Maine lobstermen protest Whole Foods after product ban
PORTLAND (WGME) – There was more anger and frustration from Maine's lobster industry Monday as lawmakers say they have few options to help. Lobstermen and women protested Whole Foods in Portland on Monday, after they decided to stop selling Maine lobster. “It’s unfair, it’s unjust and the collateral damage...
CMP responds to being ranked worst large-to-mid sized electric utility in U.S.
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Central Maine Power (CMP) was ranked the worst large-to-mid sized electric utility in the nation for customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power’s 2022 Study of Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction. This was the fourth time CMP placed last in the U.S. CMP was previously rated as...
Maine lawmakers want Janet Mills to govern like a centrist in her 2nd term
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Even as disagreements grow across the aisle in Augusta, many in the Legislature seem united on one front: They want Gov. Janet Mills to take a middle road in a politically and geographically diverse state. After a resounding defeat of former Gov. Paul LePage, Mills has something...
Some Maine schools temporarily go remote due to illnesses
CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- Several MSAD 51 schools switched to remote learning on Tuesday due student and staff illnesses. The district says students at the Mabel I. Wilson School and Greely Middle School in Cumberland will be remote learning on Tuesday. Greely High School will remain in-person learning. The district says...
Maine loon count shows steady growth, strong adult population
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Results from the Maine Audubon’s annual loon count are in, with a record turnout of more than 1,600 volunteers surveying 361 lakes this year. The numbers for the adult population are estimated to be less than last year, but the chick numbers are up to almost 300. They say long-term trends continue to show a strong adult population that has grown steadily over the years.
Maine to get about $66 million in opioid settlement from CVS, Walgreens
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two of America's largest drug store chains will pay $10 billion to settle lawsuits over their share of responsibility for the opioid epidemic. Of that sum, Maine is expected to get about $66 million. State and local governments have until the end of the year to decide...
Maine Turnpike turns 75
75 years ago, the Maine Turnpike opened to traffic. On December 13, 1947, the Maine Turnpike became New England’s first superhighway and only the second in the nation. The speed limit back then was 60 miles an hour. It was dubbed Maine’s first "mile a minute" highway. It...
Gas prices continue to drop in Maine, national average may dip below $3 by Christmas
Gas prices are dropping across the country. According to GasBuddy, the Maine average for a gallon of gas is $3.56. That’s a 14-cent drop in the last week and a 38-cent drop in the past month. However, gas prices in Maine still stand about 14 cents per gallon higher...
Police searching for Maine man who disappeared in Massachusetts
PEABODY, MA (WGME) – Police in Massachusetts say they are searching for missing Maine man. Peabody Police are asking for help in finding 31-year-old Michael Gray. A family member reported him missing on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. Police say Gray called them Saturday night after getting locked out of...
Maine hospitals seeing 'cauldron' of respiratory viruses among patients, staff
LEWISTON (WGME) – Some Maine hospitals are seeing what they're calling a "cauldron" of respiratory viruses, not just among patients, but staff as well. MaineHealth says it has a number of employees out right now with COVID, the flu and RSV, the same viruses forcing schools to go remote or cancel classes.
End of week storm expected to bring heavy snow to parts of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Blustery and cold weather in store for Wednesday, a quieter day on Thursday, and then a major winter storm is set to impact Maine on Friday and Saturday. Still a lot of questions about snow totals along the coast, but a plowable snow is pretty much a guarantee at this point for inland and mountain areas.
Tracking Santa
CBS13 and Fox23 are tracking Santa. All day on Christmas Eve we’ll follow Santa’s progress from the North Pole to Maine. Watch CBS13 and Fox23 on Christmas Eve. Tracking Santa is sponsored by Frechette Chimney.
Wintry week ahead in Maine, late week storm may bring plowable snow
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Snow from Sunday night has moved on out, and skies will be clear for Monday. The week ahead will be chilly, with a winter storm to end it. Some snow showers are also possible on Wednesday. Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs just above freezing.
Late week winter storm expected to bring snow to much of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Beautiful once again for Tuesday. Some snow showers and windy conditions are expected Wednesday, and then all eyes are on a Friday-Saturday nor’easter which looks to bring widespread accumulating snow to much of Maine. Tuesday will be quiet and sunny. Highs will reach the low to...
Wreaths Across America convoy begins journey to Arlington National Cemetery
The Wreaths Across America convoy is on the move in Maine as it makes its way to our nation’s capital. The mission for Wreaths Across America is to remember all our fallen veterans, all those who served, and to teach the next generation the value of freedom. A convoy...
Maine Locker Project helps feed local families
The Maine Locker Project is preparing to send bags of food home with students to ensure they have enough for winter vacation. This is also something they do all year long. The Maine Locker Project helps over 40 schools, knowing kids might get fed at school, but acknowledging the struggle to fill the cabinets or the fridge at home.
Massachusetts driver charged after crashing into New Hampshire police cruiser
CONCORD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A trooper was injured after a Massachusetts driver reportedly crashed their SUV into his police cruiser in New Hampshire on Sunday. New Hampshire State Police say Trooper Joshua Farmer was investigating a separate crash on I-93 near exit 14 in Concord when a Nissan Rogue, driven by 31-year-old Rainice Lai of Dorchester, Massachusetts, hit the back of his fully marked cruiser.
Ohio teacher claims district forced her to resign after refusing to use students' preferred pronouns
MASSILLON, Ohio. (CITC) — An Ohio teacher is suing her former school district for allegedly forcing her to resign after learning of her religious beliefs. Vivian Geraghty was previously employed as a middle school English teacher in Jackson Local Schools (JLS), located in Stark County. In a lawsuit filed Monday, she alleges that while teaching at Jackson Memorial Middle School, she was instructed to address two students by their preferred pronouns and names.
Police: Woman fatally shoots 2 Mississippi officers; shooter also dead
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (TND) — Two police officers were shot and killed by an unidentified woman early Wednesday when they responded to a call at a motel, according to authorities. The woman killed herself after shooting officers from the Bay St. Louis Police Department at a Motel 6...
