New Haven's Arnos, Reader sign for college
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) -- New Haven seniors Andrew Arnos and Lillie Reader signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers on Friday evening. Arnos will run cross country and track at Purdue Fort Wayne. Arnos won a sectional title and finished fourth in regionals as a senior in cross country this past fall.
Heritage's Zellers signs with Ohio Northern volleyball
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Heritage standout senior volleyball player Kate Zellers signed her letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at Ohio Northern University on Thursday. Zellers was a Class 3A All-State selection as a senior, racking up 202 kills, leading Heritage to a 29-3 record and an ACAC...
The Locker Room: High School Basketball (12/9)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brought you action from 18 area high school basketball games in this week's edition of The Locker Room.
Snider's Shinn signs with Saint Francis soccer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Snider senior soccer player Abby Shinn signed with the University of Saint Francis to continue her soccer career on Wednesday. An All-SAC Honorable Mention selection as a senior, Shinn scored two goals and added five points, helping the Panthers to a 9-7-1 season as a senior.
Boys High School Basketball: Snider opens season with win over DeKalb
WATERLOO, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Snider boys basketball team edged DeKalb 51-43 to open their season on Wednesday night. Ke'drell Billingsley led all scorers with 17 points, while Ke'ron Billingsley pitched in with 14 as the Panthers improve to 1-0. With the loss, DeKalb falls to 0-4. Area Scores:. Snider...
Homestead's Frey signs with Saint Francis volleyball
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Homestead senior volleyball player Kendal Frey signed with the University of Saint Francis to continue her volleyball career on Wednesday. Frey was second on the Spartans in kills with 232, helping lead the team to a 27-7 record and a sectional title. Frey says she...
Girls High School Basketball: Starfires' overtime win ends Blackhawk's win streak
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The South Adams Starfires secured a 48-45 overtime victory over Blackhawk, moving their record to 7-3. Macy Pries led the Starfires with 19 points. Blackhawk's Allie Boyer led with a team-high 10 points. The Blackhawk Braves fall to 5-3.
Snider's Abby Shinn talks about her decision to sign with the University of Saint Francis to continue her soccer career. Snider senior soccer player Abby Shinn signed with the University of Saint Francis to continue her soccer career on Wednesday.
Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association to perform free holiday concert
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association will perform a free holiday concert on Saturday. The performance will be at Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 West Berry Street at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Conductor Maestro Robert Nance and musicians said they will "present this musical...
Fort Wayne Philharmonic cancels Friday and Saturday Holiday Pops concerts
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Philharmonic has canceled their Holiday Pops performances scheduled for Friday and Saturday due to the ongoing strike. On their website, people who hold tickets for these performances are asked to exchange the tickets for another performance later in the season. Updates about...
Kevin Nguyen still missing, family asking for public's help. Kevin Nguyen disappeared four years ago. He was last seen near Arby's in downtown Fort Wayne. His family is still looking for more information about his disappearance.
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 625 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 121,200 cases and 1,219 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs commits to buying electricity generated by wind in Indiana
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Steel manufacturer Cleveland-Cliffs has an agreement with EDP Renewables North America to buy electricity generated by the wind in Indiana. Cleveland-Cliffs and EDP announced this week that they have agreed to a 15-year power-purchase agreement in which Cliffs will buy 180 megawatts of electricity from EDP’s planned Headwaters III Wind Farm in Randolph County, near the Ohio line northwest of Dayton, when it becomes operational in 2025.
Hammond, Indiana building has been without gas, heat for eight days
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- As the temperature keeps falling, patience is wearing thin at one building in Hammond, Indiana – where there has been no heat, gas, or hot water for eight days. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has been trying to track down the person responsible. When Franza showed up to the apartment building on Webb Street in Hammond – just after she started calling the management company and left multiple voicemails – there seemed to be progress. The maintenance supervisor from Vilgar Property Management was on the scene. Franza asked why the heat and gas would...
Lane restrictions on Washington Center start Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Starting Monday there will be lane restrictions on Washington Center Road as crews work on gas lines. The section of road between Ridgebrook Boulevard and West Street will be affected. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Superior Street to have lane restrictions starting Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Starting Monday there will be lane restrictions on Superior Street due to a City Utilities Engineering project. The restrictions will impact the section of Superior between Ewing and Wells Streets. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished Friday,Dec. 16.
81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, Allen County veterans reflect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 81 years ago Wednesday, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, provoking the US into WWII. The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum hosted a ceremony to remember those who fought in the war. "I was a child at that time but it's still very much remembered," Fort Wayne...
Tracking rain and snow Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Friday is a breezy, gloomy and soggy day. Our next system brings light rain to the region near the middle of Friday morning. The activity spreads from the southwest to the northeast. Wet snowflakes could briefly mix in with the rain Friday morning north...
Woman killed in northwest Indiana house explosion identified
HOBART, Ind. - A woman who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Indiana last month has been identified. At about 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, police and fire officials responded to a home at 601 E. 29th Avenue in Hobart for a call of a house explosion. Upon...
Kevin Nguyen still missing, family asking for public's help
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Another vigil Friday for Kevin Nguyen four years after his disappearance. His family still doesn't know what happened to him. Nguyen was last seen on a security camera at Arby's on Jefferson Blvd. in downtown Fort Wayne around 2:40 a.m. His family says he left...
