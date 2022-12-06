ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Majic 102.3/92.7

Comments / 0

Related
People

Nia Long Says Son Kez, 11, Wasn't 'Having an Easy Time' amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Ime Udoka, who shares son Kez with fiancée Nia Long, was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics in September following an alleged affair with a female staff member Nia Long is opening up about how her young son took the news of Ime Udoka's cheating scandal. In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress shared that her and fiancé Udoka's 11-year-old son Kez "was not having an easy time" amid the controversy surrounding Udoka. "I went home to be with my son,...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Nia Long Update

Suspended NBA head coach Ime Udoka and actress Nia Long have reportedly ended their relationship, according to a report from PEOPLE. "A source exclusively confirms to PEOPLE that Long, 51, and Udoka, 45, have ended their 13-year-relationship after the former Boston Celtics head coach allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the team's organization," PEOPLE wrote.
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Majic 102.3/92.7

Majic 102.3/92.7

Washington, DC
8
Followers
0
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The REAL Sound Of The DMV! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable Majic in the Amazon Alexa app, once enabled say “Alexa, play Majic 1-0-2-3”

 https://mymajicdc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy