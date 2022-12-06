Read full article on original website
James Alan Willetts
James Alan Willetts, age 75, of Centerville, IA, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones at his home, under the care of EveryStep Hospice. Jim was born on June 25, 1947, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Ottumwa, IA, to Kenneth and Margaret Jennette (Ewers) Willetts. He grew up attending school and graduated from the Albia High School with the class of 1965. Following high school, Jim studied Industrial Arts at Northeast Missouri State in Kirksville, MO, graduating in 1969. On December 29, 1968, he was united in marriage to Marsha “Marti” Stewart at the First Christian Church in Albia. Jim and Marti were blessed with two children, Kristine and Michael. They shared nearly 54 years of marriage prior to Jim’s passing.
DCI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting
Blakesburg, Iowa - On December 7th, 2022 the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called to an officer involved shooting near rural Blakesburg. The incident occurred at the conclusion of a pursuit of an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is being treated for an apparent gunshot wound(s) at an area hospital.
