Missouri State

northwestmoinfo.com

Another Pay Raise could be on the Horizon for MO State Workers

(MISSOURINET) – Governor Parson is expected to ask the Missouri Legislature for a state worker pay increase in his next state budget proposal. Missouri has one of the lowest paid state work forces in the nation. Missouri Public Defender System Director Mary Fox mentioned the governor’s plans in a court hearing.
krcgtv.com

Appeals court shoots down Gov. Mike Parson's anti-union actions

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Governor Mike Parson's administration violated the constitution when it stopped withholding union dues from the paychecks of the state's prison guards three years ago, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. In what was seen as an attempt to break the union, the move...
Missouri Independent

Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses

Crista Hogan estimates tens of thousands of people in Greene County are eligible to clean their criminal records of old non-violent misdemeanor and felony offenses — offenses she says limits their access to good-paying jobs and safe housing. But under state law, it requires people to file an arduous petition in court, along with a […] The post Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Independent

Lawsuit seeks to toss Missouri law used by AG to sue schools over COVID policies

The issue of how far legislators can go when they change a bill with amendments will be debated again Tuesday afternoon in a Cole County courtroom. Overland, a city in St. Louis County, is asking Circuit Judge Daniel Green to throw out a 2021 law used as a hammer by Attorney General Eric Schmitt in […] The post Lawsuit seeks to toss Missouri law used by AG to sue schools over COVID policies appeared first on Missouri Independent.
FOX2Now

Lawmakers push for free meals at Missouri public schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – At least two state lawmakers, including one Republican and one Democrat, are calling for free lunches and breakfast at Missouri public schools as soon as next year. Missouri State Rep. Brian Seitz (R – District 156) pre-filed H.B. 172 ahead of the upcoming Missouri legislative...
KYTV

Missouri Governor Parson appoints new Christian County commissioner

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed a new Christian County commissioner. The governor named Brad Jackson to the position of Eastern County Commissioner. Jackson will replace Linn Morris, who won the race for the county’s presiding commissioner in November. Jackson is a business owner in Ozark....
Missouri Independent

Experts worry expungements under Missouri marijuana law could be procedural ‘nightmare’

Thursday will be a big day for Missouri.  It’s the day the constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana use goes into effect, allowing Missourians 21 or older to legally buy or possess up to three ounces of marijuana and grow up to six marijuana plants.  It’s also the day Missouri’s Department of Corrections says 565 people […] The post Experts worry expungements under Missouri marijuana law could be procedural ‘nightmare’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ktvo.com

ACLU sues Missouri school district over book removal policy

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) -- The ACLU of Missouri is suing a suburban Kansas City school district over its policy of automatically removing any library material from school libraries after it is challenged. Under the current policy of the Independence School District, a library material is removed until a committee evaluates...
showmeprogress.com

HB 398: This shouldn’t have to be a thing

The first day of the next legislative session of the Missouri General Assembly starts on January 4, 2023. Bill prefiling has commenced in Jefferson City. Prohibits a child-placing agency contracting with the state to provide foster care services from discriminating against a family because of the family’s religion. Sponsor:...
