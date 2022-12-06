Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crawfordcountynow.com
Ruth Ellen Britt
Ruth Ellen Britt, 78, of Galion passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at Altercare of Bucyrus. She was born December 19, 1943 in Galion and was the daughter of Melvin and Mary (Hullinger) Crane. Ruth is survived by her husband of 61 years, Michael Britt whom she married on May 6, 1961.
crawfordcountynow.com
Georgia Mae Scheidler
Georgia Mae Scheidler, 85, of Galion passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at Signature HealthCARE in Galion. Born in Martel, Ohio in 1937, she was the daughter of Harold and Helen (Zack) Shadley. Georgia married Merle Junior Scheidler in 1955 and he preceded her in death in 1999. She was...
crawfordcountynow.com
Mary L. Kafer
Mary L. Kafer, 81 of Bucyrus passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at ProMedica of Bucyrus following a brief illness surrounded by her family. Mary was born June 25, 1941 in Marion to the late Louis Benedict and Elberta (Messenger) Seybert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepfather Laverne Seybert; brother Louis Benedict; and sister Irene Pollock.
crawfordcountynow.com
Thomas J. Lane
Thomas J. Lane, 65, of Bucyrus passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Tom was born April 25, 1957 in Bucyrus to the late Samuel G. Lane and Sylvia (Miller) Lane who survives in Bucyrus. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by grandson Austin Lane and sister Bonnie Betz.
crawfordcountynow.com
Area prep basketball roundup Dec. 9
Bucyrus (3-3, 0-3 N10): Shots 10-42; 3-pt. shots 2-17 (Brook Dennison, Addison Kemery); Free throws 9-18; Rebounds 31 (Maddie Kimmel 6); Turnovers 12. Scoring: Addison Ricker 3 0 6, Maddie Kimmel 4 3 11, Kendra Blizzard 0 1 1, Brook Dennison 1 3 6, Ady Rister 0 1 1, Addison Kemery 2 0 5, Marissa Middleton 0 1 1.
crawfordcountynow.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reser must have forgotten!
There was a point in time where the citizens of Bucyrus had respect for Mayor Reser. He must have forgotten how the citizens prayed for him, sent cards to him and cheered him on when he was battling his cancer. He must have forgotten how happy the people were to...
crawfordcountynow.com
Wynford bowlers divide match with Cardington
CARDINGTON — The Wynford boys varsity bowling (4-0) defeated Cardington Thursday by a score of 2,064-1,927. The top Royal bowler was senior Sebastian Prince with a two-game series of 385. Senior Tyler Bindner followed with a pin count of 347. Prince was also the overall high bowler for the match.
crawfordcountynow.com
Lawsuit against former Bucyrus Attorney charges fraud
BUCYRUS–A civil lawsuit filed Monday in the Delaware County Common Pleas Court accuses Attorney Adam Stone of negligence, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit, filed by Mindy Straker, who is represented by Columbus Attorney Rob Miller, is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 from Stone and...
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus keglers sweep Seneca East, split with Mansfield
WILLARD — Bucyrus girls’ bowling remained undefeated in the Northern Ohio Bowling League with a 1529-1383 win over Seneca East on Wednesday. Ellie Spitler led the Lady Redmen (4-0) with a 301 series, including a 188 game. Rylee Powers added a 279 series. Kristen Webster topped the Lady Tigers with a 249.
crawfordcountynow.com
Governor DeWine announces Expo 2050 Master Plan framework
COLUMBUS—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission today to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future. The framework was created as part of the work...
crawfordcountynow.com
Morrow County Hospital gets leadership award
MOUNT GILEAD —As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration, Morrow County Hospital announced it has been recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in patient outcomes. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (e.g., 75th percentile...
crawfordcountynow.com
Local manufacturing partner inspires future engineers
Whirlpool Marion’s Director of Engineering Ethan Ott was inspired as a high school student in Clyde, Ohio by a visit made by a college engineering professor to pursue a career in engineering. Today, Ott is paying it forward, sharing his educational and career journey, insights, and real-world manufacturing experience in the classroom with an eager group of engineering students at The Ohio State University at Marion.
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus woman arrested after narcotic search warrant
BUCYRUS—On December 8, 2022, Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the METRICH Enforcement Unit executed a narcotic search warrant at 5560 S.R 19 Bucyrus, Ohio. The search warrant came at the conclusion of a multi-month-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from the property.
crawfordcountynow.com
Weithman free throws push Colonel Crawford past Carey
NORTH ROBINSON — One of the mantras the Colonel Crawford girls’ basketball team lives by is that the ball will find you in the right moment. Friday night, the ball found Allison Weithman. The Eagles had not scored for nearly 10 minutes in the second half and managed...
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus man arrested after welfare check
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Lane St. regarding a welfare check on a man sleeping in the alleyway. They encountered Tim Adkins, 32, of Bucyrus, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Ontario. Officers recovered Methamphetamine as well as a loaded pistol....
Comments / 0