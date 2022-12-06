ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

KTUL

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority pauses work on ACCESS Oklahoma project

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has paused its work on the ACCESS Oklahoma project after a judge ruled it violated the Open Meeting Act. Over 200 property owners in Norman filed a lawsuit against OTA in May for the violation, and this week, the $5 billion project came to a halt after a judge sided with residents.
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Some Oklahoma school districts transition to virtual learning due to student illness

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Some Oklahoma school districts are transitioning to virtual learning this week because of a high number of students and teachers out sick. Thomas-Fay-Custer Schools Superintendent told Fox 25 that on Monday about 35% of their students were out sick, and some staff members, which lead them to make the decision to transition to virtual learning on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Chickasha leg lamp catches eyes of tourists, possible investors

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — A 50-foot tall leg lamp, based off the one featured in the 1983 film A Christmas Story, in downtown Chickasha is catching the eyes of tourists and possible investors alike. According to the Chickasha Economic Development Council, a California man is looking to spend $5.5...
CHICKASHA, OK
KTUL

Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
YUKON, OK
KTUL

Man booked into Oklahoma County Jail after officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man has been arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) after the officer-involved shooting that took place Thursday. According to the police report, Thursday at 10:05 a.m., a citizen flagged down an Oklahoma City police officer working an off-duty job and reported a man had just pointed a gun at him. The citizen pointed to a man later identified as 31-year-old Reginald Davis. The off-duty officer called for backup to his location as David fired off a shot.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

