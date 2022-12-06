ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Related
theshelbyreport.com

Tops Markets Announces Store Renovation In Canadaigua, NY

On Dec. 13, Tops Friendly Markets will celebrate a grand reopening of its store at 5150 North St. in Canandaigua, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community, and allows for access to Canandaigua and Geneva Lakes, area parks, camp grounds and wineries. This renovation marks the 28th location that has been recently updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Former Waverly Rec. Director Misappropriated Funds

The former recreation director in the Village of Waverly admits he altered and destroyed Village Recreation League documents to cover up his misappropriation of funds. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office has announced that 67-year-old David Shaw of Sayre, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to official misconduct, confessing he misappropriated $16,525 in village funds. He has been sentenced to one year conditional discharge and has paid restitution.
WAVERLY, NY
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
whcuradio.com

State Police announce charges for Ithaca man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Former Waverly recreation director pleads guilty to misusing funds

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Waverly recreation director has pleaded guilty to destroying and altering Village records, misusing over $15,000, and covering up the crime, according to the NYS Comptroller’s office. David Shaw, 67, of Sayre, pleaded guilty to Official Misconduct, will pay restitution of $16,525, and was sentenced to one year of conditional […]
WAVERLY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Incident in Elmira Causes Temporary Lockdown of Riverside School

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - On Friday, Elmira Police officers were sent to a home in response to an incident which caused a temporary shutdown of an elementary school. According to EPD, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Riverside Avenue for repeated 911 hang up calls. Officers received information that a male caller answered the phone when they called back, indicating no assistance was necessary.
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Huge Heroin Bust on I81 in Susquehanna County

Pennsylvania State Police say an Ephrata. Pa. man is accused of having a huge amount of heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County. Troopers pulled 32-year-old Alexander Moronta over shortly after 8:30 a.m. on December 1 on I-81 North in New Milford for window tint and registration violations on his black 2012 Nissan Infinity M37.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
newyorkalmanack.com

Hunters Caught Poaching Deer In Western New York State

On the night of October 28th, ECOs organized a spotlighting enforcement detail to combat poaching activities in DEC Regions 8 and 9. During the detail in the lower Finger Lakes region and Southern Tier, Officers watched for vehicles operating spotlights for poaching. One of the more notable violations that night...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Notre Dame & Elmira Police Department offer help to local homeless

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira’s homeless population received some help Thursday after the Notre Dame Junior Ladies of Charity Club gathered supplies with the assistance of the Elmira Police Department. As part of “The Homeless Project,” the Junior Ladies of Charity helped collect and fill 40 drawstring bags with blankets, hats, gloves, socks, hygiene products, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Bath Amazon warehouse expected to open in early 2023

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Amazon warehouse facility in Bath is expected to open soon after the New Year, according to the IDA. Steuben County Industrial Development Director Jamie Johnson said that Amazon is currently hiring a management team for the facility on State Route 54. Once the hiring process is done, Johnson said the […]
BATH, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth

Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY

