Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Related
Officials stack praise, slam performance as Austin city manager gets 11% raise
City Council approved a salary adjustment for City Manager Spencer Cronk Dec. 8. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) City Council approved a nearly 11% increase to the salary of Austin’s top government official over sharp criticism from one of the council's senior members. City Manager Spencer Cronk received a $38,188.80 bump...
Watson moved to Austin to run for mayor
Watson criticized Celia Israel for doing in 2021 what he did in 1996. As the Bulldog reported December 5th, in a video released December 2nd, mayoral candidate Kirk Watson said, “The truth is my opponent only moved into the city of Austin last year to run for mayor. The first vote she’ll cast in a mayor’s race in 20 years will be for herself.”
Hays County District Attorney requests opinion from AG Ken Paxton on new marijuana ordinance
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau this week requested an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding a recently enacted San Marcos ordinance decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses. Voters passed Proposition A back in November. The ordinance, which became effective on Nov. 17, called...
Local Elections Pit Old Austin Versus New
This year’s municipal elections in Austin are an apt case study of a generational and ideological conflict that has become central to urban politics in America’s largest and fastest-growing cities. In races across Austin, where the median home price is now north of $600,000, younger candidates calling for changes to the city’s notoriously restrictive zoning code to allow for more housing have faced off against older challengers more reluctant to change the “character” of established single-family neighborhoods.
Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan confirms re-election bid at State of the City address
Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan confirmed during the 2022 Round Rock Chamber State of the City Power Lunch that he will seek re-election in May. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan confirmed during the 2022 Round Rock Chamber State of the City Power Lunch on Dec. 6 that...
Austin Chronicle
Public Notice: Public Land for Public Good, Act 3
Why is it so hard to make actual progress on housing?. After months of toil, Council Member Kathie Tovo finally succeeded in passing most of her omnibus resolution to create a consistent, reliable, transparent process to ensure that the future use of city-owned property supports Council's policy priorities on issues such as affordable housing, transportation, living wages, day care, space for creatives, and more (see "Public Notice: Public Land for Public Good?" Oct. 28). Tovo broke the logjam by carving her original document into five separate resolutions, four of which were adopted at last week's Council meeting, with the other left pending.
You’ll pay roughly $9 a month more on your Austin Energy bill starting in March
Austin City Council has 100 items on its agenda Thursday. One of them is whether you'll spend more money on your Austin Energy bill.
City of Austin wants to stop unlicensed short-term rentals. Here's how the council plans to do it
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin city leaders want to stop unlicensed short-term rentals (STRs) from operating. “That is increasingly a conversation about how short-term rentals are taking long-term rental opportunities off the housing market because they're always more financially lucrative than long-term rental opportunities,” Kathie Tovo, District 9, said in a council work session on Nov. 29.
Bell repairs mark latest upkeep on Williamson County's 111-year-old historic courthouse
The dome of the Williamson County Courthouse was lit green from Nov. 7-13 as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans. (Courtesy Williamson County) Several years had passed since anybody heard the bell toll at the historic Williamson County Courthouse in Georgetown, but on Nov. 7, it rang once again.
In wake of holiday parade controversy, Taylor council to vote on new special events policy
AUSTIN, Texas — The Taylor City Council on Thursday discussed new policy regarding special event qualifications, and one local activist group is not pleased with the potential updates. Up for discussion was Agenda Item #13, approving new guidelines regarding requesting City co-sponsorship of special events, which includes financial support...
Kyle City Council approves $1M contract for skate park at Gregg-Clarke Park
Gregg-Clarke Park, located at 1231-1301 W. Center St., Kyle, will soon have a new skate park as part of its amenities. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council awarded a $1 million contract to SPA Skateparks, an Austin-based skate park contractor, Dec. 6 for the design and construction of a skate park at Gregg-Clarke Park.
Austin City Council members approve crackdown on short-term rentals, like Airbnbs
Austin City Council members want to crack down on short-term rentals that aren't licensed with the city.
Local agencies work to increase Narcan access in Georgetown, educate public on fentanyl
In the week of Nov. 2-10, Williamson County Emergency Medical Services provided Narcan to 63 county buildings. (Courtesy Williamson County EMS) Local law enforcement and paramedic organizations along with Georgetown ISD have undergone initiatives aimed at increasing the availability of Narcan—a medication used to reverse overdoses—following four fatal fentanyl overdoses in Hays CISD over the summer.
fox7austin.com
Leander ISD approves $5.3M retention pay plan
LEANDER, Texas - Crossing guards who work on a temporary basis for Leander ISD were a late addition to the district's new retention payment plan. For Todd Andre, and others who protected the walk Friday, it came as a complete surprise. "It’s amazing, I really appreciate that," said Andre.
Axios Power Players: 10 influential people in Austin
Austin's power players are influential individuals who've made a difference in our community in 2022. Why it matters: We're excited to round out the year with a list of individuals who made headlines, advanced major projects or worked behind the scenes to shape the city. Methodology: Axios Local teams across...
fox7austin.com
Critics claim proposed Taylor event guideline is 'War on Christmas'
TAYLOR, Texas - Critics are calling a guideline the Taylor City Council is considering a "war on Christmas." Last weekend, there were two separate Christmas parades, one put on by the city and another by the Taylor Area Ministerial Alliance. TAMA has hosted the Christmas parade for years. Taylor Pride...
Hutto staff seeking public input on 'look' of city
Hutto residents are invited to provide input on the city's aesthetic during the Downtown Christmas Fair on Dec. 10. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) From signs to bridges to amenities throughout the city, Hutto staff are seeking public input on the aesthetic, or style, of various future city infrastructural elements. Residents...
Hays County to allocate $44.7M in federal funds to local organizations, institutions
Each of the four precincts in the county was allocated $8.5 million. (Community Impact Newspaper Staff) Under the American Rescue Plan Act, local nonprofits and organizations could soon benefit from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, a program that issued $350 billion to state, local and tribal governments nationwide to aid in the response and recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic.
lhindependent.com
County approves school district land swap
After approval by both the Liberty Hill and Leander Independent School District's Boards of Trustees, Williamson County has green-lighted a land swap between the districts that includes parts of the Larkspur and Bar W subdivisions. Following the discovery of 27 students living in Larkspur that were mistakenly attending Leander schools...
Buda City Council ponders expanding Senior Transportation Service into ETJ
The city of Buda's Senior Transportation Service, known as STAR, could soon offer rides to those living in the extraterritorial jurisdiction. (Courtesy city of Buda) Buda City Council had a follow-up discussion Dec. 6 regarding the city’s Senior Transportation Service, referred to as STAR. The program was established in 2005 in order to promote independence and enhance the quality of life of those 60 years and older or individuals with disabilities living in Buda.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0