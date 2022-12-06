Read full article on original website
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a series of gun shop burglaries.
FOX 28 Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police are saying there is no credible threat after a school shooting was reported at Lewis and Clark High School. Scanner traffic Friday morning indicated police were dispatched following an initial report of a shooting and there is a current presence of law enforcement at the school.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A suspect tied to a murder investigation in Tacoma, Washington was arrested by Spokane Police in Airway Heights on Monday. An SPD officer located a vehicle that was related to the investigation at an abandoned business in Airway Heights around 11:30 a.m. Officers set up surveillance, and when the suspect emerged from the building, he was...
A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Tacoma was arrested in Spokane on Monday. The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man in a homeless encampment on Nov. 21. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Spokane Police officers swarmed Lewis and Clark High School Friday morning, responding to some sort of emergency call.
KHQ Right Now
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Flora near Valleyway is back open tonight after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital, according to Spokane Valley Police Department Chief Dave Ellis. Deputies say two men and a woman were together when one man stabbed the other man, then stole a car...
q13fox.com
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police say that one person is in custody after emptying two magazines near Riverfront Park in Downtown Spokane. Witnesses heard around 18 shots fired. It happened just before 8:00 am on Tuesday, Dec. 6. SPD says they arrived on the scene to calls of a person shooting in the area. The suspect, 45-year-old man Benjamin M....
SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Numerous students fled Lewis and Clark High School during Friday’s active shooter hoax investigation and ended up finding solace at a nearby business. “All the sudden we saw some kids running up the hill with no jackets, no backpacks, just looked terrified,” said Noah Orosco. He works at Jacob’s Java which is just a block away from...
koze.com
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 59-year-old Spokane woman was arrested over the weekend following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 162. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Saturday, and after speaking to the driver, she was taken into custody. Stacia Hewlett was charged with...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A crash on eastbound I-90 in Spokane Valley has been cleared from Sullivan and Barker Road. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, Wash. — As soon as Andrea Boures's daughter called to say that Lewis and Clark High School was in lockdown Friday, she dropped everything to go to the school. "Absolutely nervous, scared, terrified for our kids,” Boures said. At the scene in downtown Spokane, dozens of parents...
Chronicle
The man convicted of murdering his ex-wife by strangling her and setting her on fire almost three years ago on Spokane's South Hill was given a 25-year prison sentence Thursday after being confronted in court by his teenage child with the victim. Yasir Darraji, a 33-year-old from Iraq, stood in...
FOX 28 Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in the murder of an at-home nurse last week was in court for the first time Monday. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler is facing second-degree murder charges and a $1 million bond for the murder of Douglas Brant, who was treating Chandler’s grandmother at her home in the Latah Creek neighborhood Thursday.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — According to the Airway Heights Police Department, the man who died on Highway 2 on Friday had a “suspected terminal medical condition.” On Friday, police reported to Highway 2 and Lundstrom Street in Airway Heights, where a caller reported that a vehicle was stopped in the center turn lane of the 12700 block of Highway 2...
koze.com
COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said goodbye to its longtime furry firefighter, Mako. Born April 14, 2009, Mako the arson dog was an English Lab that died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Throughout his career, Mako worked nearly 200 fire scenes and helped with...
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman died in the hospital after she crashed into a tree on North Wood Road in Spokane. Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash off North Wood Road near Coulee Creek. Someone called saying the car crashed into a tree with airbags deployed and a woman trapped inside the car. When deputies...
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation says a driver crashed into a plow truck at SR 904 near Four Lakes at around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. They say that the driver only had minor injuries, but they have been arrested for driving under the influence. The crash partially blocked both lanes of traffic. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
