wvpublic.org
Western North Carolina Barn Quilts Represent Community, History
If you’ve ever driven in a rural area, you may have seen a wooden quilt block hanging on the side of a barn. Despite the name, barn quilts can be found on just about any building, not just barns. There are more than 300 of the colorfully painted barn quilts sprinkled throughout Western North Carolina — and that number is growing.
WLOS.com
Educators call for inclusive, safe schools after transgender school board member resigns
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City and Buncombe County Association of Educators have called for inclusive and safe schools following the resignation of Asheville City Board of Education member Peyton O'Conner. O'Conner, who is transgender and uses she/her pronouns, announced her decision to step down earlier this week...
Mountain Xpress
G5 Trail Collective opens first phase of planned network
Six miles down, 36 to go. That’s the current status of the Old Fort Trails Project, a collection of hiking, biking and horse trails planned outside the McDowell County town in the Pisgah National Forest. The first phase of the project, aptly named the Old Fort Gateway Trails, opened to the public in June.
tribpapers.com
Girl Scouts Awarded for National Gingerbread House Competition
Asheville – The Girl Scouts of Troop 42504 placed in the top 10 of the youth category at the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. This is their fourth year competing and their third year placing in their category. The local troop, located primarily in North Asheville, currently consists of Scouts from ages 8–12 that live in the Mars Hill, Weaverville, and North Asheville areas. The troop also constructed and operates two small food pantries at Grace Episcopal and Mars Hill United Methodist Churches. Three gingerbread houses are on display at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
WLOS.com
Nonprofit sees greater need, appeals to public for donations as emergency fund dwindles
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit in Haywood and Jackson counties uses an emergency fund to help vulnerable populations, but that account is dwindling as economic pressures are increasing the need. There’s now a call to the public for donations to continue that assistance. Mountain Projects’ emergency fund...
themaconcountynews.com
Building Engineers Program starting up in Macon County schools
The Macon County School Board met at Nantahala School on Monday, Dec. 5. Normally, the school board meets the fourth Monday of the month but due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the meeting was moved to Dec. 5. On the agenda was a presentation from Jennifer Love, STEM Coordinator, regarding the...
livingupstatesc.com
The Omni Grove Park Inn holds 30th National Gingerbread House Competition
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville held it’s 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition this year! The 219 entries are now on display at the resort for visitors to enjoy. The more gingerbread houses were entered in the adult, teen, youth and child categories...
Prominent figure for Upstate law enforcement officers retires
George Ducworth has had a hand in the arena of law for a long time, and now he's hanging up his hat after a 45-year career.
WLOS.com
Associations of educators release statement following resignation of school board member
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville and Buncombe County associations of educators are weighing in on the resignation of an Asheville City Board of Education member. As News 13 reported on Dec. 6, Peyton O'Conner stepped down this week after being repeatedly misgendered by Pastor Ronald Gates at the Nov. 16 school board meeting.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County files suit alleging over-billing at several WNC emergency dept. facilities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Tennessee company that is responsible for billing at numerous Western North Carolina healthcare facilities. The company, TeamHealth, contracts with hospitals, clinics and doctors to bill for medical services. According to the suit, filed on Nov....
WLOS.com
New Leicester Highway senior housing development one step closer to breaking ground
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new senior living housing development is one step closer to breaking ground. Conditional zoning for the property located on New Leicester Highway, about a mile from Patton Avenue, was approved Wednesday, Dec. 7 by the planning and zoning commission. The project would be built...
WLOS.com
'It's a community asset': Asheville councilwoman responds to McCormick Field deadline
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Asheville City Council says support has been rolling in for the Asheville Tourists and McCormick Field as a deadline approaches for a plan to pay for $30 million in needed stadium upgrades required by Major League Baseball (MLB). "I'm overwhelmed by...
WLOS.com
With a boom and rumble, earthquake shakes Henderson County residents
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Henderson County a little before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. No damage was reported, but many residents heard and felt it. Laurel Park residents Syd Chipman and Janet Marshall shared their experiences near the center...
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
avlwatchdog.org
Mission Offers ‘COVID Immunity’ Defense in Response to Malpractice Suit
[This article appeared Dec. 5 in Smoky Mountain News and is republished with permission.]. Hospital Corporation of America and Asheville’s Mission Hospital have responded to a lawsuit filed by a Canton woman that claims their negligence led to life-threatening complications during the birth of her son. The suit, initially...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Stunning Views With No Hiking at Bald Rock Heritage Preserve Near Greenville, SC
Views from Bald Rock Heritage Preserve, under an hour from Greenville, SC, are reason enough to visit this beautiful spot. Here’s what you need to know to visit this pretty place. I can’t remember exactly when I discovered Bald Rock. Maybe it was when I was curious as to...
WLOS.com
Help Desk: Solar saga heats up as Pink Energy's CEO responds amid complaints, bankruptcy
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thirty thousand customers, the possibility of more than $140 million lost, dozens of lawsuits and one solar panel company behind it all. In October, we told you about Pink Energy and the families in Western North Carolina who said they were scammed. They believe they...
iheart.com
1 North Carolina City Named One Of The Best Places To Travel In 2023
It's never too early to start planning your 2023 travel plans! Travel + Leisure compiled a list of 50 of the most beautiful, interesting and unique places around the world to travel to in the new year. While the list features notable destinations like the sun-soaked beaches of Maui and the stunning expanse of Tanzania, one city in North Carolina managed to make the cut.
WLOS.com
'I thought it was a gunshot:' Several businesses vandalized in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Concerns are rising after several downtown Asheville businesses have been vandalized. Plywood and tape now cover a broken windowpane at Empire Tattoo and Piercing on Patton Avenue. Greg Phipps, manager of the shop, says a man kicked his foot through the glass on Dec. 3 – in broad daylight.
