Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
KTUL
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority pauses work on ACCESS Oklahoma project
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has paused its work on the ACCESS Oklahoma project after a judge ruled it violated the Open Meeting Act. Over 200 property owners in Norman filed a lawsuit against OTA in May for the violation, and this week, the $5 billion project came to a halt after a judge sided with residents.
KTUL
Some Oklahoma school districts transition to virtual learning due to student illness
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Some Oklahoma school districts are transitioning to virtual learning this week because of a high number of students and teachers out sick. Thomas-Fay-Custer Schools Superintendent told Fox 25 that on Monday about 35% of their students were out sick, and some staff members, which lead them to make the decision to transition to virtual learning on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
KTUL
OSDE files to revoke license of MPS teacher after inappropriate Snapchats with student
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Moore Public Schools (MPS) teacher and coach is facing the revocation of his teaching license after the district was made aware of his Snapchat communications with an 8th grade student. Coach and teacher at Central Junior High School, Nicholas Garrison, submitted his resignation on...
KTUL
OSHA investigation finds contractor at fault after two Edmond workers die in manhole
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The investigation into two workers death in Edmond found an Arkansas contractor failed to test the oxygen level in the confined space before the two workers entered into the sewer 20-feet below ground. Federal workplace safety investigators determined that an Arkansas construction contractor failed to...
KTUL
Inmate found dead in cell at Cleveland County Detention Center, CCSO, OSBI investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate died in the Cleveland County Detention Center. On Dec. 8 around 12:45 a.m., Cleveland County Detention Officers discovered 38-year-old inmate Shannon Hanchett unconscious and not breathing in her...
KTUL
Chickasha leg lamp catches eyes of tourists, possible investors
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — A 50-foot tall leg lamp, based off the one featured in the 1983 film A Christmas Story, in downtown Chickasha is catching the eyes of tourists and possible investors alike. According to the Chickasha Economic Development Council, a California man is looking to spend $5.5...
KTUL
Cowboy Ranch owner dies after bar closes for allegedly missing nearly two years rent pay
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — An attorney for business owner Jeff Rogers confirms, Rogers has died. The news comes just one day after we learned several of his restaurants were forced to close. Court documents show Rogers was behind on paying the rent. Rogers owned the popular bar but...
KTUL
Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
KTUL
Cowboy Ranch closes after reportedly not paying rent for almost two years
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A popular bar in Oklahoma City has closed after reportedly not paying rent for nearly two years. The property owners of the building holding the Cowboy Ranch on E. California Avenue evicted the business at the end of last month. Cowboy Ranch reportedly did not...
KTUL
'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
KTUL
Man booked into Oklahoma County Jail after officer-involved shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man has been arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) after the officer-involved shooting that took place Thursday. According to the police report, Thursday at 10:05 a.m., a citizen flagged down an Oklahoma City police officer working an off-duty job and reported a man had just pointed a gun at him. The citizen pointed to a man later identified as 31-year-old Reginald Davis. The off-duty officer called for backup to his location as David fired off a shot.
KTUL
More than 1,800 marijuana plants seized at illegal grow operation in Blanchard
BLANCHARD, Okla. (KOKH) — The McClain County Sheriff's Office said it seized 1,800 marijuana plants on Wednesday at an illegal grow operation in Blanchard. Authorities said it marked the second time that an illegal grow facility was shut down at the location this year. Deputies who executed the search...
KTUL
Friends say they are shocked after three men die in small plane crash in Yukon
Yukon, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is learning more about the three men who died during a crash taking off from Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport Monday night. Troopers say Chris Lamb was flying his 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza. They say his dad, David Lamb, and his friend, Gage Prough,...
KTUL
52-year-old man arrested after allegedly making bombs at his workplace in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police arrested a 52-year-old man after he allegedly made bombs at his place of employment. On Dec. 2, police received reports of an explosion coming from a transient camp in the 3800 block of 27th St. When at the camp, officers found a...
