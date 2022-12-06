Fish On Platter With Eyes IntactAlex Teixeira/Unsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My 8-year-old nephew was excited when his grandmother told him that she was serving fish that night for dinner. Of course, he was thinking fish sticks that he could pick up with his fingers and dip into tartar sauce. Unfortunately for him, his grandmother was preparing whole fish and left the heads on and the eyeballs intact.

25 DAYS AGO