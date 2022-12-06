Read full article on original website
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/7/22 – 12/8/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Cars Collide at Second and Jackson Streets; Avoid the Area
Please avoid the area of East Second and South Jackson streets where first responders are working the scene of a two-car crash shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. A Casper Police officer said one person was taken to the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center for injuries, but the severity of the injuries is not know.
Casper Police Release Video on September Shooting
In a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, it provided a more detailed account of what happened between police and 38-year-old Corey David Garriott on Sept. 2 at 1:54 a.m. The incident started when two Casper officers, Officers Ryan Brownell and Megan Welge, came across Garriott at Lake McKenzie...
Dear Casper: Please Stop ‘Trying’ to Turn Left at Either of These Spots
Casper most definitely does not have bad traffic (especially when compared to large, metropolitan areas like Denver), but during the Christmas season, it does seem like our drivers get more careless. Full disclosure, I will admit to making possibly illegal turns in the past, so I'm not judging, just trying...
Casper Man Arrested for Burglarizing $35K from Garage
A Casper man was charged with stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and several misdemeanors during his initial appearance Monday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, heard the charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. According to court documents, the burglary was reported on June 12.
Casper Man Sentenced to 4-8 Years for Assaulting, Strangling Pregnant Woman
A Casper man will spend four to eight years in prison for assaulting a pregnant woman and strangulation of a household member as part of an unusual plea agreement discussed in Natrona County District Court on Monday. But before Judge Kerri Johnson handed down the sentence to Erick Richardson --...
UPDATE: Casper Grandpa Pleads Not Guilty to Leading Police on High-Speed Chase
Early Tuesday morning, K2 Radio News reported that a suspect led both Evansville and Casper police on a high-speed chase through various streets and interstates, including I-25. The Evansville Police Department reported that officers pursued Tracy Olsen through Evansville, the West Yellowstone Highway, Beverly Street, and I-25. Olsen took the...
Illegally Dumped Concrete Slurry Pollutes North Platte River
Chemicals in concrete slurry recently and illegally dumped in the North Platte River in Central Casper have turned water, rocks and moss red, according to a news release from the City of Casper. The slurry dumped near the First Street Bridge will affect future vegetative growth and could harm animals...
Mills to Evansville Road Closed to Light, High-Profile Vehicles
Here's the tweet from @WYDOT_Central about five hours ago and it hasn't improved on Casper's Outer Drive. "09-DEC-2022 01:12 - WY258 Mills - Evansville: Closed to light, high-profile veh BOTH DIR due to Gusting Winds." WYDOT District 2 posted this to their Facebook Page:. "Our weather station near the McKinley...
Liquor Licenses Approved for Little Shop of Burgers and Yellowstone Garage
At the meeting on Tuesday, the council unanimously approved a liquor license for Little Shop of Burgers and transferred a liquor license to the people that will be taking over at the Yellowstone Garage. John Huff, the previous owner of the Yellowstone Garage, spoke at the meeting about the difficulty...
It’s Kind of a Funny Story: Ex-Husband and Wife Have Big Plans as New Owners of Yellowstone Garage
"It's kind of a funny story," she started... And so began the tale of Bryce Harvey and Sierra Schmidt - an ex-husband and wife team who are still friends and business partners. Harvey and Schmidt are the new owners of Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill, and Venue and they have big plans for the downtown eatery and events venue.
WATCH: Thomas Gobbles Gang Showing Their Force Comes From Numbers
Casper residents have long found themselves the victims of a local gang of notorious criminals that are known to terrorize the streets of our fair city. The "Thomas Gobbles Gang" (more commonly known on Facebook by their less sinister name: Thomas Gobbles & Friends), have been know to attack vehicles of all models and sizes, with no regard for the consequences, even when it put its own members in danger. They quite literally have no fear.
Casper Kids and Cops Shop for Toys and Treats
On Saturday, 30 to 40 officers from various law enforcement agencies in Natrona County went to the west side Walmart to help kids buy various items at its 15th annual Shop with a Cop event. According to a press release, around $23,500 was donated from Walmart East and West, Sam’s...
Tacos Mexico Donating 20 Percent of Profits to NCSD Students’ Negative Lunch Debt
Tacos Mexico is partnering with Susie Lucchi-Evenson of Indulgence Salon and Spa for her annual 'Hollidazzle Fundraiser.'. The restaurant will be donating 20% of their profits on Wednesday to help pay off Natrona County School District students' negative lunch balances. "This is my fourth year doing a Holidazzle fundraiser," Lucchi-Evenson...
Boys and Girls Club of Wyoming to Hold Reverse Raffle on Feb. 4
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming (BGCCW) announced in a press release its impact auction at the Annual Reverse Raffle and Auction on Feb. 4, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Funds raised will support a renovation of the Club’s Teen Center at the Main Branch on East...
Drive-Through Lightshow and Scavenger Hunt at the Casper Speedway OPEN
The Casper Speedway is now offering a drive-through lightshow and scavenger hunt at 1277 Amoco Road. Weather permitting, the event is open Mondays and Friday & Saturday through the rest of the month from 5 - 9 p.m. "I'm from Casper, this is home, I'm raising my kids here and...
Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?
If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
CY Middle School’s Randy Bower Named 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year
CY Middle School Assistant Principal Randy Bower has been named the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Wyoming Association of Secondary School Principals. That's according to a press release from the Natrona County School District. Mr. Bower was acknowledged in front of his students and colleagues, and was...
Downtown Casper Eatery ‘Crav-A-bowl’ Is Closing
Casper is losing one of its favorite downtown restaurants. Crav-A-bowl is closing their doors this Saturday afternoon (December 10th, 2022). The official Crav-A-bowl Facebook shared a heartfelt message along with a caption that read:. Thank you Casper for all your support, we hope to be back this spring. This is...
Take that Grizwald! Casper Homeowner Puts up 45,000 Christmas Lights
As of Friday night, Wagner's Lights are officially on!. They are set to run from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and broadcast on 98.1 FM. You can see them for yourself at 3148 Whispering Springs in Casper. Brian Wagner has always loved Christmas lights, even as a kid when his...
