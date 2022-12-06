Read full article on original website
Related
Nia Long Says Son Kez, 11, Wasn't 'Having an Easy Time' amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Ime Udoka, who shares son Kez with fiancée Nia Long, was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics in September following an alleged affair with a female staff member Nia Long is opening up about how her young son took the news of Ime Udoka's cheating scandal. In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress shared that her and fiancé Udoka's 11-year-old son Kez "was not having an easy time" amid the controversy surrounding Udoka. "I went home to be with my son,...
Nia Long Blasts Boston Celtics For Not Reaching Out After Ime Udoka Scandal: ‘It’s Very Disappointing’
Nia Long is putting the Boston Celtics organization on blast following her split from Ime Udoka, criticizing the team for not reaching out to her following his cheating scandal.
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Calls Out 'Irresponsible' and 'Hurtful' Way Her Ex's Alleged Affair Played Out (Exclusive)
Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka. Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.
Nia Long and Fiance Ime Udoka’s Relationship Timeline: From Parenthood to Affair Allegations
A unique love story. Nia Long has been vocal about not wanting to get married despite her engagement to fiancé Ime Udoka. The couple hit it off in 2010 after a mutual friend learned they were both in the Boston area at the same time. One year later, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum announced […]
Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Nia Long Update
Suspended NBA head coach Ime Udoka and actress Nia Long have reportedly ended their relationship, according to a report from PEOPLE. "A source exclusively confirms to PEOPLE that Long, 51, and Udoka, 45, have ended their 13-year-relationship after the former Boston Celtics head coach allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the team's organization," PEOPLE wrote.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Dennis Rodman Told Madonna That He Didn’t Like Her Music Despite Dating Her
Former NBA star Dennis Rodman told music star Madonna that he didn't like her music during their first meeting.
Majic 102.3/92.7
Washington, DC
8
Followers
0
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT
The REAL Sound Of The DMV! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable Majic in the Amazon Alexa app, once enabled say “Alexa, play Majic 1-0-2-3”https://mymajicdc.com
Comments / 0