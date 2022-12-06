ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Austin Bulldog

Watson moved to Austin to run for mayor

Watson criticized Celia Israel for doing in 2021 what he did in 1996. As the Bulldog reported December 5th, in a video released December 2nd, mayoral candidate Kirk Watson said, “The truth is my opponent only moved into the city of Austin last year to run for mayor. The first vote she’ll cast in a mayor’s race in 20 years will be for herself.”
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Observer

Local Elections Pit Old Austin Versus New

This year’s municipal elections in Austin are an apt case study of a generational and ideological conflict that has become central to urban politics in America’s largest and fastest-growing cities. In races across Austin, where the median home price is now north of $600,000, younger candidates calling for changes to the city’s notoriously restrictive zoning code to allow for more housing have faced off against older challengers more reluctant to change the “character” of established single-family neighborhoods.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Public Notice: Public Land for Public Good, Act 3

Why is it so hard to make actual progress on housing?. After months of toil, Council Member Kathie Tovo finally succeeded in passing most of her omnibus resolution to create a consistent, reliable, transparent process to ensure that the future use of city-owned property supports Council's policy priorities on issues such as affordable housing, transportation, living wages, day care, space for creatives, and more (see "Public Notice: Public Land for Public Good?" Oct. 28). Tovo broke the logjam by carving her original document into five separate resolutions, four of which were adopted at last week's Council meeting, with the other left pending.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City of Austin wants to stop unlicensed short-term rentals. Here's how the council plans to do it

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin city leaders want to stop unlicensed short-term rentals (STRs) from operating. “That is increasingly a conversation about how short-term rentals are taking long-term rental opportunities off the housing market because they're always more financially lucrative than long-term rental opportunities,” Kathie Tovo, District 9, said in a council work session on Nov. 29.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Local agencies work to increase Narcan access in Georgetown, educate public on fentanyl

In the week of Nov. 2-10, Williamson County Emergency Medical Services provided Narcan to 63 county buildings. (Courtesy Williamson County EMS) Local law enforcement and paramedic organizations along with Georgetown ISD have undergone initiatives aimed at increasing the availability of Narcan—a medication used to reverse overdoses—following four fatal fentanyl overdoses in Hays CISD over the summer.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Leander ISD approves $5.3M retention pay plan

LEANDER, Texas - Crossing guards who work on a temporary basis for Leander ISD were a late addition to the district's new retention payment plan. For Todd Andre, and others who protected the walk Friday, it came as a complete surprise. "It’s amazing, I really appreciate that," said Andre.
LEANDER, TX
Axios

Axios Power Players: 10 influential people in Austin

Austin's power players are influential individuals who've made a difference in our community in 2022. Why it matters: We're excited to round out the year with a list of individuals who made headlines, advanced major projects or worked behind the scenes to shape the city. Methodology: Axios Local teams across...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Critics claim proposed Taylor event guideline is 'War on Christmas'

TAYLOR, Texas - Critics are calling a guideline the Taylor City Council is considering a "war on Christmas." Last weekend, there were two separate Christmas parades, one put on by the city and another by the Taylor Area Ministerial Alliance. TAMA has hosted the Christmas parade for years. Taylor Pride...
TAYLOR, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hutto staff seeking public input on 'look' of city

Hutto residents are invited to provide input on the city's aesthetic during the Downtown Christmas Fair on Dec. 10. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) From signs to bridges to amenities throughout the city, Hutto staff are seeking public input on the aesthetic, or style, of various future city infrastructural elements. Residents...
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County to allocate $44.7M in federal funds to local organizations, institutions

Each of the four precincts in the county was allocated $8.5 million. (Community Impact Newspaper Staff) Under the American Rescue Plan Act, local nonprofits and organizations could soon benefit from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, a program that issued $350 billion to state, local and tribal governments nationwide to aid in the response and recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
lhindependent.com

County approves school district land swap

After approval by both the Liberty Hill and Leander Independent School District's Boards of Trustees, Williamson County has green-lighted a land swap between the districts that includes parts of the Larkspur and Bar W subdivisions. Following the discovery of 27 students living in Larkspur that were mistakenly attending Leander schools...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Buda City Council ponders expanding Senior Transportation Service into ETJ

The city of Buda's Senior Transportation Service, known as STAR, could soon offer rides to those living in the extraterritorial jurisdiction. (Courtesy city of Buda) Buda City Council had a follow-up discussion Dec. 6 regarding the city’s Senior Transportation Service, referred to as STAR. The program was established in 2005 in order to promote independence and enhance the quality of life of those 60 years and older or individuals with disabilities living in Buda.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

