Lucky for Life Lottery Winner Claims $390,000 Prize
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The lottery player who won Lucky for Life® on Nov. 30 claimed her prize today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center. Shirley Washington of Little Rock matched five numbers (5, 6, 11, 15 and 30) without the Lucky Ball number which was 9. The 61-year-old winner elected to take the cash option of $390,000 rather than $25,000 a year for life.
KATV
First time in 'modern history'; black bear hunting season hunting opens in Arkansas Sat.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — For the first time in "modern history," Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officials said Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in the Gulf Coastal Plain and portions of the Delta in south Arkansas beginning Saturday. Officials said they are excited...
KATV
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Major weather changes on the horizon in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two more rounds of rain will be likely over the next several days in Arkansas. The first arrives Saturday and the next one arrives Tuesday. The storm system arriving Tuesday will bring the risk for some severe weather, especially across southern Arkansas where instability will be the greatest. The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined that area for the greatest severe weather risk.
Kait 8
East Poinsett County RB Dennis Gaines is new Arkansas single season rushing king
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Football Friday Night star in 2022 is now in the record books. The Arkansas Activities Association announced that Dennis Gaines is the new single season rushing king. The East Poinsett County junior running back rushed for 3,232 yards. He topped the previous mark by 21 yards. Gaines was key to the Warriors reaching the 2A state semifinals. #24 had 44 touchdowns in 2022, good for 2nd in Arkansas history. Dennis ran for 200 yards in 10 games this season, he eclipsed the 300 yard mark twice.
5newsonline.com
What is the chance for a white Christmas? | State-by-state
ARKANSAS, USA — Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Dreams are one thing but what about reality? Half the country, geographically, has at least a slight chance of having an inch of snow or more for Christmas morning. It is mainly based on how far north or south you live, how high up in elevation you live, and how close you live to large bodies of water. Some waters help create more snow while others help prevent snow.
These 6 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since October
There are currently 6 kids that are missing in Arkansas since October. Please take a minute to look over these missing posters and help get these kids back home. Please remember that if you spot any of these kids do not approach them, contact the local authorities. You can call 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
arkansasfight.com
Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Hot Board 3.0
New developments have made its way onto the Arkansas DC hot board with Geoff Collins name being added to the chat. The former Georgia Tech head coach had a terrific career as a defensive coordinator at Florida, Mississippi State and FIU. His defense at those three stops were very physical...
Arkansas restaurants struggle to find workers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The impact of the nationwide labor shortage is being felt around Central Arkansas. Nationally, the number of people who either are working or looking for a job declined by 186,000 in November, according to Labor Department data. "People should be flocking and coming for work,"...
Kait 8
Outgoing Arkansas governor hints announcement about future plans
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – As his time in office draws to a close, outgoing Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson continues to allude to a potential run for the White House. On Friday, Dec. 9, Hutchinson, along with several other state leaders, attended the groundbreaking for the first of four buildings for LifePlus’ manufacturing facility in Batesville.
arkadelphian.com
Huneycutts named Arkansas Farm Family of the Year
Huneycutt Farms in Arkadelphia (Clark County) was named Thursday as the 2022 Arkansas Farm Family of the Year. The honor was announced at a luncheon in Little Rock honoring the county and district Farm Families of the Year. Brothers Ted and Steve Huneycutt have been farming for 35 years. Ted...
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 Bonus Checks for Arkansas Educators This Christmas
A $1,500 worth of bonus checks will be received by selected educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas, according to Blake. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this special bonus. A special bonus check worth $1,500 will be received by selected educators from Fort Smith Public School (FSPS)...
magnoliareporter.com
Parasites return to Southwest Arkansas fisheries as waters cool
Southwest Arkansas anglers are reporting red dots on the skin of some bass they’ve caught. Dylan Hann stresses that there’s no cause for alarm. He is Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries supervisor for the region. “We have seen some bass with these spots ourselves during routine sampling...
Scary New Violent Crime On The Rise In Arkansas? Did You Know?
The last thing anyone wants to hear is that a new violent crime is on the rise, but it's true. This one is called "Jugging". Have you heard of "Jugging" yet?. Reports have been coming in for months now about this method of robbing people, it's pretty scary, and you need to be on the lookout for it. You should also spread the word to your friends and family so they know what to look for as well.
Arkansas doctors give advice during height of flu season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The flu has continued to spread rapidly here in Arkansas, and there's no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. The latest data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed 45 flu-related deaths have been reported since October 1. According to ADH, we're at the...
KHBS
December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas
CINCINNATI — The strongest December tornado in Arkansas came on New Year's Eve 2010. An EF-3 tornado killed 10 people in Benton, Washington and Adair counties. December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas, but they do happen. There were only 13 tornadoes in the area between 1950 and 2021. The...
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Arkansas: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Arkansas: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Arkansas is home to a sizable deer population. Hunting in Arkansas isn’t difficult. However, there are some regulations and requirements you have to keep in mind. You cannot just wander into the woods and shoot a deer.
KATV
Report sheds light on obstacles Arkansas women face in the labor force
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A comprehensive report nearly a half-a-century in the making of the role of Arkansas women in the labor market and economy was released Wednesday. The report, prepared by the Arkansas Women's Commission (AWC) over 10 months at the request of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, explores the barriers to entry for women in the state's workforce.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Some rain possible this afternoon; a lot more expected tonight and tomorrow
The chance of rain is low early this afternoon, but it will start to increase late and especially as the evening arrives. Temperatures will continue to warm, and possibly even 70° in Little Rock. Steady rain will develop for the overnight hours and the start of our Wednesday That...
