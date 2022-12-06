Biglaw’s bonus season is really getting rolling! Despite the cautious economic outlook, the best of Biglaw is still giving out impressive bonuses to associates. You always expect an elite firm like Sidley to pony up the bonus money that puts them at the top of the scale (the firm made $2,795,426,000 in gross revenue last year making it #7 on the Am Law 100), but associates still breathe a sigh of relief when they get confirmation. Today, Sidley announced their own bonus scale, and YUP, it is a match of the prevailing market rate.

