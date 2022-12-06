Read full article on original website
Laura Jones on Shifting Instacart's Marketing Strategy From Transactional to Inspirational
During the early days of the pandemic, many people around the country discovered they could order groceries online through services like Instacart. Everything from carrots and cucumbers to boxes of cereal and tubs of ice cream could appear at their front door. Plenty of downloads ensued. Since joining Instacart around...
Brands Should Be Tapping the Actors on Set for Better Marketing Tips
When Sarah McCreanor, known professionally as Smac, walks onto a commercial set dominated by intricate props, high-end green screens and an intimidating collection of cameras, she is confident that the directors, producers and costume designers have no idea she can present any product to an attentive audience of 2.7 million just by logging onto TikTok.
Corona Turns Its Famous Holiday Ad Into an Augmented Reality Experience
Corona Extra is bringing its 30-year-old holiday ad to life in the form of a virtual Christmas tree lot using augmented reality. The Mexican beer brand has launched an interactive experience called O’Tannenpalm’s Tree Lot that allows users to project a winter scene of snow and palm trees onto a nearby flat surface via their phone cameras. The project is a play on the iconic campaign Corona began running in 1990 in which a palm tree on a beach lights up with Christmas decorations as a whistled version of the song “Oh Tannenbaum” can be heard.
The Modern Agency CMO Must Balance Brand Building, Business and Culture
The modern agency C-suite is one of rapid change. The typical top-down structure is slowly flattening and the roles of each C-suite position are constantly being altered. Adweek has dedicated a series of stories analyzing what being a modern agency C-suite member entails, talking with people holding those positions at agencies big and small, and those independent or operated by holding companies.
Home Depot Built Its ESPN College GameDay Sponsorship to Last
The Home Depot first sponsored ESPN’s College GameDay in 2003, when the majority of U.S. viewers watched broadcasts on bulbous cathode-ray tube televisions. At the time, Home Depot centered around professionals and homeowners. It had offshoots like The Home Depot Supply, the Home Depot Landscape Supply and Expo Design Center aimed at a growing housing market and had stores so inhospitable to average shoppers that then-CEO Robert Nardelli admitted to CNN that “We’ve got to make our stores more shoppable, more navigable.”
Thursday Stir
-Time and American Family Insurance have unveiled the inaugural “Dreamer of the Year” Award, presented in tandem with Time’s Person of the Year franchise. The award was created to recognize an individual who works tirelessly to protect, restore and champion dreams, while inspiring others to pursue their own. Donnel Baird, founder and CEO of BlocPower, a Brooklyn-based climate-technology company that retrofits buildings in low-income neighborhoods with solar panels, electric heat pumps, and other green tech to lower energy bills, is the inaugural winner. A film by American Family Insurance’s multicultural agency, Elite Media, in partnership with Time Studios, salutes Baird and future dreamers.
Revolving Door Agency Moves: AEG, CrowdPharm, Within & More
This week is packed with new powerful partnerships, between agencies, brands and organizations leading the way forward for the industry. Visit Carlsbad named 62Above as its agency of record. 62Above has already completed multiple projects for the organization, including a rebrand and a comprehensive market campaign, named “All Good,” that included a 30-second TV and digital video spot, display banners and social media content.
Friday Stir
-Cure Childhood Cancer, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families, imagines a world where the group didn’t have to exist in a new campaign. Cure believes that childhood cancer can be cured in our lifetime and wants to be put out of business. The ad, from Blue Sky Agency, “The world would be a better place if we didn’t exist… Because a world without us is a world without childhood cancer.”
A Place For Mom Consolidates Media Without a Review, Naming Horizon Media AOR
Ahead of a holiday season, the senior living advisory service A Place For Mom (APFM) has named Horizon Media its media agency of record in a move to consolidate its media mix. The independent U.S. agency, which has managed traditional media investments for the brand since 2020, won its digital business this month without a review and is already managing its digital channels.
Female Avatars Are Often Designed by Men, for Men. That's Changing
The video game industry is dominated by men, which means that games tend to have fewer female characters and the ones that do exist are often highly sexualized. International nonprofit Girls Who Code is looking to close that gap by launching Girls Who Code Girls, a mobile and desktop experience that allows users to program their own avatars.
Tools of the Trade: Judy Su of Blue State
Tools of the Trade is an AgencySpy feature to help highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that helps you perform at your top form, from your favorite drafting table to your best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
Move Over, Hallmark: Coca-Cola Made 3 Christmas Films as It Dives Into Entertainment
Coca-Cola is the latest major brand to branch out into entertainment, with the release of a film anthology series on Prime Video that tells stories about Christmas. The anthology is the first project from Coca-Cola’s new entertainment platform, “Real Magic Presents,” which will see the brand produce films in various formats that “celebrate stories of human connection, told in magical ways,” according to a company description.
Vox Media Will No Longer License Chorus, Its CMS Software
The digital media company Vox Media, which houses editorial titles including Vox, New York Magazine and Thrillist, is discontinuing its business of licensing its content management system, Chorus, to publishers, Adweek has learned. Chorus, which has six clients currently, will no longer take on new customers and will not renew...
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Assembly, Disqo, Mother & More
Agencies are continuing to grow throughout Q4 with new rounds of hires, promotions and team shifts. Dive in to see our favorites from this week. AI Digital hired Sandeep Gill as its first chief financial officer. Gill will lead AI Digital’s financial planning and streamline processes to promote excellence and growth.
Disney+ Basic Not Available Everywhere
Disney+’s ad-supported tier, Disney+ Basic, is not available on all devices. The cheaper version, which launched Thursday for $7.99 per month, is not currently available on Roku devices, for instance. This means that if users have this plan or the Disney Bundle Duo Basic or Trio Basic, they cannot subscribe to this plan on Roku devices or stream Disney+ on those devices.
Streaming Local News Service VUit Adds CBS Owned Stations
To gain a stronger foothold in the competitive local news world, the streaming news platform VUit is expanding its content library with newscasts from local CBS stations, according to CNBC. The free, ad-supported platform is now adding the streaming editions of syndicated CBS entertainment programs like Inside Edition and newscasts...
Hertz Hires First CMO Since Bankruptcy With Electric Vehicle Focus
Car rental firm, The Hertz Corporation has named Wayne Davis as its executive vice president and chief marketing officer, which will see him lead the marketing strategies for its Dollar, Thrifty and Hertz brands with a focus on the growth of electric vehicles. Taking up the post from January 3,...
YouTube's Global Ad Chief Named Managing Director of Google UK and Ireland
Google has promoted YouTube global advertising chief Debbie Weinstein to managing director of U.K. and Ireland to lead the tech business in the region. Weinstein, who was vp of global advertiser solutions for Google and YouTube, will take up the position from March. She will be responsible for leading the company and its teams focused on business within the European region.
Meta Adopts App Use Cases Approach to App Creation on Its Platforms
Meta is switching the focus of the process of creating applications for its platform from a product-focused approach to App Use Cases, starting this week with Facebook Login. Meta Reality Labs product manager Stephanie Curran explained in a blog post that the product-focused app creation process required developers to designated an app type and then individually request permission to API (application-programming interface) endpoints, which developers found to be confusing and difficult to navigate.
Our Top Takeaways After Using Disney+'s New Ad Tier
It’s the happiest place on earth—for advertisers, that is. Around nine months after Disney announced ads would be coming to its flagship streaming service, Disney+ Basic launched on Thursday, giving subscribers an ad-supported offering that comes in at $7.99 per month. Disney’s newest tier is only available in...
