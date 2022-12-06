ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otto, NC

wvpublic.org

Western North Carolina Barn Quilts Represent Community, History

If you’ve ever driven in a rural area, you may have seen a wooden quilt block hanging on the side of a barn. Despite the name, barn quilts can be found on just about any building, not just barns. There are more than 300 of the colorfully painted barn quilts sprinkled throughout Western North Carolina — and that number is growing.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

G5 Trail Collective opens first phase of planned network

Six miles down, 36 to go. That’s the current status of the Old Fort Trails Project, a collection of hiking, biking and horse trails planned outside the McDowell County town in the Pisgah National Forest. The first phase of the project, aptly named the Old Fort Gateway Trails, opened to the public in June.
OLD FORT, NC
tribpapers.com

Girl Scouts Awarded for National Gingerbread House Competition

Asheville – The Girl Scouts of Troop 42504 placed in the top 10 of the youth category at the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. This is their fourth year competing and their third year placing in their category. The local troop, located primarily in North Asheville, currently consists of Scouts from ages 8–12 that live in the Mars Hill, Weaverville, and North Asheville areas. The troop also constructed and operates two small food pantries at Grace Episcopal and Mars Hill United Methodist Churches. Three gingerbread houses are on display at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
ASHEVILLE, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Building Engineers Program starting up in Macon County schools

The Macon County School Board met at Nantahala School on Monday, Dec. 5. Normally, the school board meets the fourth Monday of the month but due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the meeting was moved to Dec. 5. On the agenda was a presentation from Jennifer Love, STEM Coordinator, regarding the...
WLOS.com

With a boom and rumble, earthquake shakes Henderson County residents

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Henderson County a little before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. No damage was reported, but many residents heard and felt it. Laurel Park residents Syd Chipman and Janet Marshall shared their experiences near the center...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Mission Offers ‘COVID Immunity’ Defense in Response to Malpractice Suit

[This article appeared Dec. 5 in Smoky Mountain News and is republished with permission.]. Hospital Corporation of America and Asheville’s Mission Hospital have responded to a lawsuit filed by a Canton woman that claims their negligence led to life-threatening complications during the birth of her son. The suit, initially...
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

1 North Carolina City Named One Of The Best Places To Travel In 2023

It's never too early to start planning your 2023 travel plans! Travel + Leisure compiled a list of 50 of the most beautiful, interesting and unique places around the world to travel to in the new year. While the list features notable destinations like the sun-soaked beaches of Maui and the stunning expanse of Tanzania, one city in North Carolina managed to make the cut.
ASHEVILLE, NC

