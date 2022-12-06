Read full article on original website
‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Advises Crypto Investors To Hang On To Bitcoin And Ethereum
The year 2022 has been a very rough one for Bitcoin and the general crypto market. In the initial 11 months of the year, BTC declined by about 65%. Then, when it appeared that BTC gained stability at the $20K price mark, the FTX contagion broke out. The adverse event...
Quant Explains How This Nasdaq Support Retest Could Also Help Reverse Bitcoin
A quant has explained why the recent retest of a critical support level by Nasdaq may help Bitcoin reverse its own trend. Nasdaq-100 Has Recently Retested A Critical Support Trendline. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Nasdaq-100 is currently above a support line that has historically...
Is Bitcoin Bottom In? This On-Chain Condition Hasn’t Been Met Yet
A Bitcoin on-chain metric still hasn’t formed the same condition as in the previous bottom, suggesting that the current low may not be in yet. Stablecoin Exchange Inflows (Top 10) Hasn’t Shown Any Spikes Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the top 10...
Here’s Why Big Eyes Coin May Generate Higher Profits than Polygon, and Algorand
People have been checking cryptocurrency news for discovering better altcoins. Top-ranked crypto assets are not showing signs of major recovery. Experts call it the “crypto winter” and it may get prolonged. So, can you make a profit by trading cryptocurrencies if positive changes do not occur in the crypto market? Yes, you can still earn massive profits if you pick the most promising cryptocurrencies. The Big Eyes (BIG) Token is the new ray of hope. It has been attracting many crypto enthusiasts since its presale rounds started. Crypto pundits vouch for the future success of this new crypto asset. They also believe Polygon (MATIC) and Algorand (ALGO) tokens may deliver better profits than other top-ranked crypto assets. Let’s find out more about these tokens to ensure you register handsome returns in the long term.
Bitcoin Price Regains Strength, Why BTC Could Surpass $18K This Time
BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. Get 30 FREE SPINS at Punt Casino - NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED! Start Playing Now. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new players & 15 BTC + 35.000 Free Spins every month, only at mBitcasino. Play Now!. Bitcoin...
Ethereum: On-Chain And Social Metrics Reveal Bulls Vs. Bears Battle – Who’s Winning?
Ethereum (ETH) has failed to rise above key resistance at $1,300 despite rising around 4% over the past 24 hours. At press time, the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap was trading at $1,289. As the trading volume shows, the bulls and bears have woken up again. In the last...
Big Eyes Coin Is About To Hit The Market. But Can It Match The Sucess Of Cardano and Theta Network?
Markets are down more than half of their original price points, and the recent shenanigans don’t help its cause. It’s times like these that we glance over projects which can build a reputation. With that said, today, you will uncover what makes Big Eyes Coin (BIG) distinct and...
Rising Altcoins To Invest in For 2023: Sparklo (SPRK), Dash (DASH), and LEO Token (LEO)
The year 2022 is ending, and the global cryptocurrency market shows little signs of recovery from the previous crash. This is when investors must pick worthy cryptocurrencies that would provide substantial gains in the coming year. Choosing such altcoins for investments can be pretty hard, and though cryptocurrencies are currently...
Polkadot Bears Might Drag Its Price Down Despite Bullish Signals
The Polkadot price has attempted to break past its immediate resistance several times during the first week of December. Despite that, the bulls could not build on their strength. This suggests that the coin’s buying power remained low at higher price levels for the altcoin. The technical outlook for...
How To Spot A Bitcoin Scammer? Invest With Your Eyes Open
Scams involving cryptocurrencies can take many different shapes. Scammers are after your cryptocurrency just as they are after the money in your bank, and they will do anything in their power to obtain it. It is helpful to be aware of when and how you are being targeted by scammers...
These Cryptocurrencies Are Huge Assets To All Traders Worldwide: Solana, Chiliz, And Big Eyes.
If you can or can’t tell the difference between an asset and a liability, then you need to read on because this piece is for you. Now, briefly, A liability is something that never likely brings returns in form of profits or addition when possessed, while Assets are the opposite. Assets always have a way of returning to a certain percentage as profits or addition to its owner, and so are the three cryptocurrencies below like Big Eyes (BIG).
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: Bears Target Fresh Lows Below $0.28
Cardano’s price started a fresh decline after it failed to surpass $0.33. ADA remains at a risk of more losses below $0.30 and $0.28 in the near term. ADA price is showing a lot of bearish signs below the $0.320 support against the US dollar. The price is trading...
Bitcoin Whales Continue To Shed Holdings, Prices Not Attractive Enough?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales have continued to shave off their holdings in recent weeks, suggesting that the current lows may not be attractive enough to them. Bitcoin Whales Continue To Sell Despite The Recent Deep Lows. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the number of...
MATIC Price Battles Under $1 Despite Bullish Signals
The Polygon (MATIC) price momentum registered a positive shift over the last 24 hours. The altcoin gained close to 3%. Meanwhile, on the weekly chart, MATIC is yet to recover from its losses. The technical outlook depicted positive price action; however, the coin is still not out of the woods.
How Litecoin (LTC) Outperforms Other Top Cryptocurrencies In This Department
Litecoin (LTC) seemingly hit a speed bump that caused its bullish run to slow down a bit after it rallied all the way up to the $83 zone on December 5. The following day, the cryptocurrency closed the trading session with a trading price below the $80 marker before reclaiming said territory on December 7.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: What Elliott Wave Theory Suggests Is Next For BTC
Any Bitcoin price prediction is just a guess without a basis to make the forecast. The stock-to-flow model that was once the most cited reason for expectations of higher prices has failed, leaving technical analysis, on-chain signals, and statistics as the best chance of finding future price targets. Elliott Wave...
Ethereum Addresses Holding 32 ETH Or More On The Rise, This On-Chain Data Shows
As the bear market continues, Ethereum – the second-biggest cryptocurrency – continues to struggle. If you look at the data from CoinGecko, the most notable positive change is 4.1% on the bi-weekly timescale. The red flashing of the longer time scales, however, indicates that ETH has been declining...
IMPT Presale Records $1M Raised in 30 Hours; Why Is Everyone Investing in This Token?
Environmentally conscious IMPT raised another $1 million in 30 hours during the final stage of its presale. The project is dedicated to helping individuals and businesses reduce their carbon footprint, and ESG investors across the board are rushing to get their hands on the token at presale prices before it hits exchanges on December 14th, 2022.
Latest Ethereum Short Price Rally – Courtesy Of Whale Activities?
Ethereum has been showing bullish momentum in the last seven days. ETH has gained momentum in the past 24 hours, while other coins are still declining. This rally supports some theories that the asset will rise above the resistance level in the coming days. Weeks after a massive fallout, the...
The Litecoin Experience: What Does The Future Entail?
The Litecoin experience is one that has been growing in recent years, and it looks set to continue to rise as the cryptocurrency gains more popularity. Litecoin is a decentralized peer-to-peer digital currency that allows users to make instant and low-cost payments to anyone in the world. The Future Of...
