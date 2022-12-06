ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jordan Nwora playing second unit role for Bucks on Wednesday night

Milwaukee Bucks small forward Jordan Nwora is not starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Sacramento Kings. Nwora will resume his previous bench role after Grayson Allen was chosen as Wednesday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 400.4 minutes this season, Nwora is averaging 0.71 FanDuel points per minute.
Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL

According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Thursday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dedmon continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face the Clippers on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Dedmon's Thursday...
Ish Wainright operating in bench role for Suns on Wednesday

Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Wainwright will come off the bench after Torrey Craig was picked as Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 124.3 minutes this season, Wainright is averaging 0.76 FanDuel points per minute.
Jazz starting Walker Kessler on Wednesday, Jarred Vanderbilt to bench

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is starting in Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Kessler will make his first career start after Jarred Vanderbilt was benched on Wednesday night. In 22.3 expected minutes, our models project Kessler to score 26.1 FanDuel points. Kessler's projection includes 9.4 points, 7.3 rebounds,...
LeBron James (ankle) starting in Lakers' Tuesday lineup versus Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. James will suit up for his revenge opportunity versus his former team despite experiencing recent ankle soreness. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 45.5 FanDuel points. James' Tuesday projection includes...
Phoenix's Chris Paul (heel) active on Wednesday

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) will play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Paul will make his return to the court after Phoenix's guard sat out 14 games with a heel ailment. In 31.6 expected minutes, our models project Paul to score 36.5 FanDuel points. Paul's projection includes...
Mike Williams (ankle) limited in Chargers' Wednesday practice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Today's designation was estimated after the Chargers held a walkthrough on Wednesday. Expect Josh Palmer to see more snaps versus a Miami Dolphins team ranked 14th (27.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts if Williams is unable to suit up in Week 14.
Will Barton (foot) questionable Friday for Washington

Washington Wizards guard/forward Will Barton is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Barton is dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, he's been listed questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models...
Miami's Duncan Robinson (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against Detroit

Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is active for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Robinson will suit up in Miami despite dealing with a left ankle sprain. In 11.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Robinson to score 8.7 FanDuel points. Robinson's projection includes 5.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, and...
Steven Adams (shoulder) questionable for Memphis on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams is dealing with shoulder soreness and is questionable to face Detroit on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 8.6 points,...
Wizards starting Corey Kispert for inactive Bradley Beal (hamstring) on Wednesday

Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Chicago Bulls. Kispert will make his tenth start this season after Bradley Beal was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kispert to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 12.3...
