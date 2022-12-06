Read full article on original website
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Cam Reddish from Knicks
At 6-foot-8, Knicks forward Cam Reddish is one of the more intriguing prospects on the trade block. Per The Athletic’s Fred Katz report, among others, New York and Reddish are working towards a trade, meaning the 23-year-old former Duke product is likely to see a third team in his four-year career.
numberfire.com
Jordan Nwora playing second unit role for Bucks on Wednesday night
Milwaukee Bucks small forward Jordan Nwora is not starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Sacramento Kings. Nwora will resume his previous bench role after Grayson Allen was chosen as Wednesday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 400.4 minutes this season, Nwora is averaging 0.71 FanDuel points per minute.
Yardbarker
Injury Report: Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Javonte Green vs. Washington Wizards
Alex Caruso played through a right ankle sprain against the Jazz, Suns, Warriors, and Kings. He had zero points on 0-of-4 shooting in 30 minutes in the 110-101 road loss against Sacramento on Sunday. The 28-year-old contributed with four assists, three rebounds, three steals, and two blocks, but he had...
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the two teams were in talks involving a three-team trade and even named some players in the mix.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley out versus Raptors
On Tuesday night, Anthony Davis was suffering from flu-like symptoms. He was in the starting lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he left the game in the first quarter and didn’t return. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Davis had a fever of over 101 degrees, yet he still...
OKC Blue: Ousmane Dieng highlights 107-94 win over G League's Kings
While the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Memphis Grizzlies, their G League affiliate picked up a win. The OKC Blue defeated the Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, 107-94. After being assigned to the Blue following his best stretch of NBA basketball, Dieng added to...
numberfire.com
Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL
According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Austin Reaves in Wednesday's lineup for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Reaves will get the start after Patrick Beverley was ruled out with knee soreness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reaves to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Utah's Malik Beasley starting on Wednesday in place of Lauri Markkanen (illness)
Utah Jazz point guard Malik Beasley is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Beasley will get the start on Wednesday with Lauri Markkanen sidelined with an illness. Our models expect Beasley to play 26.3 minutes against the Warriors. Beasley's Wednesday projection includes 14.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Thursday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dedmon continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face the Clippers on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Dedmon's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Ish Wainright operating in bench role for Suns on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Wainwright will come off the bench after Torrey Craig was picked as Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 124.3 minutes this season, Wainright is averaging 0.76 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (back) starting for Spurs Thursday in place of injured Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford will start Thursday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford was listed probable to play due to lower back tightness. He's officially been given the green light, and now, he is entering the starting lineup in place of Devin Vassell. Our models...
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Walker Kessler on Wednesday, Jarred Vanderbilt to bench
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is starting in Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Kessler will make his first career start after Jarred Vanderbilt was benched on Wednesday night. In 22.3 expected minutes, our models project Kessler to score 26.1 FanDuel points. Kessler's projection includes 9.4 points, 7.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) starting in Lakers' Tuesday lineup versus Cavaliers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. James will suit up for his revenge opportunity versus his former team despite experiencing recent ankle soreness. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 45.5 FanDuel points. James' Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Chris Paul (heel) active on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) will play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Paul will make his return to the court after Phoenix's guard sat out 14 games with a heel ailment. In 31.6 expected minutes, our models project Paul to score 36.5 FanDuel points. Paul's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) limited in Chargers' Wednesday practice
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Today's designation was estimated after the Chargers held a walkthrough on Wednesday. Expect Josh Palmer to see more snaps versus a Miami Dolphins team ranked 14th (27.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts if Williams is unable to suit up in Week 14.
numberfire.com
Will Barton (foot) questionable Friday for Washington
Washington Wizards guard/forward Will Barton is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Barton is dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, he's been listed questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models...
numberfire.com
Miami's Duncan Robinson (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against Detroit
Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is active for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Robinson will suit up in Miami despite dealing with a left ankle sprain. In 11.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Robinson to score 8.7 FanDuel points. Robinson's projection includes 5.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (shoulder) questionable for Memphis on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams is dealing with shoulder soreness and is questionable to face Detroit on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 8.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Corey Kispert for inactive Bradley Beal (hamstring) on Wednesday
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Chicago Bulls. Kispert will make his tenth start this season after Bradley Beal was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kispert to score 22.2 FanDuel points. Kispert's projection includes 12.3...
