Gamespot
A Bunch Of Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are On Sale Right Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Though the glut of Black Friday gaming deals are behind us, that doesn't mean you can't still save on a wide of variety of Nintendo Switch games, accessories, and even Nintendo merch. Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a gift for the Nintendo fan in your life, you should definitely check out the deals available now at major retailers. We've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch deals of the week.
Gamespot
Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Save Big On 2022 Games And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With Black Friday behind us, it's time to start assessing purchases and filling in any lingering gaps before the holidays--which are just a few short weeks away. Though most of the stellar PS5 deals from Black Friday are gone, you can still save on a bunch of PlayStation 5 games and accessories. We've rounded up the best PS5 deals available this week. Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone on your list, we think there will be at least one deal for you here.
Gamespot
This Portable Xbox Series S Monitor Is On Sale For A Big Discount At Amazon
DEPGI’s portable gaming monitor for Xbox Series S is on sale for just $230 (normally $300) at Amazon right now. This collapsable 12.5-inch is the perfect peripheral if you’re traveling over the holidays and want to bring your Series S along with you. Amazon lists the price as $260, but make sure you click the coupon box to get the extra $30 off.
Gamespot
Pokemon Trading Card Game Scarlet And Violet Expansion With Redesigned Cards Launches March 31
With the latest Pokemon games now available worldwide, The Pokemon Company has announced Pokemon Trading Card Game: Scarlet and Violet, the card game's first expansion featuring the latest generation of Pokemon, which will launch March 31. The Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet expansion will introduce multiple new Pokemon from the...
Gamespot
The Best Family Games Of 2022 According To Metacritic
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Family-friendly games are often--and unfairly--labeled as low effort entertainment that only exists so that you don't have to worry about accidentally showing your kids a gruesome Mortal Kombat fatality. In 2022, games of the friendlier variety weren't just fun, but some of the best entertainment of the year and available on a wide variety of platforms. These were games that were designed to appeal to as many people as possible, regularly mixing up high-energy designs with deceptively complex gameplay systems while somehow still being approachable to everyone in the room.
Gamespot
Get 10 PC Games For Only $5, Including A Bunch Of Great Steam Deck Titles
Fanatical’s new Winter Bundle is the perfect way to treat your friends (or yourself) to some holiday PC gaming on the cheap. Rather than a batch of pre-selected games, customers build their own bundle by picking from a list of 21 indie games perfectly suited for long nights of cozy gaming. Many of the eligible games are playable on Steam Deck, too.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Spire Of The Watcher Dungeon Start Time
It's been several months since a dungeon was added to Destiny 2, but with Season of the Seraph now active, you can get your gear ready for a new descent into high-level PvP content. In case you've missed the previous ones, Dungeons are an endgame activity for three-person fireteams--or solo if you're feeling brave--and contain a number of challenging enemy encounters, boss fights, and puzzles to overcome.
Gamespot
Save Big On 7 Awesome PC Games With Fanatical's Ripper Bundle
Fanatical recently launched its Ripper Bundle, which includes up to seven Steam games for up to 96% off. The bundle comes in two tiers, starting at $4 for six games (normally $112.94) or $7 for seven games (down from $142.93). Among the games included are Ghost 1.0, a sci-fi-themed Metroidvania...
Gamespot
Get Up To 90% Off This Boss Fight Books Bundle At Fanatical
The long winter nights are a great time to unplug and unwind with a good book, and if you’re looking for something to read, Fanatical’s The Gamer Chronicle Bundle includes up to 15 video game-themed eBooks published by Boss Fight Books for 90% off. The bundle is available...
Gamespot
Street Fighter 6 Preorders Are Live, Comes With Multiple Bonuses
Street Fighter 6, the long-awaited entry in the beloved fighting series, finally has a release date. It launches on June 2, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS4, and preorders are available now. The announcement came during The Game Awards alongside a trailer showing off new characters. Three different editions are up for grabs, and it sure sounds like diehard fans will want to pick up the Deluxe or Ultimate versions for access to extra characters. And for the most dedicated of Street Fighter fans, GameStop has an exclusive $250 Collector's Edition. Preorders could sell out quickly, so you may want to lock in your order quickly.
Gamespot
WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic Players Will Soon Enjoy A 50% XP Boost
World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic players will soon benefit from a 50% XP boost starting on December 13. The event, called Joyous Journeys, increases all XP gains, whether it's from killing monsters or turning in quests, up to the expansion's max level of 80. A similar event ran prior to Wrath of the Lich King Classic's September 26 release, allowing players to speed-level new characters or level-up the expansion's new Death Knight class prior to the expansion's launch.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Ramattra Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 Season 2 has arrived, bringing a new map, a battle pass, and hero, Ramattra the tank. Ramattra is an Omnic leader, one who is afraid to use violence to protect his people. As a tank, Ramattra can switch forms depending on the situation, making him a flexible pick for most game modes. Here's everything you need to know to dominate in Overwatch 2 as Ramattra. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Gamespot
Meet Your Maker Is A PvP Raid Game From The Creators Of Dead By Daylight
As part of The Game Awards, Behaviour Interactive has revealed Meet Your Maker, the long-awaited follow-up to its popular PvP slasher, Dead By Daylight. A wholly new IP, Meet Your Maker is described as "a unique first-person building and raiding game" that will see players both creating and defending their own bases of operations while also heading out into the world and raiding enemy players' bases, each one as intricate and devilish in design as their creators can accomplish.
Gamespot
Bayonetta Origins Is An Isometric Storybook Spin-Off Of The Character Action Franchise
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at the Game Awards, with a March 17, 2023 release date. The game has an isometric perspective and a painterly storybook style. It's a prequel to the original game, featuring Bayonetta as a young girl wandering a strange and colorful world.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We love celebrity-approved brands; it just gives us that extra push to treat ourselves. If it’s good enough for the stars, it’s gotta be good enough for our self-care routines! And if one of the Queens of self-care, Shay Mitchell, adores a bran, then you know it’s good! Back in Nov. 2021, the Pretty Little Liars alum sat down with Vogue to take fans through her 58-step routine (yes, you read that right!). And towards the beginning of her routine, she...
Gamespot
Fire Emblem Engage's First Paid DLC Announced At The Game Awards
If you're a Three Houses fan, you're in luck. Fire Emblem Engage's first paid DLC was revealed at The Game Awards, and it includes Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude. Tiki will also be a part of the expansion, along with extra in-game bonuses and a silver card. The first wave of...
Gamespot
Razer Wolverine V2 Pro Review - Pricey And Niche
Over the past few years, Razer's Wolverine line of controllers has included multiple impressive options for competitive gamers on Xbox and PC. Now, PlayStation users can experience Razer's unique PC-style approach to controller design with the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro. Officially licensed by PlayStation, the Wolverine V2 Pro is a high-end controller with an eye-popping $250 price. After spending some time with the Wolverine V2 Pro, I can't deny that it's easily the most premium-feeling controller available at this time for PS5 owners. That said, its form factor limits the controller's reach, even if you can get past its half-a-PS5 asking price.
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol Patch Adds Ray-Traced Reflections On Xbox Series X
The Callisto Protocol didn't have the smoothest launch, suffering from some performance issues in certain scenarios. A new patch is out now on console that includes bug fixes and improvements, along with a new graphics feature on Xbox Series X. People playing on Microsoft's beefiest console will now see ray-traced...
Gamespot
First Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Shows Dual Sabers, Confirms March 17 Release
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the most-anticipated games of 2023, and the action-adventure was showcased during The Game Awards on December 8. During the presentation, we got our first look at gameplay from the title as well as a confirmed March 17 release date. The trailer shows an...
Gamespot
Hades 2 Announced By Supergiant Games At The Game Awards
Supergiant's next game, Hades 2, a sequel to the hit Hades game, was revealed at The Game Awards. Hades 2 will be set in the same universe with what looks like some new faces from the Greek pantheon and similar roguelike gameplay. The game is currently in development. Unlike the...
