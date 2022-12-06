Council approves labor deals with Wichita firefighters, airport union

The city of Wichita has approved agreements with the Firefighters union and the Teamsters Airport union.

The three-year agreement covers 452 commissioned fire employees. In the first year of the contract, the new pay matrix will reflect a 9% general pay adjustment, with no merit increase. EMTs with certification and 3 years of service will earn more as well.

Ted Bush, President of the Local firefighter’s union calls the agreement a "new chapter for the organization."

The city council also approved a 3-year agreement with the Airport union, which represents 24 employees at the Wichita Airport. The new pay matrix reflects a 6% general pay adjustment, including a merit step movement equal to 2.5% to eligible employees on their anniversary date next year.