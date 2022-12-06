ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Stay at Hobbiton: ‘Lord of the Rings’ set goes up on Airbnb

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plW8c_0jZeAa2p00

(NEXSTAR) — Have you ever wished you could stay in the Shire? While you won’t find Frodo or Bilbo Baggins there anymore, starting Dec. 13, a few lucky guests will be able to book stays at “Hobbiton” — the shooting location for “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogy films.

Located in New Zealand’s Waikato region, the area came to be known as “Hobbiton” after its verdant green acres served as the idyllic home of the Hobbits, small humanoid creatures central to J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” books. And now, it’s up for short term rental, Airbnb announced in a release Tuesday.

The One-and-Only Hobbiton ” listing goes live Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. GMT. The cost to stay is only $6 USD per night — but you’re going to need some luck securing a booking. Only three individual two-night bookings (for up to four guests) will be accepted, Airbnb says. Stays will be hosted in 2023 on March 2-4, March 9-11 and March 16-18.

Guests must also be at least 18 years of age, and have verified Airbnb profiles with positive stay histories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00M0lI_0jZeAa2p00
(Courtesy of Larnie Nicolson/Airbnb)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gu27B_0jZeAa2p00
(Courtesy of Larnie Nicolson/Airbnb)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccGhe_0jZeAa2p00
(Courtesy of Larnie Nicolson/Airbnb)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzX37_0jZeAa2p00
(Courtesy of Larnie Nicolson/Airbnb)

In addition to lodging, Airbnb says guests will be treated to an evening banquet at the Shire’s most famous local pub and restaurant, The Green Dragon Inn , along with a behind-the-scenes private tour of the Hobbiton set and more. Overnight stays will take place inside “a two-bedroom Hobbit-inspired home” decorated by the film trilogies’ creative director.

Best of luck if you try booking. Visit Airbnb for more details.

Impact of the ‘Rings’

While Tolkien’s works remained popular after his death, the introduction of the first film trilogy — which began with 2001’s “The Fellowship of the Ring” — catapulted Middle Earth and its characters into another stratosphere. The three films were critical hits (“The Return of the King” won the 2003 Academy Award for Best Picture) and commercial blockbusters (box office gross of about $2.9 billion).

Together, the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” movies have earned around $5.8 billion globally across six films, according to box office data resource The Numbers .

The films, especially the first trilogy, are widely considered among the greatest blockbuster films — or films, period — and their impact continues into new iterations. Commerce giant Amazon paid nearly $250 million to Tolkien’s estate for television rights to create its “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” prequel series, which premiered in September.

