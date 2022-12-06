Read full article on original website
Morocco vs Portugal - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Morocco's World Cup quarter-final against Portugal, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Underdog Morocco Sends Spain Packing After Disastrous Penalty Shootout
Morocco is through to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history after knocking out favorites Spain in a penalty shootout. Spain easily dominated possession but the game remained locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes of regular play and 30 minutes of extra time. But all of that was undone when Spain choked in a penalty shootout, somehow missing all three of their first penalty kicks. The first was hit into the crossbar by Pablo Sarabia, but the second two from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets were saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Morocco was on target for their first three, sending the world’s 22nd-ranked team into the final eight of the competition. Morroco is the first ever Arab nation to reach the quarterfinals.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland
Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland.The former Manchester United striker, who left manager Fernando Santos unhappy with his reaction to being substituted in the last game with South Korea, was was benched for the knockout game with Goncalo Ramos preferred.Ronaldo, who had his contract with United cancelled earlier this month, has scored only once in the tournament so far.Bruno Fernandes’s return is a boost for the 2016 European champions, however, after he grabbed two goals and two assists in the first two games before being rested for the Korea clash.The...
Soccer-Morocco knock Spain out of World Cup on penalties
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Morocco and Spain were deadlocked at 0-0 at halftime in their World Cup last-16 clash on Tuesday as both sides struggled to create clearcut scoring chances.
Portugal's Pepe now second-oldest World Cup scorer – overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo
The veteran central defender turns 40 in February and has just bagged one of the most significant goals of his enduring career
Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick
Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
Watch: Morocco fans flood streets in Spain after World Cup victory
While Spain might have crashed out against Morocco in the Round of 16, there were still scenes of jubilation taking place across the country. Spain’s large Moroccan population took to the streets in force in order to celebrate a historic victory. It is their first ever over Spain, in admittedly just four matches, but it also sees Morocco through to their first ever World Cup quarter finals.
Netherlands vs. Argentina: 4 bold predictions for World Cup quarterfinals
The World Cup is getting closer and closer to crowing its 2022 champion. Now, some teams have already advanced to the quarterfinals, cementing their names as one of the world’s top eight teams. This means it is time for some Netherlands vs Argentina bold predictions. Oranje is coming off...
Luis Enrique leaves Spain as head coach with Luis de la Fuente appointed as successor
Luis Enrique has split with Spain as the country’s head coach with Luis de la Fuente appointed as his successor following a disastrous World Cup exit.The Spanish football association confirmed the departure on Thursday after La Furia Roja’s elimination in the round of 16 to Morocco in a 3-0 penalty shootout after a scoreless draw in regular and extra time.De La Fuente has worked his way up the youth ranks of Spanish football, starting as a European champion with the Under-19 side, while adding a gold medal lat the Mediterranean Games with the Under-18 side.A European champion in 2019...
Factbox-Soccer-Argentina v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina play the Netherlands at the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 9, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between the two countries, the first being a 4-0 win for the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen in 1974 and the last two having ended goalless in Frankfurt in 2006 and Sao Paulo in 2014.
Soccer-Spain's young guard exit World Cup blooded for next campaigns
DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Spain coach Luis Enrique told his young side to enjoy themselves when they got to the World Cup and there were plenty of signs in Qatar that they will have a lot more fun in the years ahead, despite their shock elimination by Morocco on Tuesday.
Who is Spain’s first-choice penalty taker?
Alvaro Morata seems the most likely candidate despite missing twice at the Euros last summer
(Video) Manuel Akanji delivers consolation goal for Switzerland after Portugal thrashing
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji has netted a consolation goal for Switzerland after being dominated by Portugal. Portugal lead 4-1 in their World Cup Round of 16 tie after goals from Goncalo Ramos, Raphael Guerreiro and Pepe all but confirmed their place in the quarter-finals, in which they will face Morocco.
Netherlands vs Argentina - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Netherlands' World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, including team news, lineups and prediction.
World Cup 2022: European pair face South American giants in quarter-finals – live
All the latest news and team information before the first World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and Netherlands
World Cup 2022: Morocco shocks Spain in Round of 16, advance to quarterfinals for first time
Morocco stunned the 2010 World Cup champions Spain in penalties and advanced to the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Morocco goalkeeper made two crucial saves.
Luis Enrique SACKED as Spain manager after shock World Cup last-16 exit to Morocco with new boss announced moments later
SPAIN coach Luis Enrique has been sacked after his country’s World Cup flop. The former Barcelona boss had see-sawed on his position after hinting he planned to quit ahead of the penalty-shoot-out defeat by Morocco and then suggesting he wanted to stay instead. But just two days after Luis...
Morocco vs Spain player ratings: Sofiane Boufal dazzles as Sofyan Amrabat disrupts
Spain were eliminated from the Qatar World Cup by Morocco on penalties on Tuesday, with the underdogs reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in their history after the last-16 tie finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.A clash with Portugal or Switzerland is up next, with those sides squaring off in the final last-16 fixture of the tournament.Here’s how the players fared.MoroccoYassine Bounou - 9: Was a bit lax on the ball at times but ultimately played it out calmly on each occasion. Made a fantastic double-save to keep out Gavi and Ferran, before the flag went...
‘Serious doubts’ within Spanish Federation over Luis Enrique’s continuity
Spain are trying to regain their balance after being sent stumbling out of the World Cup by Morocco. With many feeling that La Roja had the quality to at least make the final four of the tournament, both fans, players and directors are reeling. With Luis Enrique’s contract up, the...
Spain Set to Carry on With Possession Soccer After Sacking of Luis Enrique
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The news that Spain’s exit from the 2022 World Cup at the hands of Morocco has spelt the end of Luis Enrique’s tenure as manager has come as little surprise. But with Enrique’s removal, have the Spanish decided that a change in philosophy is also required?
