Hertz To Pay $168 Million to Hundreds of Victims Who Claimed They Were Falsely Arrested While Driving Rental Cars

By Emily Rella
 3 days ago

Rental car company Hertz has settled a lawsuit in which hundreds of customers accused the company of falsely reporting their rental cars as stolen, leading to multiple arrests and even jail time for paying customers.

The company has agreed to pay out $168 million by the end of 2022 to the 364 victims listed on the lawsuit, noting that a "meaningful portion" of the money will be provided by insurance carriers associated with Hertz.

"As I have said since joining Hertz earlier this year, my intention is to lead a company that puts the customer first. In resolving these claims, we are holding ourselves to that objective," Stephen Scherr, CEO of Hertz, said in a company release. "While we will not always be perfect, the professionals at Hertz will continue to work every day to provide best-in-class service to the tens of millions of people we serve each year. Moving forward, it is our intention to reshape the future of our company through electrification, shared mobility and a great digital-first customer experience."

The company does not expect the payout to impact any allocation plans for the rest of this year as well as 2023.

Hertz was down just shy of 38% in a one-year period as of Tuesday afternoon.

Comments / 49

Pat Vaughn Heistand
2d ago

Hertz tried to claim I had gotten into a accident with their car I rented from them once and they made my insurance company pay for damages I didn't do! They are a rotten evil company! Beware!

Reply
11
Jose P
3d ago

They tried to charge us for an extra day last time. They said we brought the car back a day later than we did.

Reply(3)
9
shawn mcdonald
3d ago

almost half a million dollars for a couple nights in jail, maybe a couple months, and no conviction sign me up

Reply(2)
9
Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

