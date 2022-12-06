Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,500 bonus checks to arrive in just two weeks
Some teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in just two weeks.
3 In-Demand Side Hustles to Start in 2023―One Pays Up to $100 Per Hour
Side hustles continue to be a popular way for Americans to make some extra cash. Nearly half, 40% of Americans currently have a side hustle, according to a May 2022 Zapier survey of 2,032 U.S. adults. That's up from 34% in December 2020. If you're considering picking one up yourself,...
abovethelaw.com
Why, I'll Got Y'All Bonuses (Another Firm Match... Do You Get It?)
It’s becoming increasingly clear that the market has spoken on bonuses. That’s not particularly surprising given the skittishness surrounding the economy. No one wants to be left behind, but there’s not going to be a broad-based effort to overthrow this grid. Now the devil is in the...
abovethelaw.com
New Litigation Boutique Shows It Can Throw Bonuses Around Like Biglaw
Yesterday litigation boutique Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes — founded last year — announced their associate bonuses. And whaddya know? They’re matching the market bonuses set by Baker McKenzie last month. Those are some very nice bonuses headed associates’ way. Plus, “Associates are also eligible to receive...
abovethelaw.com
Sidley Jumps Into The Bonus Party!
Biglaw’s bonus season is really getting rolling! Despite the cautious economic outlook, the best of Biglaw is still giving out impressive bonuses to associates. You always expect an elite firm like Sidley to pony up the bonus money that puts them at the top of the scale (the firm made $2,795,426,000 in gross revenue last year making it #7 on the Am Law 100), but associates still breathe a sigh of relief when they get confirmation. Today, Sidley announced their own bonus scale, and YUP, it is a match of the prevailing market rate.
abovethelaw.com
Tips For Closing Out The Year As In-House Counsel
With only a week or two left of the year, it can be tempting to get as much done as possible to take things off your to-do list before 2023. At the same time, as business comes to a close, there are a few things you may want to consider intentionally doing instead that could better set you up for success next year.
abovethelaw.com
Global Firm Takes A Chance On A Bonus Match
What’s that over there? Could it be Clifford the Big Red Dog? Nope! It’s Clifford the Big Red Bonus! (Apologies, but things like this happen when you’re working from home and trying to keep a two-year-old entertained.) Anyway, word on the street is that Magic Circle firm...
abovethelaw.com
Boutique Once Again Matches The Market On Bonuses
Once again, the firm founded by lawyers from Wachtell, Weil, and Kellogg Hansen followed through on that strategy, announcing bonuses that match the market. The grid is truncated because there aren’t newbie lawyers on the team, but here’s what the firm is paying out. 2019 $57,500. 2018 $75,000.
abovethelaw.com
Sounds Like The Associates Who Were Laid Off At Cooley Will Face Some Tough Times In Their Job Hunts
Some of these 78 lawyers, are they going to have a landing spot? Probably not. There aren’t a lot of immediate openings for ECVC [emerging company, venture capital] or capital markets. They might need to reposition, go down market or in-house. Big Law opportunities will be scarce. — Nick...
