Read full article on original website
Related
State’s education department wants to use Missouri’s $6B surplus to raise teacher pay
The state's education department estimates there are more than 3,000 positions in Missouri schools this year that have either been left vacant or filled by someone not qualified.
Who is Missouri’s new attorney general, what are his priorities?
Missouri's new attorney general will officially take office in a few weeks, after Eric Schmitt was elected as the state's newest U.S. Senator in November.
Missouri Republican says Sen. Blunt has ‘betrayed’ Missouri voters
Missouri State Rep. Michael Davis is not happy with the votes made by outgoing GOP U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Another Pay Raise could be on the Horizon for MO State Workers
(MISSOURINET) – Governor Parson is expected to ask the Missouri Legislature for a state worker pay increase in his next state budget proposal. Missouri has one of the lowest paid state work forces in the nation. Missouri Public Defender System Director Mary Fox mentioned the governor’s plans in a court hearing.
krcgtv.com
Appeals court shoots down Gov. Mike Parson's anti-union actions
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Governor Mike Parson's administration violated the constitution when it stopped withholding union dues from the paychecks of the state's prison guards three years ago, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. In what was seen as an attempt to break the union, the move...
Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses
Crista Hogan estimates tens of thousands of people in Greene County are eligible to clean their criminal records of old non-violent misdemeanor and felony offenses — offenses she says limits their access to good-paying jobs and safe housing. But under state law, it requires people to file an arduous petition in court, along with a […] The post Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Lawsuit seeks to toss Missouri law used by AG to sue schools over COVID policies
The issue of how far legislators can go when they change a bill with amendments will be debated again Tuesday afternoon in a Cole County courtroom. Overland, a city in St. Louis County, is asking Circuit Judge Daniel Green to throw out a 2021 law used as a hammer by Attorney General Eric Schmitt in […] The post Lawsuit seeks to toss Missouri law used by AG to sue schools over COVID policies appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Lawmakers push for free meals at Missouri public schools
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – At least two state lawmakers, including one Republican and one Democrat, are calling for free lunches and breakfast at Missouri public schools as soon as next year. Missouri State Rep. Brian Seitz (R – District 156) pre-filed H.B. 172 ahead of the upcoming Missouri legislative...
KFVS12
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One month ago, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, making recreational marijuana legal in the state. The new law officially went into effect on Thursday, December 8, but that doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere, and that comes with some confusion.
KYTV
Missouri Governor Parson appoints new Christian County commissioner
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed a new Christian County commissioner. The governor named Brad Jackson to the position of Eastern County Commissioner. Jackson will replace Linn Morris, who won the race for the county’s presiding commissioner in November. Jackson is a business owner in Ozark....
Republican legislators hope to automate Missouri’s expungement process
Some lawmakers want to make it easier for Missourians who are serving time for non-violent crimes to have their records erased automatically.
‘This is bonkers’ St. Louis County Assessor addresses 2022 personal property tax bills
Taxpayers passing through the St. Louis County Government Center in St. Ann describe one of the more difficult aspects of the holiday season on Wednesday.
'An inadvertent nondisclosure': St. Louis Circuit Attorney responds to allegation of withholding evidence in Lamar Johnson case
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason will not sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office for failing to disclose evidence in the Lamar Johnson case to the Missouri Attorney General. But that evidence can be allowed into a hearing to decide whether to overturn...
A rental crisis in Missouri & cost of living leaves low-income parents with few options for housing.
Being a parent is hard enough, but Missouri is falling short in this economy. While Missouri offers great programs like Medicaid, WIC, and Food Stamps, the rules often make it impossible to get back on your feet.
Experts worry expungements under Missouri marijuana law could be procedural ‘nightmare’
Thursday will be a big day for Missouri. It’s the day the constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana use goes into effect, allowing Missourians 21 or older to legally buy or possess up to three ounces of marijuana and grow up to six marijuana plants. It’s also the day Missouri’s Department of Corrections says 565 people […] The post Experts worry expungements under Missouri marijuana law could be procedural ‘nightmare’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Why Missouri marijuana users will still need a card to buy Dec. 8
Missouri Amendment 3 legalizes marijuana use for adults 21 and up starting Dec. 8, but some adults can't go into a dispensary and buy it yet.
KYTV
Families in the Ozarks anxiously waiting for 3rd round of pandemic school lunch money
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some families across Missouri anxiously await a state check for pandemic EBT funds. It’s money from a COVID-19 relief program that helps cover food benefits for low-income children. Families thought the checks would arrive this summer. That didn’t happen. The state says its original...
Missouri AG accuses St. Louis prosecutor of withholding evidence on Lamar Johnson case, seeks sanctions
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has filed a motion for sanctions against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office for failing to disclose evidence in her quest to free Lamar Johnson, according to a motion filed Thursday. Gardner’s office withheld a lab...
ktvo.com
ACLU sues Missouri school district over book removal policy
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) -- The ACLU of Missouri is suing a suburban Kansas City school district over its policy of automatically removing any library material from school libraries after it is challenged. Under the current policy of the Independence School District, a library material is removed until a committee evaluates...
showmeprogress.com
HB 398: This shouldn’t have to be a thing
The first day of the next legislative session of the Missouri General Assembly starts on January 4, 2023. Bill prefiling has commenced in Jefferson City. Prohibits a child-placing agency contracting with the state to provide foster care services from discriminating against a family because of the family’s religion. Sponsor:...
Comments / 1