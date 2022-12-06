Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
Ever-Changing Treatment Landscape of Aggressive B-Cell Lymphoma
Jason Westin, MD, MS, FACP, discusses recent developments in novel agents to treat and target aggressive lymphomas. Jason Westin, MD, MS, FACP, director, lymphoma clinical research, Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, discusses recent developments in novel agents to treat and target aggressive lymphomas.
MedicalXpress
Liver cancer study encourages caution with certain gene therapies
Research led by Randal J. Kaufman, Ph.D., has found that misfolded proteins in liver cells contribute to the development of liver cancer, shedding new light on the mysterious origins of one of the world's deadliest diseases. The findings, published in the journal Molecular Therapy, could also help improve the safety of certain gene therapies for hemophilia.
Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study
Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments. A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Multiple Myeloma Summit Therapy and Beyond Panel: November 13, 2022
This panel was moderated by Kristie L. Kahl, and included Dr. Dickran Kazandjian, from Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Dr. Benjamin Diamond, from Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Kahl: So we'll start with Dr. Kazandjian. We had a question come in: The treatments that you talked about, are they...
Know signs of colon cancer
The New York Times reported that cases of colorectal cancer, which include cancers of the colon or the rectum, have been declining in populations over the age of 65, but have been rising in those under the age of 50, according to a report by the American Cancer Society. For...
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
10 Unexpected Signs Of Endometrial Cancer
Abnormal vaginal bleeding is by far the most common symptom of endometrial cancer. However, there are some more unexpected symptoms as well. Keep reading.
Medical News Today
Cancer treatment: Compound found in potatoes, tomatoes may lead to new drugs
Many cancers are treatable, particularly if caught early, but there are few treatment options for certain forms of cancer. The quest for new cancer treatments means that researchers look for new compounds to test that might have anti-cancer properties. In a recent research review, scientists examined the potential for cancer...
cgtlive.com
Enhanced Cell Therapy Gets Fast Track Designation for HPV16+ Solid Tumors
Two of 4 evaluable patients showed stable disease in data presented at ESMO-IO 2022. SQZ Biotechnologies’ SQZ-eAPC-HPV, an investigational cell therapy intended to treat patients with HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, has been granted fast track designation by the FDA. SQZ-eAPC-HPV is based on the company’s second-generation Enhanced...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover new brain tumor subtypes that may identify treatment for incurable brain cancer
Research lead by RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has discovered three new subtypes of brain tumor that could help to identify new and effective therapies. The novel tumor subtypes are forms of glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of adult primary brain cancer with no cure currently available.
physiciansweekly.com
Optimizing Advanced Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma Patients with First-Line Systemic Therapy
Even though five immune-oncologic-drug-based combination therapies like pembrolizumab plus lenvatinib, nivolumab plus cabozantinib, pembrolizumab plus axitinib, avelumab plus axitinib, and ipilimumab plus nivoluma, have been approved for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), the optimal therapy for advanced RCC is yet to be determined. Without head-to-head comparison, many network meta-analysis uses...
cohaitungchi.com
Dog Cancer – Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment
At Indian Trail Animal Hospital, we understand that your canine companion is not just a pet, but that he or she is a beloved, cherished family member. The mutual bond of love and loyalty between you can make a diagnosis of any form of dog cancer very difficult to hear. Our veterinarians and support team are empathetic, compassionate and trained to focus on both the emotional and medical aspects of dog cancer.
MedicalXpress
Experimental nasal spray for sleep apnea shows promising results
A drug in development for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has shown promising results, after researchers from Flinders University tested the treatment in people for the first time. Designed to prevent the narrowing or collapse of the upper airways during sleep, a key factor in OSA, the treatment could prove to...
Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests
Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
MedicalXpress
HPV-related cancers are on the rise in men
As a group, human papillomaviruses (HPVs) are the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Some forms of the virus are capable of causing cancer in both men and women. While cervical cancer in women has historically been the most common form of HPV-related cancer, CDC data show...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies novel epigenetic changes in pediatric brain cancer
Investigators have identified previously unknown sets of epigenetic changes in pediatric brain tumors, which could serve as novel therapeutic targets and provide alternative treatment options for patients, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in Nature Communications. Xiao-Nan Li, MD, Ph.D., the Rachelle and Mark Gordon Professor of Cancer Research...
MedicalXpress
Can colorectal cancer be prevented?
Regular screening is one of the most important ways to prevent colorectal cancer (colon and rectal). "Colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. And we expect about 50,000 people will die this year from colorectal cancer," says Dr. Lisa Boardman, a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist. Everyone...
Medical News Today
What is the safest blood thinner for AFib?
Several blood thinners are available to prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). The safest blood thinner for a person depends on their medical conditions and overall health. One of the main focuses of AFib treatment is to reduce the likelihood of stroke by preventing the formation of blood...
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to SNDX-5613 for R/R KMT2Ar Acute Leukemia
Based on phase 1 data of the AUGMENT-101 trial, the FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to SNDX-5613 for patients with relapsed or refractory KMT2A rearranged acute leukemia. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) to SNDX-5613 (revumenib) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with...
