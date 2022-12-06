Read full article on original website
Related
NYS Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Auction Scheduled In Chemung County December 13
CNY – The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) today announced an auction of surplus vehicles, highway equipment, and miscellaneous property located in Pine City, Chemung County will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13. For a listing of other New York State auctions to...
Vehicle & miscellaneous property auction coming to Southport Correctional Facility
PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State will be auctioning off almost 200 items in a surplus vehicle and miscellaneous property auction at Southport Correctional Facility next week. The NYS Office of General Services announced the auction will start at 9:30 a.m. on December 13. There will be 197 lots up for bid at […]
theshelbyreport.com
Tops Markets Announces Store Renovation In Canadaigua, NY
On Dec. 13, Tops Friendly Markets will celebrate a grand reopening of its store at 5150 North St. in Canandaigua, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community, and allows for access to Canandaigua and Geneva Lakes, area parks, camp grounds and wineries. This renovation marks the 28th location that has been recently updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments.
DEC arrests two for spotlighting, fleeing police in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested after the DEC said they were using spotlights for poaching and fled from police into Pennsylvania. The two people, who the DEC didn’t name, were arrested on October 28 while Environmental Conservation Officers executed a spotlighting enforcement detail in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. […]
First Look Inside Binghamton’s $8.5 Million Fire Headquarters
Major construction work has been completed on the new Binghamton Fire Department headquarters complex. The 20,000-square-foot facility is located between Court and Pine streets. The site is just east of Chapman Street and west of North Shore Drive. Inside the bay area of the new Binghamton Fire Department headquarters complex....
Former Waverly Rec. Director Misappropriated Funds
The former recreation director in the Village of Waverly admits he altered and destroyed Village Recreation League documents to cover up his misappropriation of funds. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office has announced that 67-year-old David Shaw of Sayre, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to official misconduct, confessing he misappropriated $16,525 in village funds. He has been sentenced to one year conditional discharge and has paid restitution.
Former Waverly parks director admits to misusing $16k
Yesterday, December 8th, David Shaw, the former parks and recreation director for the Village of Waverly, pled guilty to destroying and altering Village of Waverly Recreation League Records.
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
whcuradio.com
State Police announce charges for Ithaca man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
Former Waverly recreation director pleads guilty to misusing funds
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Waverly recreation director has pleaded guilty to destroying and altering Village records, misusing over $15,000, and covering up the crime, according to the NYS Comptroller’s office. David Shaw, 67, of Sayre, pleaded guilty to Official Misconduct, will pay restitution of $16,525, and was sentenced to one year of conditional […]
NewsChannel 36
Incident in Elmira Causes Temporary Lockdown of Riverside School
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - On Friday, Elmira Police officers were sent to a home in response to an incident which caused a temporary shutdown of an elementary school. According to EPD, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Riverside Avenue for repeated 911 hang up calls. Officers received information that a male caller answered the phone when they called back, indicating no assistance was necessary.
Broome County Holiday Artisan Market begins tomorrow
This weekend, the Broome County Regional Farmer's market is showing off local business talent at the Holiday Artisan Market.
Huge Heroin Bust on I81 in Susquehanna County
Pennsylvania State Police say an Ephrata. Pa. man is accused of having a huge amount of heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County. Troopers pulled 32-year-old Alexander Moronta over shortly after 8:30 a.m. on December 1 on I-81 North in New Milford for window tint and registration violations on his black 2012 Nissan Infinity M37.
Black bear illegally killed in Finger Lakes wildlife refuge
SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been ticketed for allegedly illegally killing a black bear on a national wildlife refuge in the Finger Lakes, according to the DEC. Two Environmental Conservation Officers received a report on Nov. 18 that a K9 tracked a bear that had been shot earlier that day in the […]
newyorkalmanack.com
Hunters Caught Poaching Deer In Western New York State
On the night of October 28th, ECOs organized a spotlighting enforcement detail to combat poaching activities in DEC Regions 8 and 9. During the detail in the lower Finger Lakes region and Southern Tier, Officers watched for vehicles operating spotlights for poaching. One of the more notable violations that night...
Notre Dame & Elmira Police Department offer help to local homeless
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira’s homeless population received some help Thursday after the Notre Dame Junior Ladies of Charity Club gathered supplies with the assistance of the Elmira Police Department. As part of “The Homeless Project,” the Junior Ladies of Charity helped collect and fill 40 drawstring bags with blankets, hats, gloves, socks, hygiene products, […]
Demo Project at Old IBM Endicott Site Reveals Walkway “Skeleton”
Demolition crews are making steady progress on a project to remove an unused pedestrian bridge over a busy Endicott street. The exterior concrete on the span at the former IBM Endicott manufacturing complex was taken down over the last several days. That exposed the long sections of metal inside the old walkway.
Bath Amazon warehouse expected to open in early 2023
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Amazon warehouse facility in Bath is expected to open soon after the New Year, according to the IDA. Steuben County Industrial Development Director Jamie Johnson said that Amazon is currently hiring a management team for the facility on State Route 54. Once the hiring process is done, Johnson said the […]
JC man wanted for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jason Lantry on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth
Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
Comments / 0