada was declared dead at the scene, after an investigation says he attempted to cross Clark Lane, entering the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver of that vehicle has worked with officers in the investigation, and no charges have been filed, according to CPD.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO