Maine State

Maine lobstermen protest Whole Foods after product ban

PORTLAND (WGME) – There was more anger and frustration from Maine's lobster industry Monday as lawmakers say they have few options to help. Lobstermen and women protested Whole Foods in Portland on Monday, after they decided to stop selling Maine lobster. “It’s unfair, it’s unjust and the collateral damage...
Some Maine schools temporarily go remote due to illnesses

CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- Several MSAD 51 schools switched to remote learning on Tuesday due student and staff illnesses. The district says students at the Mabel I. Wilson School and Greely Middle School in Cumberland will be remote learning on Tuesday. Greely High School will remain in-person learning. The district says...
Maine loon count shows steady growth, strong adult population

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Results from the Maine Audubon’s annual loon count are in, with a record turnout of more than 1,600 volunteers surveying 361 lakes this year. The numbers for the adult population are estimated to be less than last year, but the chick numbers are up to almost 300. They say long-term trends continue to show a strong adult population that has grown steadily over the years.
Maine Turnpike turns 75

75 years ago, the Maine Turnpike opened to traffic. On December 13, 1947, the Maine Turnpike became New England’s first superhighway and only the second in the nation. The speed limit back then was 60 miles an hour. It was dubbed Maine’s first "mile a minute" highway. It...
Police searching for Maine man who disappeared in Massachusetts

PEABODY, MA (WGME) – Police in Massachusetts say they are searching for missing Maine man. Peabody Police are asking for help in finding 31-year-old Michael Gray. A family member reported him missing on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. Police say Gray called them Saturday night after getting locked out of...
End of week storm expected to bring heavy snow to parts of Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Blustery and cold weather in store for Wednesday, a quieter day on Thursday, and then a major winter storm is set to impact Maine on Friday and Saturday. Still a lot of questions about snow totals along the coast, but a plowable snow is pretty much a guarantee at this point for inland and mountain areas.
Tracking Santa

CBS13 and Fox23 are tracking Santa. All day on Christmas Eve we’ll follow Santa’s progress from the North Pole to Maine. Watch CBS13 and Fox23 on Christmas Eve. Tracking Santa is sponsored by Frechette Chimney.
Late week winter storm expected to bring snow to much of Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Beautiful once again for Tuesday. Some snow showers and windy conditions are expected Wednesday, and then all eyes are on a Friday-Saturday nor’easter which looks to bring widespread accumulating snow to much of Maine. Tuesday will be quiet and sunny. Highs will reach the low to...
Maine Locker Project helps feed local families

The Maine Locker Project is preparing to send bags of food home with students to ensure they have enough for winter vacation. This is also something they do all year long. The Maine Locker Project helps over 40 schools, knowing kids might get fed at school, but acknowledging the struggle to fill the cabinets or the fridge at home.
Massachusetts driver charged after crashing into New Hampshire police cruiser

CONCORD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A trooper was injured after a Massachusetts driver reportedly crashed their SUV into his police cruiser in New Hampshire on Sunday. New Hampshire State Police say Trooper Joshua Farmer was investigating a separate crash on I-93 near exit 14 in Concord when a Nissan Rogue, driven by 31-year-old Rainice Lai of Dorchester, Massachusetts, hit the back of his fully marked cruiser.
Ohio teacher claims district forced her to resign after refusing to use students' preferred pronouns

MASSILLON, Ohio. (CITC) — An Ohio teacher is suing her former school district for allegedly forcing her to resign after learning of her religious beliefs. Vivian Geraghty was previously employed as a middle school English teacher in Jackson Local Schools (JLS), located in Stark County. In a lawsuit filed Monday, she alleges that while teaching at Jackson Memorial Middle School, she was instructed to address two students by their preferred pronouns and names.
