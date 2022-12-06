Read full article on original website
A giant moving sculpture is lighting up Lincoln Center’s fountain
New York City is the most linguistically diverse place in the world with more than 700 languages spoken here. A new massive, moving sculpture installed on Lincoln Center’s Josie Robertson Plaza celebrates that diversity in an intriguing way. In their piece, artist Es Devlin incorporated 700 glowing cords to...
Step into famed painter Edward Hopper’s NYC life with this mind-bending new map
New York City's rapid changes can feel dizzying at times, a feeling Edward Hopper captured decades ago in his paintings chronicling the developing city. With those paintings on view in a landmark exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art, the museum has now launched a digital map plotting 20 NYC locations Hopper painted alongside contemporary photos of the sites. While some places Hopper painted haven’t changed much (like the regal Queensboro Bridge), other places have vanished completely (like the lavish Sheridan Theater Hopper painted in 1937).
You can now find a giant new sculpture of Biggie by the Brooklyn Bridge
“Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings” is a new 9-foot-tall sculpture of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace that was just installed in Dumbo at the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge. Specifically, you’ll find the new work at the northeast corner of Prospect Street and Washington Street.
'Emily in Paris' is bringing a free Parisian experience to NYC
Emily in Paris is returning to Netflix on December 21, but first, Netflix is bringing the magic of the show to the streets of New York City with a très chic pop-up called "Emily in Little Paris" offering a ton of fun freebies. The event, coming up on Thursday,...
Pretend I’m a Tourist: The one where I fly and I cry
It was bound to happen. I’m a cancer (astrologically and on society) who breaks down at the cringiest mention of father-child stuff or queer love, so I was bound to cry on one of these NYC tourist attractions. I just had no way of predicting RiseNY would be the first.
Stomp is closing after nearly 30 years Off Broadway
The long-running Off Broadway percussion show Stomp, which has entertained and mildly deafened audiences at the East Village's Orpheum Theatre since 1994, will come to an end early next year. Producers announced today that the New York production will go out with a final bang on January 8, 2023. After...
10 of Alicia Keys’s favorite spots in New York City
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys was born and raised in NYC, so you know she’s got a full lineup of favorite spots. Keys was born in Hell’s Kitchen in 1981 and was raised in Harlem, where she got to grow up around prestigious institutions like the Apollo Theater and the National Black Theater.
Tasty recipes by refugees and immigrants in NYC are featured in this new cookbook
Recipes for pierogies, borscht, aloo gobi, pozole, mücver and many more delicious dishes get their due in this new cookbook written by refugees and immigrants, including some who live in New York City. Nonprofit Felt Education published the cookbook A World of Yum, which is now available for $30....
The Broadway Show Globes are back in Times Square for the holiday season
For three years now, the arrival of massive Broadway-themed snow globes smack-dab in the middle of Times Square has functioned as a sort of kick-off to the holiday season. The project was first imagined by Times Square Alliance “as a celebration of Broadway design for live theater and to encourage people visiting the [area] to see a show while here,” explains TJ Witham, vice president of communications at the Time Square Alliance. Since then, the presentation has turned into a go-to destination as the weather turns colder, with Broadway aficionados pondering about which shows should get the snow globe treatment each year.
Check out the seasonal specials at Time Out Market New York
In New York City, the holiday season is one of the busiest, buzziest, action-packed times of the year. You want to see the tree, bask in the lights, catch some topical entertainment and pop into a pop-up. And all of these offerings are all over the place, across boroughs and through the subway. Brooklyn’s Time Out Market, however, has oodles of options all under one roof.
New York is the No. 1 ‘Grinchiest’ city in the entire U.S.
Perhaps our hearts are two sizes too small or we’d rather be alone in our respective “caves” during the holiday season because one report has found that NYC is the Grinchiest city in America. At first glance, it doesn’t make sense. NYC shows up in a big...
Let me tell you—these are the NYC food and drink stories you might have missed in 2022
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Food & Drink Editor and Critic Amber Sutherland-Namako argued that all the good cocktails already exist.
This map shows you how to properly avoid SantaCon shenanigans this year
Whether you look forward to it each year or would rather avoid the city when it happens, the annual SantaCon event has good intentions. After all, in the last decade alone, organizers have raised over $900,000 for charitable causes—that's a lot!. Every $15 ticket sold directly benefits Santa's charity...
This beautiful new piano bar is opening on the Lower East Side
We have a prediction: this will be the winter of piano bars—and we're not upset about it. After all, what's more comforting than cozying up indoors with a top-notch cocktail in hand while swaying to the rhythm of a perfectly played piano tune?. That's the exact sort of feeling...
A live ‘Lord of the Rings’ symphony concert is coming to NYC
To celebrate the 21st anniversary of the release of Peter Jackson's iconic movie The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, the first film in The Lord of the Rings franchise, Radio City Music Hall is hosting a special screening of the production during which a total of 238 musicians will play Howard Shore’s award-winning soundtrack live. How awesome!
Pretend I’m a Tourist: I got wasted (away) at the Times Square Margaritaville
If you are wondering if there’s a 30-foot-tall replica Statue of Liberty inside the Times Square Margaritaville, holding a giant margarita glass instead of a torch, and curious if that glass illuminates every hour into a spectacular audiovisual show with animated sharks, fish, and fins all set to a Jimmy Buffett medley, you can set your worries aside: there is.
Experience an NYC winter ‘ONEDERLAND’ in the nation's tallest skyscraper
Perched at the top of the nation's tallest skyscraper, One World Observatory is used to taking it up a notch—literally. And this year, they're doing just that again with a delightful holiday experience aptly titled ONEDERLAND. This newly opened, mountaintop-inspired display brings a cozy chalet lounge, gingerbread cafe and...
‘The Wiz’ is coming to Broadway for a limited time
The Yellow Brick Road will soon wind its way through NYC. A reimagined production of The Wiz, a Tony Award-winning musical adapted from The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, is heading to Broadway for a limited engagement in the 2023-24 season. The Wiz takes the classic American story...
A new streetscape mural by Brooklyn artist Zeph Farmby just went up in Dumbo
The energy of NYC has been captured in a new mural by Brooklyn artist Zeph Farmby at Time Out Market New York. When you arrive at the Empire Stores in Dumbo at 55 Water Street, take the elevator up to the rooftop. Once you turn the corner to enter the market, Farmby’s mural will be on your right.
