Ime Udoka, who shares son Kez with fiancée Nia Long, was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics in September following an alleged affair with a female staff member Nia Long is opening up about how her young son took the news of Ime Udoka's cheating scandal. In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress shared that her and fiancé Udoka's 11-year-old son Kez "was not having an easy time" amid the controversy surrounding Udoka. "I went home to be with my son,...

7 DAYS AGO